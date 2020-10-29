Moody's reviews for upgrade Goldman Sachs Group's A3 senior ratings, affirms ratings at subsidiaries

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has placed on review for
upgrade the A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings and the Prime-2
short-term ratings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman Sachs), including the A3 and Prime-2 ratings on
subsidiary obligations guaranteed by Goldman Sachs. At the same
time the rating agency affirmed all other ratings and assessments of Goldman
Sachs and its rated subsidiaries. With this rating action,
the outlook for the parent holding company Goldman Sachs Group has changed
to rating under review from stable, while the outlook for the group's
rated operating subsidiaries remains stable. A complete list of
affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.
Moody's said it will review the asset loss rate assumption it uses
when assessing the magnitude of loss that would accrue to Goldman Sachs's
creditors upon the firm's failure.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the ongoing and expected future shift in Goldman Sachs'
business mix, together with a number of enhancements in regulatory
oversight and resolution planning since the financial crisis, along
with significant improvements to the resilience and transparency of the
capital markets infrastructure, suggest that a reduction of Moody's
13% at-failure asset loss rate assumption for Goldman Sachs
in Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis should be
considered.
Goldman Sachs has identified four strategic growth initiatives focused
on expanding its earnings in consumer banking, wealth management,
corporate transaction services, and third party asset management.
Moody's expects that these businesses will generate more stable
and recurring revenues than Goldman Sachs's capital markets and
principal investing activities. The firm has already reported some
initial success with these initiatives, most notably but not exclusively
with the substantial growth in its retail deposit base.
During its review, Moody's will examine Goldman Sachs's
concentration in capital markets activities and will assess the confidence-sensitivity
of these activities, that could give rise to employee attrition
and client defections should the company experience distress. Moody's
said the magnitude of these sensitivities may now have transitioned to
a point sustainably lower than Moody's had previously assessed.
There have also been significant improvements to the resilience and transparency
of the capital markets infrastructure which should help reduce contagion
risk at failure and help mitigate creditor losses, particularly
through the expansion of central clearing and agreements in relation to
derivatives contracts "stay" protocols which provide for temporary
contractual stays on the exercise of default rights by counterparties
to a failed institution.
Moody's said that should it lower Goldman Sachs's LGF asset
loss rate assumption to a level consistent with global peers, the
senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of the parent holding company
(including similarly rated guaranteed subsidiary obligations) could be
upgraded by one notch to reflect the improved measure of asset recovery
values at failure that would accrue to this class of creditors.
However, the rating agency noted that the review will also consider
the likely future level of parent holding company debt outstanding.
A significantly reduced level of holding company debt outstanding would
reduce the benefit to holding company creditors of the lower loss rate
assumption. Moody's expects that as Goldman Sachs'
bank subsidiaries continue to grow their deposit funding, the firm's
need for funding at the parent holding company level may decline.
Were the rating agency to conclude that a significant decline in holding
company debt outstanding was likely over the medium term, it could
result in a confirmation of the senior debt and issuer ratings of the
parent holding company and similarly rated guaranteed subsidiary obligations
regardless of a reduction in Goldman Sachs's LGF asset loss rate
assumption.
Moody's said the affirmation of all other ratings and assessments
of Goldman Sachs and its rated subsidiaries, including the baa1
Baseline Credit Assessment for Goldman Sachs Bank USA, reflects
the firm's strengthened capital ratios, its continued resilient
profitability, aided by strong cost discipline, and an expected
gradual reduction in its reliance on wholesale funding as it continues
to grow its deposit business. The ratings are also supported by
the continued robustness of the firm's management of asset risk,
its strong client relationships, and well balanced capital markets
franchise. These core strengths have resulted in lower earnings
volatility than at many of its peers despite the firm's heavy involvement
in global capital market activities and its reliance on wholesale funding.
The affirmation also reflects the rating agency's expectation that
Goldman Sachs's recent settlement with US and foreign government
authorities over its involvement with the Malaysian sovereign development
fund 1MDB will not have any significant adverse financial impact on the
firm and that the firm will obtain the necessary waivers to avoid any
loss of licenses or authorities stemming from its guilty plea that would
limit its future business opportunities. The settlement highlights
weaknesses from five or more years ago in firm's compliance risk
management. In addition to more traditional areas of risk management,
Moody's considers the management of compliance risks and other non-financial
risks an important part of effective governance. However,
Moody's also notes that since the issues with 1MDB first came to light,
Goldman Sachs has taken numerous steps to strengthen its local and global
compliance functions, including enhancing internal controls.
These initiatives were recognized by several of the regulatory authorities
involved in the settlement, and the rating agency believes they
are supportive of the firm's credit profile. In this regard,
Moody's also believes the actions taken by the board of directors
to claw back substantial amounts of compensation from a number of current
and former senior executives at the firm establishes clear accountability
at the senior-most levels of the firm and sets the appropriate
tone at the top to help ensure the steps taken to strengthen compliance
and enforce responsibility firmwide for improper individual behavior are
effective. In addition, Moody's does not believe the
weaknesses found in the firm's compliance risk management were or
are present in the firm's management of credit risk and market risk.
Moody's said the affirmation of all other ratings and assessments
of Goldman Sachs and its rated subsidiaries also reflects that those ratings
and assessments would remain unaffected should Moody's conclude
its review by lowering Goldman Sachs's LGF asset loss rate assumption.
Moody's said that any resulting improvement to the assessed creditworthiness
of the operating subsidiaries' rated obligations would not be sufficient
to merit any further upward notching from Goldman Sachs Bank USA's
baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). In this respect, Moody's
noted that these subsidiaries' ratings are already at the maximum
three notches above the BCA.
The stable outlook for Goldman Sachs's rated operating subsidiaries
reflects Moody's expectation that the firm will continue to report solid
profitability and capital ratios above those of most of its peers and
will maintain its improved funding profile, while its robust risk
management and controls framework and strong client relationships will
allow the firm to continue to generate lower earnings volatility than
at many of its peers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Goldman Sachs's parent holding company A3 senior unsecured debt
and issuer ratings and Prime-2 short-term ratings could
be upgraded should Moody's conclude its review by reducing its 13%
at-failure asset loss rate assumption for the firm and the rating
agency concludes that a significant decline in holding company debt outstanding
is unlikely over the medium term.
Goldman Sachs's and its rated subsidiaries' ratings could be upgraded
if the firm's tangible common equity ratio were likely to remain above
14% of advanced approaches risk-weighted assets, its
reliance on market funds were to fall below 40% of tangible banking
assets, and its net income were to exceed 1% of tangible
assets, all on a sustainable basis. The ratings could also
be upgraded if the firm's strategic initiatives succeed in enhancing its
earnings stability and increasing its earnings diversification.
Goldman Sachs's and its rated subsidiaries' ratings could be downgraded
if the firm's tangible common equity ratio declines below 12% or
net income/tangible assets declines below 0.5% if the firm
is unlikely to be able restore either over the near-term.
The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant increase
in the firm's earnings volatility, if the firm suffers from a significant
loss of clients or a material erosion of capital due to reputational or
legal concerns, or if there are any indications of control or risk
management failures, a marked increase in risk appetite, or
any deterioration in the firm's liquidity profile.
Goldman Sachs's parent holding company A3 senior unsecured debt
and issuer ratings could be downgraded should Moody's conclude its
review by maintaining its 13% at-failure asset loss rate
assumption for the firm and the rating agency also concludes that a significant
decline in holding company debt outstanding is likely over the medium
term.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, Currently A3, Rating Under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently
A3, Rating Under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently
A3, Rating Under Review from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently
(P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade,
Currently (P)A3
....Commercial Paper, Placed on Review
for Upgrade, Currently P-2
....Other Short Term (Local Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2
....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2
..Affirmations:
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1(hyb)
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from Stable
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Bank USA
..Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program,
Affirmed (P)A1
....LT Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed
A1, Stable
....ST Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed
(P)P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: GS Finance Corp.
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently
A3, Rating Under Review from Stable
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently
A3, Rating Under Review from Stable
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from Stable
Issuer: Asset Funding Company IV Limited
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade,
Currently (P)A3
....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Placed on Review for Upgrade, Currently (P)P-2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from No Outlook
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
..Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Canada Finance Co.
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Backed Commercial Paper, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, Currently P-2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from No Outlook
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital I
..Affirmations:
....Backed Pref. Stock, Affirmed
Baa3(hyb)
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital II
..Affirmations:
....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1(hyb)
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Capital III
..Affirmations:
....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1(hyb)
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade,
Currently (P)A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from No Outlook
Issuer: Goldman Sachs International
..Affirmations:
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: Goldman Sachs International Bank
..Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Aa3
....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed A1, Stable
....ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Affirmed A1, Stable
....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed A1, Stable
....ST Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-1
....LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)A1
....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
....LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)A1
....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.
..Placed on Review for Upgrade:
....Backed Commercial Paper, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, Currently P-2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under
Review from No Outlook
The principal methodology used in rating The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, GS Finance Corp.,
Asset Funding Company IV Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE,
Goldman Sachs Canada Finance Co., Goldman Sachs Capital I,
Goldman Sachs Capital II, Goldman Sachs Capital III, Goldman
Sachs Financial Products I Limited, Goldman Sachs International
Bank, and Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. was
Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
The principal methodologies used in rating Goldman Sachs International
were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
