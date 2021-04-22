Moody's revises Alaska's outlook to stable, affirms GO and related ratings

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the State of Alaska's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the state's general obligation bond rating at Aa3. At the same time, the following ratings linked to the GO have also been affirmed: Alaska Municipal Bond Bank bonds and debt secured by state lease payments, both at A1, and moral obligation bonds of the Alaska Energy Authority, at A2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the state's Aa3 rating reflects the positive revenue effects of stabilizing oil prices, and the state's ability to fund operations partly using earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund, which has gained about 15% over the past two years. Credit challenges, such as a narrow economy, comparatively large net pension liability and high economic and revenue exposure to the petroleum industry have been largely offset by the state's ability to systematically draw on permanent fund profits for operating needs and its comparatively low fixed costs. Efforts to augment dividend payments to Alaska residents from the same source could pose a risk to the state's ability to replenish its operating budget reserves, however. Reliance on the permanent fund also exposes the state to a degree of financial market risk, although the fund's immense size and the state's current strategy of structured draws based on a moving average value of fund assets mitigates this exposure.

The Alaska Municipal Bond Bank bonds are a notch below the state's Aa3 GO rating to capture the risk that a future legislature could fail to enact timely legislation authorizing payment. The bonds are backed by the state's moral obligation pledge to replenish a debt service reserve fund, and by the state's practice for more than 10 years of proactively enacting appropriations for replenishment of the debt service reserve fund if necessary. Bonds issued by the bond bank finance projects of certain local governments and generally serve essential governmental purposes. Strong legal features also include the state's ability to intercept aid payments to local borrowers to cure deficiencies in their loan repayments.

The A1 rating on Alaska's appropriation bonds is one notch below the state's GO rating, factoring in the risk that a future legislature could fail to enact timely appropriations authorizing payment. This rationale applies to debt issued by the state for two specific projects. The rating captures the essentiality of the financed projects - a prison and a healthcare delivery facility - as well as the moderate strength of the underlying legal structure.

For the Alaska Energy Authority's bonds, the A2 rating is supported by the state's commitment to replenish a debt service reserve fund for the bonds if necessary. The debt service reserve is funded at the lesser of maximum annual debt service, or 10% of original bond proceeds. The strong legal framework for this support provides ample time for the legislature to enact appropriations to rebuild the reserve, although the legislature is not legally required to do so. The bonds are secured in the first instance by revenue of hydroelectric project. Statute and the bond resolution require the Alaska Energy Authority's chairman to provide timely advance notice each year of any amount needed to replenish the debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to stable from negative is supported by Alaska's expected near-term path toward meeting operating budget requirements using moderate and sustainable draws on the Permanent Fund's Earnings Reserve Account in conjunction with oil production and other revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Demonstration of ability to fund operations from recurring resources through economic cycles

- Reduction in unfunded pension liabilities

- Implementation of broad-based taxes or other fiscal strategies that help the state's transition from reliance on oil revenue

- For notched securities: Upgrade of the state's GO rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Accelerating depletion of Permanent Fund earnings as a consequence of draws beyond structured amounts contemplated in current state law

- Significant worsening of unfunded pension liabilities

- For Bond Bank: Discontinuation of the state's practice of appropriating funds to cure deficiencies each year

- For all notched securities: Downgrade of the state's GO rating

LEGAL SECURITY

General Obligation bonds: Alaska's general obligation debt is secured by a pledge of the state's full faith, credit and resources. Under Alaska's constitution, GOs require approval from voters in addition to the legislature and must generally be for capital improvements.

Lease appropriation bonds: The state's appropriation bonds and certificates of participation are backed by the state's commitment to make debt service payments subject to annual legislative appropriation.

Alaska Municipal Bond Bank: The bond bank's bonds are secured in the first instance by loan repayments from borrowers - mostly local governments - participating in the bond bank's loan program. The state provides a moral obligation to replenish a debt service reserve for the bonds and has established an annual practice of proactively enacting appropriations to replenish the fund. In addition, the state has the power to intercept aid payments to borrowers if their loan repayments fall short.

Alaska Energy Authority: The bonds are secured in the first instance by payments from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project under a power purchase agreement through 2041 with six entities including Anchorage Municipal Light and Power.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Alaska is by far the largest state in geographic terms. Alaska is 586,412 square miles -- a fifth as large as the other 49 states combined. But the state's economy is comparatively small, with GDP that amounted to about $50 billion in 2020. It is also among the least populous states, with 2020 population estimated at 731,158, according to the US Census Bureau. Alaska has vast natural resources that include oil and gas, and deposits of gold, zinc, lead and copper. For oil, it ranked as sixth-largest producer among states in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The Red Dog mine in northwest Alaska is among the world's largest producing zinc mines.

