Moody's revises Air Canada's outlook to stable; affirms Ba3 CFR

Toronto, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has changed Air Canada's (Air Canada) ratings outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Air Canada's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating, Ba2 senior secured notes rating, and Ba2 senior secured term loan B rating. Moody's also affirmed its ratings on Air Canada 2013-1 Pass Through Trusts, Air Canada Series 2015-2 Pass Through Trusts and Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts. In addition, Moody's upgraded the company's Air Canada Series 2017-1 Pass Through Trusts (together "EETCs"). The company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

"The stabilization of the outlook and affirmation of the CFR reflect Moody's view that Air Canada's credit metrics and profitability will continue to recover towards 2019 levels despite rising cost pressures" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's Analyst. "Moody's expects easing of government travel restrictions to strengthen and support recovery in demand for air travel in Canada" he added.

Today's actions reflect Moody's expectation that domestic and international demand for air travel in Canada will continue its recovery following easing of government restrictions. Moody's assumes that Air Canada's 2022 capacity, measured by available seat miles, will be approximately 72%-76% of 2019 capacity and will likely improve towards 90% of 2019 capacity by the end of 2024. Moody's expects the company's free cash flow (after lease payments) to remain negative in 2022 but turn positive in 2023 supported by further improvement in revenue and an assumption of lower oil prices in 2023 versus 2022. Implicit in Moody's assumptions is that borders in markets served by Air Canada will remain open for air travel once travel restrictions are eased.

The affirmations or upgrade of the company's EETC ratings consider the respective estimated loans-to-value (LTV) of each class of each transaction and Moody's opinion of the importance of each aircraft model to the company's network.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Air Canada

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Air Canada 2013-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2015-2 Pass Through Trusts

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Affirmed Ba3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2017-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Air Canada

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Air Canada 2013-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2015-2 Pass Through Trusts

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2017-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Air Canada (Ba3 stable) benefits from a leading position in the duopolistic Canadian air travel market, which provides a solid foundation to benefit from the industry's recovery from the pandemic, including a strong rebound in visiting friends and relatives and leisure air travel. The company also benefits from good liquidity and Moody's expectation that credit metrics will strengthens over the next 12-24 months. Longer-term, the continued fleet transformation will improve the company's cost profile.

The company's credit profile is constrained by uncertainty related to the pace of recovery in demand for air travel, especially on international routes, exposure to fuel prices which could pressure margins, and potential for increased competition in markets where Air Canada operates.

Air Canada have good liquidity (SGL-2) over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's sources include cash and short-term investments of about CAD8.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Air Canada also has two committed credit facilities; a fully available $600 million credit facility due in 2025 and CAD200 million credit facility due in 2024. These sources will be more than sufficient to fund approximately CAD150 million of negative free cash flow in 2022 (with positive free cash flow in 2023) and annual mandatory debt and lease repayments of about CAD1 billion. Air Canada's contractual covenants require a minimum cash reserves which Moody's expects the company will continue to meet. Possible additional liquidity could be provided by Air Canada's unencumbered asset pool (excluding the value of Aeroplan and Air Canada Vacations) which amounts to approximately CAD3.4 billion. Air Canada has debt covenants, which are loan-to-security value measures in nature, with which Moody's expects the company will remain in compliance.

The EETC ratings consider estimates of loan-to-value for each of the transactions. Moody's believes the aircraft models that comprise the collateral across these transactions will remain important to Air Canada's network, which supports Moody's expectation that the company would likely affirm these transactions if it were to reorganize under Canadian bankruptcy and insolvency law. The aircraft collateral are 777-300ERs (2013-1), 777-300ERs and 787-9s (2015-2) and 737-8s and 787-9s (2017-1). The 787s and 737 MAXes are the most fuel efficient in the fleet; the 777-300ERs have high seating density, and are used mainly on long haul flights to Europe and Asia. These models provide emissions benefits as well.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Air Canada will be able to withstand cost pressures, notably increased fuel prices, while maintaining good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company's credit metrics to benefit from the continued recovery in air travel demand such that debt/EBITDA will fall towards 5x and 4x in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

- liquidity is maintained above CAD 5 billion

- adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is likely to be sustained less than 4x, and

- retained cash flow to debt likely to exceed 15%.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

- liquidity deteriorates, possibly from sustained negative free cash flow

- adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 5x, or

- retained cash flow to debt likely to be sustained below 10%.

Changes in EETC ratings can result from any changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company or Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations. Changes in estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value, could also result in a change to EETC ratings.

The principal methodology used in rating Air Canada was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191. The principal methodologies used in rating Air Canada 2013-1 Pass Through Trusts, Air Canada Series 2015-2 Pass Through Trusts, Air Canada Series 2017-1 Pass Through Trusts and Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts were Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Air Canada is the largest provider of scheduled airline passenger services within, and to and from Canada. Revenue in 2021 was CAD6.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada.

