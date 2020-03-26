Moody's reviews ratings of Tata Motors for downgrade

|
26 Mar 2020
Singapore, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade
Tata Motors Limited's (TML) Ba3 corporate family rating and Ba3
senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook has been revised to ratings
under review from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, weaknesses in TML's credit profile,
including its exposure to final consumer demand for automobiles,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's review for downgrade of TML's ratings considers that
demand for new vehicles will reduce meaningfully over the coming months,
especially in the EMEA and North American markets. This is likely
to extend through the early summer at least, with a reasonable recovery
from the low points commencing at that time. Moody's current
assumptions are that global demand will shrink by about 14% for
all of 2020, and could be down in the range of 30% for the
second quarter.
Accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across the US and EMEA could
lead to even more extended production shutdowns and a much delayed recovery
on unit sales for TML's wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land
Rover Automotive Plc (JLR, B1 ratings under review for downgrade,
RUR). Production facilities in JLR's UK facilities are mostly
closed, as are factories along the broader auto supply chain.
This should enable field inventories of unsold vehicles to be somewhat
restrained, but also leads to potential for meaningful disruption
even once new vehicle production starts back up, unless the original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the extended supply chain cooperate
carefully.
Even without production for a couple of months, there will be an
overhang of inventory which could lead to considerable manufacturer incentives
before the new model year shipments. For now, Moody's assumes
a reasonable pace of recovery of demand as the third quarter develops,
however the risk to the downside is considerable and further downside
scenarios around the severity and duration of the pandemic are uncertain.
For the Chinese and Indian markets, Moody's expects auto sales
to steadily improve from the level in the first quarter. Nevertheless,
these markets also faces downside risks in terms of the pace and magnitude
of the demand recovery.
Moody's review will focus on (1) the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
on the manufacturing operations of TML, including its supply chain;
(2) the impact on demand in TML's key global markets amid subdued
consumer sentiment and governments' containment measures; (3)
any government measures to support TML and consumers in its main markets,
as well as TML's own countermeasures; and (4) TML's liquidity
profile.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days.
In addition to the disruption from the outbreak of the coronavirus,
the auto industry also faces a number of longer-term challenges
related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and
megatrends.
These include (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions
regulation and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity,
(3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants.
Moody's expects TML, alike other automakers, will need
to make sizeable investments over the coming years to weather these challenges,
in turn constraining its ability to turn around profit and cash flow generation.
While Moody's believe TML's roadmap to become compliant with
stricter emissions regulation is largely achievable, compliance
costs have also materially increased in some regions. In addition,
the success of the roadmap will hinge to some degree on consumer acceptance
and pricing policies of peers that are not in the control of individual
automakers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Tata Motors Limited (TML), incorporated in 1945, is the largest
manufacturer of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles in India.
The company's products include light, medium, and heavy
vehicles, such as trucks, pick-ups and buses,
utility vehicles and passenger cars.
TML's acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR,
B1 ratings under review for downgrade, RUR) in 2008 diversified
the group's profile through JLR's presence international markets
of the UK, Europe, the US, China, Russia and Brazil,
and the introduction of a diversified product range that includes JLR's
product suite across luxury cars.
TML is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange
and the New York Stock Exchange. As of December 2019, TML
was 42.4% owned by Tata Sons and other Tata Group companies.
Pro-forma the just announced preferential allotment of shares and
conversion of the warrants, the Tata Group shareholding in TML will
increase to 46.4%.
