Related Issuers Aria Energy Operating LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Aria Energy Operating LLC: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Aria Energy Operating LLC Rating Action: Moody's changes Aria Energy's outlook to positive from stable; affirms B1 Corporate Family Rating Rating Action: Moody's changes rating outlook for Aria Energy Operating LLC to stable from negative; affirms B1 senior secured rating Rating Action: Moody's affirms Aria Energy's B1 rating, changes outlook to negative Rating Action: Moody's revises Aria's outlook to stable from positive; affirms B1 CFR 27 Mar 2020 Approximately $200 million of debt securities affected New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today revised Aria Energy Operating LLC's (Aria) outlook to stable from positive and affirmed all of its ratings, including its B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1 senior secured rating (see rating list below for the full list of rating actions). Aria's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Aria Energy Operating LLC .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Aria Energy Operating LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive RATINGS RATIONALE "We stabilized Aria's outlook because with renewable natural gas production (RNG) now a larger driver of the company's business, Aria's risk profile has heightened as a result of increased exposure to commodity price risk associated with the RIN (renewable identification number) market," said Edna Marinelarena, Analyst. "Although Aria has benefitted from the overall growth of RNG, the outlook change also reflects the RIN market's recent uncertainty and the company's inconsistent financial performance over the last few years," added Marinelarena. Aria's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Aria Energy Operating LLC .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Aria Energy Operating LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive RATINGS RATIONALE "We stabilized Aria's outlook because with renewable natural gas production (RNG) now a larger driver of the company's business, Aria's risk profile has heightened as a result of increased exposure to commodity price risk associated with the RIN (renewable identification number) market," said Edna Marinelarena, Analyst. "Although Aria has benefitted from the overall growth of RNG, the outlook change also reflects the RIN market's recent uncertainty and the company's inconsistent financial performance over the last few years," added Marinelarena. Aria's fundamental credit profile reflects the volatility exhibited in RIN pricing that was experienced in 2019 for the first time. As a result of an oversupply, caused by an increase in the number of small refinery exemptions approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency than in prior years, RIN prices sharply declined in the third quarter of 2019, leading to a weaker financial performance than we had anticipated. Aria's CFO pre-W/C to debt was 7.4% at LTM 30 September 2019 and we expect it to be approximately 13% at year-end 2019. RINs are serial numbers assigned to each gallon of biofuel produced and sold to oil refiners and importers, referred to as obligated parties. The serial number helps to track the production, use and trading of RINs. Obligated parties are required to blend renewable fuel into transportation fuel or purchase RINs to meet their Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) under the Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) established as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Aria's RNG production qualifies for D-3 categorization (cellulosic biofuel) which is one of the most attractive to the biofuel industry and typically clears at a higher price than other categories. Over the past few years, the company's business mix has shifted to largely renewable natural gas and away from electric generation. As of 2019, gas and electric EBITDA were approximately 70% and 30% of the total, respectively, compared to 40% and 60% in 2016. This shift in business mix has reduced Aria's exposure to low power prices that led to low revenue growth when electric generation was a larger driver of the company's business. Aria is a relatively small organization with total assets of approximately $322 million as of year-end 2019, although it benefits from diversification in its market exposure and customer base, with landfill gas (LFG) projects across 17 states. The company also generates revenues from long-term power sales and operations and management (O&M) service contracts (about 17% of revenues in 2019). Aria's portfolio of assets consists of renewable natural gas plants that are compliant with current environmental regulations. The assets do not require any significant environmental capital expenditures compared to other base load generating assets such as coal-fired plants Aria will benefit from the retirement of older coal-fired base load power plants and from other factors in the power market that could potentially reduce power supply. Also, Aria will benefit from growing demand for RNG. In those states with a renewable portfolio standard (RPS), landfill gas (LFG) is considered to be a renewable source and there has been strong and consistent policy support for it, a credit positive. The production tax credit program and Renewable Fuels Standards are examples of this policy support. We expect such policy support to continue and for Aria to benefit. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines has created challenges for many sectors, including the unregulated power sector. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Among these challenges is the potential for power plant operations to be disrupted or that power prices or demand for power could fall. Aria has thus far not experienced any operational issues at its plants or changes in its business related to the coronavirus or because of the recent volatility in the energy markets. To the extent these developments negatively affects either RIN pricing or power prices, Aria could be adversely impacted. Aria's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2 and we expect the company will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next twelve months. The SGL reflects strong internal cash flow generation, an external revolving credit facility that is for the most part available, and adequate compliance with its financial covenant. Over the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019, Aria generated cash from operations of approximately $33 million, which it distributed to its owners and funded its capex. Aria has a $40.2 million revolving credit facility that expires on 24 November 2021. Management recently extended it from May 2020 and reduced the amount from $50 million. The company has had three years of positive free cash flow ending with $15 million in 2018. As of December 31, 2019, Aria's total debt to consolidated EBITDA is expected to be 4.57x, which is in compliance with the covenant to maintain the ratio below 6.0x. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Aria's operational and financial performance will remain solid over the next 12 to 18 months. Aria's financial position is anticipated to benefit as RIN prices stabilize. The outlook further reflects the expectation of a consistent operating performance of its fleet, which has experienced minor disruptions in recent years including during the third quarter of 2019. A rating upgrade could be considered if Aria's operational and financial position develops a trend of consistent performance including CFO pre-W/C to debt above 20% on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also be predicated on Aria maintaining prudent financial policies including shareholder distributions that do not compromise the financial stability of the company or the execution of its growth strategy. A rating downgrade is possible if Aria's financial health deteriorates as a result of continued RIN pricing volatility, is negatively impacted by poor execution of its renewable natural gas expansion plan, or there are disruptions in its plant operations. Also, if CFO pre-WC to debt remains below 15%, on a sustained basis, or if Aria's financial position is weakened by aggressive shareholder distributions, a rating downgrade could be considered. The rating could also be downgraded if there is an effect to Aria associated with its non-recourse LESPH subsidiary, which is in default. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Aria is one of the largest landfill gas (LFG) companies in the US. Aria owns and operates 41 LFG projects across 17 states. The company captures landfill gas to either generate electricity or produce renewable natural gas and sells the output and associated renewable attributes. Aria has approximately 175.9 MW of net capacity for power generation, 20,760 MMBtu/day for renewable natural gas production and 41 MW in operations and maintenance (O&M) projects. Operations in New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Kansas represent about 75% of EBITDA. Aria is a subsidiary of Aria Energy LLC, which is owned by certain private equity funds managed by Ares EIF Management, LLC. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 