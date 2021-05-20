Moody's reviews ratings on 7 deals from Earls Two Limited Series for upgrade

Tokyo, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today placed on review for upgrade the ratings on seven Notes issued by Earls Two Limited.

The affected ratings are as follows:

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 31

.... JPY19 billion Series 31, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 32

.... JPY10 billion Series 32, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 69

.... JPY16.5 billion Series 69, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 70

.... JPY19.8 billion Series 70, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 73

.... JPY20.1 billion Series 73, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 75

.... JPY18.9 billion Series 75, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

Deal Name: Earls Two Limited Series 76

.... JPY25 billion Series 76, A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Upgrade; previously on December 2, 2014, downgraded to A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions follow Moody's rating action on the swap counterparty on May 17, 2021. The rating on the swap counterparty has been placed on review for upgrade.

The ratings of the notes mainly reflect the credit quality of the collateral asset, the credit quality of the swap counterparty, and the strength of the transaction structure.

If the ratings on the collateral asset or swap counterparty change, the ratings on the notes may also change.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities (Japanese) published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230081. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade or upgrade are a deterioration or improvement in the credit quality of the collateral asset and the swap counterparty.

