Moody's revises Atmos' outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Approximately $7.6 billion in debt securities affected
New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Atmos Energy Corporation (Atmos) including its senior unsecured
rating at A1 and short-term rating for commercial paper at Prime-1.
The outlook is revised to stable from negative.
A complete list of rating actions is included below.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The heightened credit risk at Atmos resulting from last February's
severe winter weather event has been largely mitigated with the approval
of the securitization financing order [1] in Texas,"
stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. The company
incurred a total of about $2.1 billion in fuel costs as
a result of the storm event of which about $2 billion was in Texas,
its largest service territory. We believe the securitization of
the extraordinarily high fuel costs will help to minimize the social risk
related to rate increases and customer affordability concerns.
We expect the newly formed Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation
to issue securitization bonds on behalf of Atmos with proceeds used to
repay the interim debt issued (matures in 2023) to finance the costs.
The securitization bonds will be repaid over a period not to exceed 30
years via a charge on customer bills. The remaining $100
million in storm costs were incurred in Kansas, where Atmos has
filed to recover through securitization, and Colorado, where
Atmos is recovery the costs over the next two years. We expect
the company to recover the remaining costs over the next several years.
The rating affirmation reflects Atmos' track record of steady cash
flow production that benefits from various credit supportive cost recovery
mechanisms throughout its multiple jurisdictions. The company has
enjoyed historically high financial metrics including a ratio of cash
flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC)
to debt in the mid 20% range, one of the strongest track
records within the natural gas LDC rated portfolio. However,
following the securitization, we see CFO pre-WC to debt at
a weaker 22% through 2023 and returning to above 23% in
2024. The weaker metrics over the next two years are driven by
the repayment of excess deferred income tax to customers and the remaining
storm costs that are pending recovery proceedings in Kansas.
Atmos' credit rating is benefited by management's strong financial
track record, where the company maintained a healthy amount of financial
cushion above 23%, its established rating downgrade financial
threshold. The near-term weaker metrics provide little financial
cushion for unforeseen events particularly as the company continues its
high capital spending program, which is estimated between $13
billion and $14 billion over the next five years. Given
ongoing credit supportive regulatory decisions and management's
track record we see the company's financial metrics returning to
the higher healthy levels. Any deviation from expectation could
result in downward rating pressure.
The A1 rating is supported by the company's low risk nature of its
business, which is fully regulated LDC and pipeline and storage
business operating in constructive regulatory jurisdictions. The
rating also incorporates Atmos' scale and diversity, operating
across eight states. The company has benefitted from a strong track
record of credit supportive rate case outcomes.
ESG considerations
Atmos' ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3),
indicating that its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a
limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for
future negative impact over time. Its scores reflect a combination
of moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks balanced
with a neutral to low exposure to governance risk.
Atmos' exposure to environmental risk is moderate (E-3 issuer profile
score) driven by its moderately negative carbon transition because of
its emissions associated with its natural gas operations and to physical
climate risks including damage to physical assets and, as experienced
during the February 2021 winter storm event, the negative financial
impacts of unusually high commodity and wholesale power prices that can
result from extreme weather events. These risks are offset by a
neutral to low exposure to water management, waste and pollution
and natural capital.
Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile
score) reflecting the higher risk to responsible production and demographics
and societal trends that increase public concern over environmental,
social, or affordability issues that could lead to adverse regulatory
political intervention. The swift action in Atmos' states
of operation to allow for the securitization of winter storm Uri costs
helps to offset acute rate pressure for the company's customers,
a credit positive. These risks are balanced by neutral to low exposure
to health and safety, human capital, and customer relations.
Governance is broadly in line with other utilities and does not pose a
particular risk (G-2 issuer profile). This is supported
by neutral to low exposure to financial strategy and risk management and
management credibility and track record. We view Atmos' financial
policy of maintaining about to $3 billion in liquidity, including
four revolving credit facilities as an example of credit supportive financial
policy.
Liquidity
Atmos' Prime-1 short term rating is supported by the company's
adequate liquidity. As of 31 December 2021, the company had
$264 million of cash on hand, about $295 million in
net proceeds from their ATM program and use of up to $2.5
billion in credit facilities, including a $1.5 billion
revolver, which expires on 31 March 2026 and contains a $250
million accordion feature. The facility has a financial covenant
stating that Atmos must maintain a total debt to capitalization ratio
under 70%. Atmos was comfortably in compliance with the
covenant on 31 December 2021, with a debt to capitalization ratio
of 59%.
The other $1.0 billion in available external liquidity is
comprised of a $900 million three-year unsecured revolver
(expires 31 March 2024) that has a $100 million accordion feature
providing up to $1.0 billion in capacity, a $50
million 364-day unsecured facility expiring 31 March 2022,
and a $50 million 364-day unsecured revolver that was renewed
in April 2021 and supports the issuance of letters of credit, which
as of 31 December 2021 reduced the amount available to $44.4
million. The company also maintains a $1.5 billion
commercial paper program supported by its credit facility. There
were no amounts outstanding under the commercial paper program at the
end of December 2021.
For the last twelve months ending 31 December 2021, Atmos'
generated a negative free cash flow position of $3.7 billion,
due to costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm event.
The company issued a total of $2.2 billion in senior unsecured
notes due in 2023 as interim financing and plans to repay the notes with
securitization proceeds.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates the expectation that the majority of the
costs associated with the 2021 winter storm event will be fully recovered
over the next 12 to 18 months and that the company's expected weak
credit metrics including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt will return
to above 23% in 2024. The outlook also reflects our expectation
that the company will continue to receive credit supportive regulatory
outcomes in its jurisdictions, allowing it to sustain the ratio
above 23% over the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
A rating upgrade could result should Atmos' financial metrics including
a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is sustained above 26% and
if its regulatory construct improves and permits it to earn returns above
industry averages.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating downgrade could occur if Atmos' regulatory construct becomes
less credit supportive as evidenced by lower earned returns or a weaker
equity capitalization, management deviates materially form its balanced
fiscal policy, or the company's financial metrics including
a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt remains below 23% beyond 2024.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Atmos Energy Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Shelf , Affirmed
(P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Atmos Energy Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Atmos is a fully regulated
natural gas distribution and natural gas pipeline and storage businesses.
The company serves over 3 million customers with operations in eight states
(Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kansas,
Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia). Atmos' largest segment,
its regulated natural gas local distribution company (LDC), accounted
for almost 70% of consolidated net income in 2021.
The company's regulated pipeline and storage operations consist of approximately
5,700 miles of intra-state pipeline in Texas and 46 bcf of
natural gas storage. The Atmos Pipeline Texas (APT) division is
one of the largest intra-state pipeline operations in the state
and transports natural gas to Atmos' Mid-Tex Division and other
third parties. APT accounts for 33% of net income in 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Railroad Commission of Texas, Docket No. OS-21-00007061,
Financing Order, House Bill No. 1520 08-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Edna Marinelarena
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infra Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
