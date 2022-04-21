Moody's revises Auraria Higher Education Center's (CO) student fee bonds outlook to negative, affirms A2; affirms Baa1 parking bonds, outlook negative

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on Auraria Higher Education Center, CO's (AHEC) student fee revenue bonds to negative from stable and affirmed the bonds' A2 rating; concurrently, Moody's affirmed the parking enterprise revenue bonds at Baa1 with a negative outlook. AHEC's total outstanding debt at fiscal year-end 2021 was $78 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Revision of the student fee revenue bonds outlook to negative from stable reflects the disruption of business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic and lingering adverse macroeconomic conditions, which are impacting enrollment trends. AHEC is exposed to ongoing social risks stemming from a very competitive student demand market, including heightened sensitivity to student charges and constrained revenue. Fall 2021 headcount among the three AHEC institutions of 36,198 was down 6% from last fall, with prospects for similar or lower enrollment likely for fall 2022. While management continues to actively manage expenses and collect mandatory student fees regardless of instructional delivery mode, the decrease in fiscal year 2022 enrollment will result in decreased student fee revenue and a potential decrease in debt service coverage below prior years' average 1.76x coverage, though likely to exceed the 1.25x maximum annual debt service coverage covenant. AHEC's current projected fiscal 2022 coverage is a range of 1.4x-1.65x, depending on final revenue receipts.

Affirmation of the A2 on the student fee revenue bonds reflects AHEC's unique role as an instrumentality of the State of Colorado (issuer rating Aa1 stable) managing shared campus facilities in the economically diverse downtown Denver for three Colorado public higher education institutions (University of Colorado at Denver, CU-Denver; Metropolitan State University, MSU; and Colorado Community College of Denver, CCD). Spendable cash and investments of $25.5 million remain modest relative to high leverage, but provide sufficient flexibility to manage through near-term business disruptions. AHEC's pension liability remains elevated, though slightly eased by increased state support. AHEC has long-term infrastructure needs, but favorably, the state has provided additional capital funding. Although the institutions have been recently adding their own facilities on the AHEC campus, they must receive prior approvals from the Auraria Board of Directors.

The affirmation of the Baa1 parking revenue bonds and negative outlook incorporates the seniormost revenue bond credit factors and improved parking revenue due to the reopening of some on-campus activities despite ongoing uncertainties around the timing and level of full resumption of facility use. Favorably, fiscal 2021 debt service coverage of 1.25x met the 1.25x covenant due to one-time supplemental state and constituent institution funding of $5.5 million and substantial expense cuts. There was no use of the debt service reserve fund. Fiscal 2022 revenue lags pre-pandemic levels and AHEC is currently projecting 1.5x coverage for fiscal 2022. Future net revenue growth remains challenged by uncertainty around the pace of a full return of students to campus and future modes of instruction, as well as resumption of events at nearby entertainment venues that utilize AHEC parking facilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook for both the student fee bonds and parking fee bonds reflects Moody's expectations for weaker debt service coverage due to ongoing uncertainties around the student enrollment and parking usage. Inability to return to stronger coverage will likely cause a rating downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in wealth and liquidity measures

- Stronger, sustained pledged revenues providing improved debt service coverage for either or both of the student fee and parking enterprise bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- For the student fee bonds: declining student enrollment leading to decreased student fee bond debt service coverage and continued weak debt service coverage

- For the parking bonds: significantly weaker parking system usage, leading to multi-year use of reserves and/or use of the debt service reserve fund to cover debt service, and continued weak debt service coverage- Sustained deterioration in consolidated operating performance and unexpected use of liquidity beyond current expectations- Material new debt absent growth in revenue and flexible reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The student fee revenue bonds (Series 2013 rated and Series 2015 direct placement) currently outstanding at $16.5 million are payable from and secured by pledged revenues consisting of a mandatory student fee (per student per semester fee) and investment income earned on accounts relative to the student fee bonds. Up to 3.5% of student fees may be held for collection fees and doubtful allowance accounts for MSU Denver, CU Denver and CCD. In fiscal 2021, pledged revenues totaled $5.1 million or 11% of the $47 million of AHEC's fiscal 2021 Moody's adjusted operating revenue. There is a rate covenant to assess and collect fees to maintain pledged revenues equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS) and an additional bonds test of 1.35x on the combined maximum annual debt service on all outstanding bonds and any outstanding additional parity bonds. In addition, there is a cash reserve currently funded at $2.0 million and a surety bond valued at $1.5 million. Covenants of the direct placement debt are identical to bonds on parity and there is no renewal risk. Pledged revenues covered fiscal 2021 debt service by 1.76x.

The parking enterprise revenue bonds (Series 2004B, 2013A and 2015 rated, Series 2016 direct placement), currently outstanding at $35 million, are payable from net revenues of the parking system. There is a rate covenant to maintain fees, rates and charges equal to 1.25x and there is a debt service reserve fund. Covenants of the direct placement debt are identical to bonds on parity and there is no renewal risk. Fiscal 2021 parking net revenues of $3.3 million covered $2.7 million in debt service by 1.25x.

PROFILE

The Auraria Higher Education Center is an instrumentality of the State of Colorado established in 1974 and responsible for planning and managing shared physical plant assets and auxiliary enterprises for three contiguous higher education institutions (University of Colorado at Denver, Metropolitan State University, and Colorado Community College of Denver). AHEC is located in Denver, Colorado. Fiscal 2021 Moody's adjusted operating revenue was $47 million and fall 2021 enrollment was 36,198 among the three constituent institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

