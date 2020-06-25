Moody's revises Alliance's outlook to negative; downgrades SGL to SGL-3

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.'s ("Alliance's") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on substantially weaker coal industry fundamentals. Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

"We expect slumping demand for electricity will lower demand for thermal coal and weaken earnings in 2020, resulting in credit metrics that test the boundaries of the rating" said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. ("Alliance").

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1, (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects Alliance's exposure to the breadth and severity of the shock and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered as a result of the company's exposure to the coal sector, which is vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment amid these unprecedented operating conditions.

Moody's expects a very challenging year for the thermal coal industry in 2020. Domestic demand for thermal coal has been challenged in recent months by a mild winter season and historically low natural gas prices, which reduced volumes with the company's traditional customers and intensified competition in the region. The export market for thermal coal weakened significantly in 2019 and remains weak in 2020, which, combined with weaker volumes from domestic customers, has further intensified competition in eastern coal basins and depressed pricing by redirecting coal back into the domestic market. Overlaid with these concerns is the global coronavirus outbreak and unprecedented shock to the global economy in the second quarter of 2020. Moody's has observed a sharp decline in the demand for electricity in the United States and, therefore, the demand for thermal coal in Alliance's region. The severity of the decline and pace of the eventual recovery remain highly dependent on an unresolved public health situation, and the specific measures taken to address it. Coal production has received a critical infrastructure designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, but the ability to operate depends on local circumstances, including demand for coal and health and safety conditions of individual mining operations.

Moody's expects that Alliance's EBITDA will fall to $275-$300 million in 2020, down from about $600 million in 2019, and pre-distribution free cash flow generation will be reduced substantially. The steep decline in earnings and cash flow generation is driven by substantially lower demand for thermal coal combined with lower prices in domestic and international markets. Uncertainty around the pace and timing of economic recovery, particularly with infection rates increasing in parts of the country that consume coal, increases downside risk. Alliance's credit metrics are expected to weaken meaningfully for the rating, including adjusted financial leverage rising toward or above 2.75x (Debt/EBITDA) from 1.7x for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.

Moody's also believes that investor concerns about the coal industry's ESG profile are intensifying and coal producers will be increasingly challenged by access to capital issues in the early 2020s. An increasing portion of the global investment community is reducing or eliminating exposure to the coal industry with greater emphasis on moving away from thermal coal. The aggregate impact on the credit quality of the coal industry is that debt capital will become more expensive over this horizon, particularly in the public bond markets, and other business requirements, such as surety bonds, which together will lead to much more focus on individual coal producers' ability to fund their operations and articulate clearly their approach to addressing environmental, social, and governance considerations -- including reducing net debt in the near-to-medium term. Alliance reported about $800 million of debt at 31 March 2020.

The Ba3 CFR is principally constrained by the challenges of operating with meaningful balance sheet debt in an industry that faces substantial cyclical and structural issues, including: (i) substantial near-term decline in demand for thermal coal following the global outbreak of coronavirus; (ii) ongoing secular decline in the demand for thermal coal in the United States; (iii) volatility in export prices that makes it difficult for companies to maintain export volumes through price cycles; and (iv) rapidly emerging ESG-related issues with an adverse impact on access to capital and, therefore, debt capacity. Alliance's rating is supported by the company's (i) low cost position; (ii) size, scale, and geographic and operational diversity; and (iii) willingness to reduce or eliminate the distribution to unitholders of its master limited partnership during difficult market conditions. Moody's expects the company will take actions to preserve cash flow and maintain credit metrics in the coming quarters. However, given the magnitude and scope of the challenges, the rating could come under pressure if we expect that the company will burn cash or liquidity is likely to be constrained. The rating is particularly vulnerable to further reduction in thermal coal prices, resurgent outbreaks that force the company to halt or lower production at various mining complexes, or coal consumption trends are not expected to show at least modest improvement in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects expectations for weakening credit metrics and narrowing cushion of compliance under financial maintenance covenants. Moody's could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.75x (Debt/EBITDA), negative free cash flow, or further intensification of ESG concerns that call into question the company's ability to handle upcoming debt maturities. Moody's could upgrade the ratings with meaningful improvement in industry conditions, a surge in demand from electric utilities, or expectations for positive cash flow generation amid the stressed pricing environment. Stabilizing the rating outlook would require improvement in coal markets, a clear path to stronger credit metrics, and better understanding of the company's plan to address potential challenges related to access to capital.

The SGL-3 reflects adequate liquidity to support operations over the next 12-18 months. Alliance reported roughly $260 million of available liquidity at 31 March 2020, comprised of $30 million of cash and $229 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. The company extended the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2024 in early March and the commitment will fall from $537.75 million to $459.5 million on May 2021. Moody's expects a narrowing cushion of compliance under financial maintenance covenants in the coming quarters, which, combined with weaker cash flow generation, led to the downgrade in the SGL rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

Environmental, social, and governance factors have a material impact on Alliance's credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand for coal especially in the United States and Western Europe. Moody's believes thermal coal carries a higher ESG risk profile than metallurgical coal, which increases environmental-related risks for Alliance. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. An outbreak in any one of Alliance's mines could force the company to halt production and thus have negative rating implications. Alliance is a publicly traded company, which is a positive factor in the analysis of governance risk, and a master limited partnership, which is a negative factor because MLPs typically distribute most or all of their free cash flow. Alliance paid more than $500 million in distributions in 2018 and 2019, but is expected to suspend distributions in the following quarters in response to the challenging operating environment. The high proportion of insider ownership, which is 33% of total outstanding shares, is also a negative factor influencing Alliance's governance risk profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

