Related Issuers BAIC Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) Intl Co., Ltd. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Hyundai Motor Company Kia Motors Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Hyundai Motor Company: Update to credit analysis – 2019 earnings improved on better product mix and favorable exchange rates Credit Opinion: Kia Motors Corporation: Update to credit analysis - 2019 results rebounded on improved sales mix and favorable exchange rates Credit Opinion: Geely Automobile Holdings Limited: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Geely Automobile Holdings Limited: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's reviews ratings of five Korean and Chinese automakers for downgrade 26 Mar 2020 Hong Kong, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the ratings of five automakers in Korea and China on review for downgrade. The five companies are Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. At the same time, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on the bonds issued by Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) Intl Co., Ltd. and BAIC Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited, which are guaranteed by Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited and Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd., respectively. A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, weaknesses in the companies' credit profiles, including their exposure to final consumer demand for automobiles, have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Moody's review for downgrade of the two Korean automakers considers that demand for new vehicles will reduce meaningfully over the coming months, especially in the EMEA and North American markets. This is likely to extend through the early summer at least, with a reasonable recovery from the low points commencing at that time. Moody's current assumptions are that global demand will shrink by about 14% for all of 2020, and could be down in the range of 30% for the second quarter. Accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across the US and EMEA could lead to even more extended production shutdowns and a much delayed recovery on unit sales for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors. Production facilities in Europe and North America are mostly closed, as are factories along the broader auto supply chain. This should enable field inventories of unsold vehicles to be somewhat restrained, but also leads to potential for meaningful disruption even once new vehicle production starts back up, unless the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the extended supply chain cooperate carefully. Even without production for a couple of months, there will be an overhang of inventory which could lead to considerable manufacturer incentives before the new model year shipments. For now, Moody's assumes a reasonable pace of recovery of demand as the third quarter develops, however the risk to the downside is considerable and further downside scenarios around the severity and duration of the pandemic are uncertain. For the Chinese market, where the three Chinese automakers derive most of their unit sales, Moody's expects auto sales to steadily improve from the level in first quarter. Nevertheless, this market also faces downside risks in terms of the pace and magnitude of the demand recovery. Moody's review will focus on (1) the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the manufacturing operations of the companies, including their supply chains; (2) the impact on demand in the companies' key global markets amid subdued consumer sentiment and governments' containment measures; (3) any government measures to support corporates and consumers in the companies' main markets, as well as the companies' own countermeasures; and (4) the companies' liquidity profiles. The review will on the basis of these factors make an assessment around the companies' ability to restore their credit metrics to levels that support their current ratings and of the timing of such recovery. Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days. In addition to the disruption from the outbreak of the coronavirus, the auto industry also faces a number of longer-term challenges related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and megatrends. These include (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions regulation and electrification; (2) autonomous driving and connectivity; (3) increasing vehicle safety regulations; and (4) new market entrants. Moody's expects automakers will need to make sizeable investments over the coming years to weather these challenges, in turn constraining their ability to turn around profit and cash flow generation. While Moody's believe the companies' roadmap to become compliant with stricter emissions regulation is largely achievable, compliance costs have also materially increased in some regions. In addition, the success of the roadmap will hinge to some degree on consumer acceptance and pricing policies of peers that are not in the control of individual automakers. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. List of Affected Credit Ratings ..Issuer: Hyundai Motor Company (Lead Analyst: Wan Hee Yoo) .... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Kia Motors Corporation (Lead Analyst: Wan Hee Yoo) .... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ....Long-term Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (Lead Analyst: Gerwin Ho) .... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2 ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) Intl Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Gerwin Ho) ....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A2 ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable ..Issuer: Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Gerwin Ho) .... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: BAIC Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited (Lead Analyst: Gerwin Ho) ....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Lead Analyst: Gerwin Ho) .... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ....Long-term Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3 ....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings. The person who approved Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation's credit ratings is Chris Park, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, 852 3758 1350, 852 3551 3077. The person who approved Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd., BAIC Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited, Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited, Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) Intl Co., Ltd., and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited's credit ratings is Clement Wong, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, 852 3758 1350, 852 3551 3077. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 