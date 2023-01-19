Moody's revises Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (CA) outlook to stable; affirms Aa2 issuer and revenue debt ratings

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (CA) (AMPAS or "the Academy") outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Aa2 issuer and revenue debt ratings. The revenue bonds were issued through the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. The Academy had $408 million of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects AMPAS's ability to effectively manage wealth and liquidity levels during an extended period of construction and operational transition related to the opening of the Academy Museum. Strong philanthropic support from the Academy's prominent membership base continues to provide stability to the balance sheet even as investment market volatility adds an element of unpredictability to reserves. With the museum fully operational, earned and contributed revenue prospects should continue to strengthen and help offset a substantial, but carefully managed increase in expenses related to the museum's opening. Disciplined budget management coupled with a healthy revenue growth outlook will continue to support sound operating results beyond fiscal 2022.

The affirmation of AMPAS's Aa2 issuer rating reflects the Academy's exceptional unrestricted liquidity and favorable operating performance. The rating also incorporates its excellent market position in the entertainment industry, with favorable revenue predictability through long-term contracts to support the annual production of the Academy Award of Merit (also known as the Academy Awards or Oscars). Revenue also includes healthy and strengthening philanthropic support with access to the Academy's prominent and affluent membership and philanthropic community. The rating also incorporates the Academy's high financial leverage and debt structure that includes largely deferred principal repayment with some bullet maturities. The museum diversifies AMPAS's revenue base, which has historically been concentrated in long-term media contracts, but adds risks related to the rising cost structure as well as the competitive elements of cultural organizations.

The affirmation of the Aa2 revenue bond rating reflects the Aa2 issuer rating and the broad nature of the payment obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that AMPAS will continue to generate favorable operating performance, comfortably absorbing its high capital expenditures and rising museum operating costs. The outlook further incorporates continued growth in reserve levels to support high debt levels with no additional borrowing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of total cash and investments with increased coverage of debt and operating expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain favorable operating and cash flow margins

- Material reduction in unrestricted liquidity

- Reduction or loss of guaranteed revenues from broadcasting contracts

- Decline in spendable cash and investments relative to debt or additional debt issuance

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are secured by the gross revenues of the Obligated Group that consists of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy Museum Foundation, Academy Foundation, The Vine Street Archive Foundation, and Archival Foundation. The payments from the Academy Museum Foundation are supported by Obligation No. 1, Obligation No. 2 and Obligation No. 3, the joint and several obligation of each Obligated Group member. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

Founded in 1927, the non-profit Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, preservation, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more. As part of this mission, the Academy opened the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to the public in 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

