Moody's revises Brandywine's outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today revised the outlook of Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. (Brandywine) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Brandywine's Baa3 senior unsecured rating.

The negative outlook reflects Brandywine's weak positioning of the rating from a liquidity perspective and elevated leverage on a net debt to EBITDA basis. The change in outlook also reflects the potential refinancing risks amid tighter credit conditions and higher funding costs, particularly as Brandywine has approximately $700 million of consolidated debt maturing through 2024.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. -- Backed senior unsecured notes at Baa3

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P.

Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action considers Brandywine's leverage which is high at 7.7x (on a consolidated basis) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Historically, the company has operated leverage in the mid 6x range (including Moody's standard adjustments). While leverage is expected to decline as the REIT's development projects stabilize (its wholly owned development pipeline was 78.9% leased as of October 14, 2022), more meaningful declines in leverage in the near-term would depend on Brandywine's ability to capitalize on asset sales amid a slower transaction environment as dislocation in the capital markets increases. Brandywine's near-term debt maturities include $350 million of unsecured debt maturing in February 2023 and $350 million of unsecured debt maturing in October 2024. Additionally, the company's $600 million unsecured revolver has $246 million outstanding at 3Q22, which limits financial flexibility in our view. The credit facility matures in 2026 with extension options.

Governance considerations are material to Brandywine's rating and outlook and are reflected in the G-3 score (previously G-2, neutral-to-low). The REIT's financial policy has weakened when considering its near-term debt maturities and development funding needs relative to the available capacity on its revolver.

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating remains supported by Brandywine's fully unencumbered high quality office portfolio in the Philadelphia region and good tenant diversity across a range of industries. The rating also reflects Brandywine's strong fixed charge coverage ratio at 3.4x for TTM ended September 30 2022 which provides some cushion amid higher interest rates.

Brandywine's operating metrics are stable with same-store NOI up 2.1% on a cash basis for 3Q22. The portfolio was 91.8% leased as of the end of the third quarter. While future demand for office faces some level of uncertainty as a result of the hybrid work model, leasing activity has remained steady thus far with Brandywine's blended lease rates up 6.9% on a cash basis. The REIT has also managed its lease rollover well with less than 15% of total square feet expiring through 2024. A key credit challenge that remains is Brandywine's significant geographic concentration in the Philadelphia area (45.9% of market NOI) which constrains the rating somewhat.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should Brandywine continue to have significant reliance on their line of credit to fund its capital needs, and or a deterioration in credit metrics such that Net Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x and fixed charge coverage declines below 2.5x. Material earnings deterioration resulting in negative same-store NOI growth for consecutive quarters could also lead to downward ratings pressure

A ratings upgrade is unlikely and would require net debt to EBITDA closer to 6x, fixed charge coverage above 4.0x, and effective leverage closer to 40% on a sustained basis. Further geographic diversification would also be an important consideration.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is a publicly traded office real estate investment trust (REIT) with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. metro markets. As of September 30, 2022, the REIT owned 78 properties that contained an aggregate of approximately 13.7 million net rentable square feet. The company also owns 159.9 acres of land held for development.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

