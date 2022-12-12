Moody's reviews for upgrade Barclays PLC's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating

London, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for upgrade Barclays PLC's (Barclays) Baa2 senior unsecured and subordinate debt ratings, the group's baa2 notional Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and Barclays Bank PLC's (Barclays Bank) baa3 BCA and baa2 Adjusted BCA.

Moody's also affirmed the A1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Barclays Bank, maintaining a negative outlook on these ratings. Finally, the rating agency affirmed the A1 long-term deposit rating of Barclays Bank UK PLC (Barclays Bank UK), and maintained a stable outlook on these ratings.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- BARCLAYS PLC

Moody's said that the review for upgrade of Barclays' Baa2 senior unsecured and subordinate debt ratings reflects the review for upgrade of the group's baa2 notional BCA, as well as the rating agency's unchanged assumption of moderate loss-given-failure under Moody's Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis and low probability of support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative), which continue to not result in any uplift above the notional BCA for these instruments' ratings.

The review for upgrade of Barclays' notional BCA reflects Moody's acknowledgement that the group's earnings have improved, driven by repositioning and investments in the capital markets and US credit cards businesses, higher net interest income following rate hikes in the UK, US and EU, and low cost of risk.

The review will focus on the sustainability of these improvements in profitability over the medium term to levels commensurate with a higher BCA, in light of Moody's expectation of a normalisation of capital markets revenues, pressure on operating expenses, and at least a moderate increase in the cost of risk in the retail and commercial business given weaker macroeconomic conditions.

-- BARCLAYS BANK PLC

The affirmation of Barclays Bank's A1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the proximity of the bank's ratings to those of the UK sovereign debt. An upgrade of the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA would be offset by the removal of the one-notch uplift from government support; this is because the unsupported ratings would be too close to the UK's sovereign debt rating.

Moody's said that the review for upgrade of Barclays Bank's Adjusted BCA reflects the potentially improved creditworthiness of Barclays Bank as indicated by the review for upgrade of the bank's BCA, as well as the potentially higher capacity by Barclays to support Barclays Bank as indicated by the review for upgrade of Barclays' notional BCA.

The review for upgrade of Barclays Bank's BCA reflects the potential resiliency of the bank's improved profitability while capital and liquidity remain strong.

-- BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC

The affirmation of Barclays Bank UK's A1 long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's a3 BCA. The rating agency assessment of a high probability of support from Barclays and a moderate probability of support from the UK continue to not lead to any additional uplift.

The affirmation of Barclays Bank UK's BCA reflects the bank's strong capitalisation, stable deposit funding and strong liquidity, as well as its high reliance on revenue from unsecured personal lending.

OUTLOOK

Barclays' senior unsecured debt rating are on review for upgrade.

The outlook on Barclays Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings remains negative, reflecting the UK's negative outlook, and the proximity of Barclays Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to the UK sovereign debt ratings. The negative pressure from a potential downgrade of the UK sovereign debt rating would however be offset by an upgrade of Barclays Bank's Adjusted BCA.

The outlook on Barclays Bank UK's long-term deposit ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation of a broad stability in the bank's solvency and liquidity metrics, despite a weak macroeconomic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays' senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the group's notional BCA. The group's notional BCA could be upgraded if Moody's deems Barclays' improved profitability to be sustainable in the medium term, provided that the group maintains ample liquidity and prudent risk appetite and management of risk.

A downgrade of Barclays' senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings is unlikely, given the review for upgrade. The ratings could be confirmed is Moody's deems the recent improvements in the group's profitability as sustainable over the medium term.

-- BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Barclays Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of Barclays Bank's Adjusted BCA and an upgrade of the UK's sovereign debt rating, which is unlikely given the current negative outlook.

Barclays Bank's Adjusted BCA could be upgraded following an upgrade of the bank's BCA, provided that also Barclays' notional BCA is upgraded. Barclays Bank's BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains its improved profitability, while keeping strong capital and liquidity and without increasing its risk appetite.

Barclays Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA, a downgrade of Barclays' notional BCA, a material reduction in the stock of deposits or bail-in-able debt, or a downgrade of the UK's sovereign debt rating. Barclays Bank's BCA could be downgraded following a material deterioration of profitability, a reduction in capitalisation, or an increase in risk appetite.

-- BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC

Barclays Bank UK's long-term deposit ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the bank's BCA or an increase in the stock of its bail-in-able liabilities, which would provide higher protection to junior depositors in a resolution scenario. Barclays Bank UK's BCA could be upgraded following an improvement in the UK's operating environment or an increase in the bank's profitability. An upgrade of the UK's sovereign debt rating could also lead to an upgrade of Barclays Bank UK's long-term deposit ratings; this is however unlikely given the current negative outlook on the UK's sovereign debt rating.

Barclays Bank UK's long-term deposit ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA or a reduction in the stock of its bail-in-able liabilities. Barclays Bank UK's BCA could be downgraded following a deterioration in the bank's asset quality, profitability, capitalisation or liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Barclays PLC

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, currently Baa2, outlook changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa2, outlook changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, currently (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf, currently (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, currently (P)Baa2

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, currently Ba2(hyb)

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-2

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1, outlook remains Negative

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Negative

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, currently baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, currently Baa3(hyb)

....Preferred Stock, currently Ba1 (hyb)

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, currently Ba2(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Cayman Branch

..Affirmation:

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, New York Branch

..Affirmation:

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Barclays US CCP Funding LLC

..Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Barclays Bank UK PLC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edoardo Calandro

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

