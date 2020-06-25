Moody's revises Alliance's outlook to negative; downgrades SGL to SGL-3

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.'s
("Alliance's") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR")
and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on substantially
weaker coal industry fundamentals. Moody's also downgraded
the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL")
to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
"We expect slumping demand for electricity will lower demand for
thermal coal and weaken earnings in 2020, resulting in credit metrics
that test the boundaries of the rating" said Ben Nelson, Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst
for Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. ("Alliance").
..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners,
L.P.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners,
L.P.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1, (LGD5) from (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners,
L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects Alliance's
exposure to the breadth and severity of the shock and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered as a result of the company's
exposure to the coal sector, which is vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and sentiment amid these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's expects a very challenging year for the thermal coal industry
in 2020. Domestic demand for thermal coal has been challenged in
recent months by a mild winter season and historically low natural gas
prices, which reduced volumes with the company's traditional customers
and intensified competition in the region. The export market for
thermal coal weakened significantly in 2019 and remains weak in 2020,
which, combined with weaker volumes from domestic customers,
has further intensified competition in eastern coal basins and depressed
pricing by redirecting coal back into the domestic market. Overlaid
with these concerns is the global coronavirus outbreak and unprecedented
shock to the global economy in the second quarter of 2020. Moody's
has observed a sharp decline in the demand for electricity in the United
States and, therefore, the demand for thermal coal in Alliance's
region. The severity of the decline and pace of the eventual recovery
remain highly dependent on an unresolved public health situation,
and the specific measures taken to address it. Coal production
has received a critical infrastructure designation by the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security, but the ability to operate depends
on local circumstances, including demand for coal and health and
safety conditions of individual mining operations.
Moody's expects that Alliance's EBITDA will fall to $275-$300
million in 2020, down from about $600 million in 2019,
and pre-distribution free cash flow generation will be reduced
substantially. The steep decline in earnings and cash flow generation
is driven by substantially lower demand for thermal coal combined with
lower prices in domestic and international markets. Uncertainty
around the pace and timing of economic recovery, particularly with
infection rates increasing in parts of the country that consume coal,
increases downside risk. Alliance's credit metrics are expected
to weaken meaningfully for the rating, including adjusted financial
leverage rising toward or above 2.75x (Debt/EBITDA) from 1.7x
for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.
Moody's also believes that investor concerns about the coal industry's
ESG profile are intensifying and coal producers will be increasingly challenged
by access to capital issues in the early 2020s. An increasing portion
of the global investment community is reducing or eliminating exposure
to the coal industry with greater emphasis on moving away from thermal
coal. The aggregate impact on the credit quality of the coal industry
is that debt capital will become more expensive over this horizon,
particularly in the public bond markets, and other business requirements,
such as surety bonds, which together will lead to much more focus
on individual coal producers' ability to fund their operations and articulate
clearly their approach to addressing environmental, social,
and governance considerations -- including reducing net
debt in the near-to-medium term. Alliance reported
about $800 million of debt at 31 March 2020.
The Ba3 CFR is principally constrained by the challenges of operating
with meaningful balance sheet debt in an industry that faces substantial
cyclical and structural issues, including: (i) substantial
near-term decline in demand for thermal coal following the global
outbreak of coronavirus; (ii) ongoing secular decline in the demand
for thermal coal in the United States; (iii) volatility in export
prices that makes it difficult for companies to maintain export volumes
through price cycles; and (iv) rapidly emerging ESG-related
issues with an adverse impact on access to capital and, therefore,
debt capacity. Alliance's rating is supported by the company's
(i) low cost position; (ii) size, scale, and geographic
and operational diversity; and (iii) willingness to reduce or eliminate
the distribution to unitholders of its master limited partnership during
difficult market conditions. Moody's expects the company
will take actions to preserve cash flow and maintain credit metrics in
the coming quarters. However, given the magnitude and scope
of the challenges, the rating could come under pressure if we expect
that the company will burn cash or liquidity is likely to be constrained.
The rating is particularly vulnerable to further reduction in thermal
coal prices, resurgent outbreaks that force the company to halt
or lower production at various mining complexes, or coal consumption
trends are not expected to show at least modest improvement in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects expectations for weakening credit metrics
and narrowing cushion of compliance under financial maintenance covenants.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted
financial leverage sustained above 2.75x (Debt/EBITDA), negative
free cash flow, or further intensification of ESG concerns that
call into question the company's ability to handle upcoming debt
maturities. Moody's could upgrade the ratings with meaningful
improvement in industry conditions, a surge in demand from electric
utilities, or expectations for positive cash flow generation amid
the stressed pricing environment. Stabilizing the rating outlook
would require improvement in coal markets, a clear path to stronger
credit metrics, and better understanding of the company's
plan to address potential challenges related to access to capital.
The SGL-3 reflects adequate liquidity to support operations over
the next 12-18 months. Alliance reported roughly $260
million of available liquidity at 31 March 2020, comprised of $30
million of cash and $229 million of availability under its revolving
credit facility. The company extended the maturity of its revolving
credit facility to 2024 in early March and the commitment will fall from
$537.75 million to $459.5 million on May 2021.
Moody's expects a narrowing cushion of compliance under financial
maintenance covenants in the coming quarters, which, combined
with weaker cash flow generation, led to the downgrade in the SGL
rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
Environmental, social, and governance factors have a material
impact on Alliance's credit quality. The company is exposed
to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry,
including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental
to demand for coal especially in the United States and Western Europe.
Moody's believes thermal coal carries a higher ESG risk profile
than metallurgical coal, which increases environmental-related
risks for Alliance. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under the ESG framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. An outbreak in any one of Alliance's
mines could force the company to halt production and thus have negative
rating implications. Alliance is a publicly traded company,
which is a positive factor in the analysis of governance risk, and
a master limited partnership, which is a negative factor because
MLPs typically distribute most or all of their free cash flow.
Alliance paid more than $500 million in distributions in 2018 and
2019, but is expected to suspend distributions in the following
quarters in response to the challenging operating environment.
The high proportion of insider ownership, which is 33% of
total outstanding shares, is also a negative factor influencing
Alliance's governance risk profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Benjamin Nelson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
