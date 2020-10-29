Moody's reviews for upgrade Goldman Sachs Group's A3 senior ratings, affirms ratings at subsidiaries

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for upgrade the A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings and the Prime-2 short-term ratings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs), including the A3 and Prime-2 ratings on subsidiary obligations guaranteed by Goldman Sachs. At the same time the rating agency affirmed all other ratings and assessments of Goldman Sachs and its rated subsidiaries. With this rating action, the outlook for the parent holding company Goldman Sachs Group has changed to rating under review from stable, while the outlook for the group's rated operating subsidiaries remains stable. A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

Moody's said it will review the asset loss rate assumption it uses when assessing the magnitude of loss that would accrue to Goldman Sachs's creditors upon the firm's failure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ongoing and expected future shift in Goldman Sachs' business mix, together with a number of enhancements in regulatory oversight and resolution planning since the financial crisis, along with significant improvements to the resilience and transparency of the capital markets infrastructure, suggest that a reduction of Moody's 13% at-failure asset loss rate assumption for Goldman Sachs in Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis should be considered.

Goldman Sachs has identified four strategic growth initiatives focused on expanding its earnings in consumer banking, wealth management, corporate transaction services, and third party asset management. Moody's expects that these businesses will generate more stable and recurring revenues than Goldman Sachs's capital markets and principal investing activities. The firm has already reported some initial success with these initiatives, most notably but not exclusively with the substantial growth in its retail deposit base.

During its review, Moody's will examine Goldman Sachs's concentration in capital markets activities and will assess the confidence-sensitivity of these activities, that could give rise to employee attrition and client defections should the company experience distress. Moody's said the magnitude of these sensitivities may now have transitioned to a point sustainably lower than Moody's had previously assessed. There have also been significant improvements to the resilience and transparency of the capital markets infrastructure which should help reduce contagion risk at failure and help mitigate creditor losses, particularly through the expansion of central clearing and agreements in relation to derivatives contracts "stay" protocols which provide for temporary contractual stays on the exercise of default rights by counterparties to a failed institution.

Moody's said that should it lower Goldman Sachs's LGF asset loss rate assumption to a level consistent with global peers, the senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of the parent holding company (including similarly rated guaranteed subsidiary obligations) could be upgraded by one notch to reflect the improved measure of asset recovery values at failure that would accrue to this class of creditors. However, the rating agency noted that the review will also consider the likely future level of parent holding company debt outstanding. A significantly reduced level of holding company debt outstanding would reduce the benefit to holding company creditors of the lower loss rate assumption. Moody's expects that as Goldman Sachs' bank subsidiaries continue to grow their deposit funding, the firm's need for funding at the parent holding company level may decline. Were the rating agency to conclude that a significant decline in holding company debt outstanding was likely over the medium term, it could result in a confirmation of the senior debt and issuer ratings of the parent holding company and similarly rated guaranteed subsidiary obligations regardless of a reduction in Goldman Sachs's LGF asset loss rate assumption.

Moody's said the affirmation of all other ratings and assessments of Goldman Sachs and its rated subsidiaries, including the baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment for Goldman Sachs Bank USA, reflects the firm's strengthened capital ratios, its continued resilient profitability, aided by strong cost discipline, and an expected gradual reduction in its reliance on wholesale funding as it continues to grow its deposit business. The ratings are also supported by the continued robustness of the firm's management of asset risk, its strong client relationships, and well balanced capital markets franchise. These core strengths have resulted in lower earnings volatility than at many of its peers despite the firm's heavy involvement in global capital market activities and its reliance on wholesale funding.

The affirmation also reflects the rating agency's expectation that Goldman Sachs's recent settlement with US and foreign government authorities over its involvement with the Malaysian sovereign development fund 1MDB will not have any significant adverse financial impact on the firm and that the firm will obtain the necessary waivers to avoid any loss of licenses or authorities stemming from its guilty plea that would limit its future business opportunities. The settlement highlights weaknesses from five or more years ago in firm's compliance risk management. In addition to more traditional areas of risk management, Moody's considers the management of compliance risks and other non-financial risks an important part of effective governance. However, Moody's also notes that since the issues with 1MDB first came to light, Goldman Sachs has taken numerous steps to strengthen its local and global compliance functions, including enhancing internal controls. These initiatives were recognized by several of the regulatory authorities involved in the settlement, and the rating agency believes they are supportive of the firm's credit profile. In this regard, Moody's also believes the actions taken by the board of directors to claw back substantial amounts of compensation from a number of current and former senior executives at the firm establishes clear accountability at the senior-most levels of the firm and sets the appropriate tone at the top to help ensure the steps taken to strengthen compliance and enforce responsibility firmwide for improper individual behavior are effective. In addition, Moody's does not believe the weaknesses found in the firm's compliance risk management were or are present in the firm's management of credit risk and market risk.

Moody's said the affirmation of all other ratings and assessments of Goldman Sachs and its rated subsidiaries also reflects that those ratings and assessments would remain unaffected should Moody's conclude its review by lowering Goldman Sachs's LGF asset loss rate assumption. Moody's said that any resulting improvement to the assessed creditworthiness of the operating subsidiaries' rated obligations would not be sufficient to merit any further upward notching from Goldman Sachs Bank USA's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). In this respect, Moody's noted that these subsidiaries' ratings are already at the maximum three notches above the BCA.

The stable outlook for Goldman Sachs's rated operating subsidiaries reflects Moody's expectation that the firm will continue to report solid profitability and capital ratios above those of most of its peers and will maintain its improved funding profile, while its robust risk management and controls framework and strong client relationships will allow the firm to continue to generate lower earnings volatility than at many of its peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Goldman Sachs's parent holding company A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings and Prime-2 short-term ratings could be upgraded should Moody's conclude its review by reducing its 13% at-failure asset loss rate assumption for the firm and the rating agency concludes that a significant decline in holding company debt outstanding is unlikely over the medium term.

Goldman Sachs's and its rated subsidiaries' ratings could be upgraded if the firm's tangible common equity ratio were likely to remain above 14% of advanced approaches risk-weighted assets, its reliance on market funds were to fall below 40% of tangible banking assets, and its net income were to exceed 1% of tangible assets, all on a sustainable basis. The ratings could also be upgraded if the firm's strategic initiatives succeed in enhancing its earnings stability and increasing its earnings diversification.

Goldman Sachs's and its rated subsidiaries' ratings could be downgraded if the firm's tangible common equity ratio declines below 12% or net income/tangible assets declines below 0.5% if the firm is unlikely to be able restore either over the near-term. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant increase in the firm's earnings volatility, if the firm suffers from a significant loss of clients or a material erosion of capital due to reputational or legal concerns, or if there are any indications of control or risk management failures, a marked increase in risk appetite, or any deterioration in the firm's liquidity profile.

Goldman Sachs's parent holding company A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings could be downgraded should Moody's conclude its review by maintaining its 13% at-failure asset loss rate assumption for the firm and the rating agency also concludes that a significant decline in holding company debt outstanding is likely over the medium term.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently P-2

....Other Short Term (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2

....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2

..Affirmations:

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Bank USA

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....LT Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: GS Finance Corp.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

Issuer: Asset Funding Company IV Limited

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from No Outlook

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Canada Finance Co.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from No Outlook

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital I

..Affirmations:

....Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital II

..Affirmations:

....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital III

..Affirmations:

....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from No Outlook

Issuer: Goldman Sachs International

..Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Goldman Sachs International Bank

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

..Placed on Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from No Outlook

