Moody's revises Bryant University, RI's outlook to negative; assigns A2 revenue bonds

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Bryant University's (RI) outlook to negative from stable and assigned an A2 rating to the planned $101 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A2 issuer and parity revenue bond ratings. The university has approximately $204 million of pro forma debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects execution risks associated with Bryant University's new strategic plan, which hinges on larger entering classes, facility upgrades and new academic programming. In the event enrollment growth assumptions are not realized, management will be tasked with adjusting expenses in a timely manner to accommodate rising debt service obligations and maintain balanced operations. A near doubling of debt will drive a significant increase in leverage. The change in financial strategy reflects greater risk appetite, a key governance factor under our ESG framework and a driver of the rating action.

Affirmation of the university's A2 issuer rating incorporates its good market position and historically strong operating performance. The university benefits from a niche market position, offering business focused undergraduate degrees and small, but growing, graduate programs. Solid growth of cash and investments in fiscal 2021 helps absorb the proposed increase in debt but leaves the university's credit profile more exposed to fluctuations in investment market returns. Historically strong EBIDA margins exhibit management's prudent budgeting practices and ability to generate strong results amidst a highly challenging student market environment. The rating further incorporates an increasingly competitive demographic landscape in the Northeast, a high reliance on student-generated revenue and as mentioned above, high pro forma leverage, with a debt structure that includes variable rate debt and swaps.

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 rating on the revenue bonds incorporates the general obligation characteristics of the bonds enhanced by pledged revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that a highly challenging student market will present headwinds for the university as it embarks on its growth strategy, potentially leading to a thinning of operating performance and debt service coverage. The outlook additionally incorporates general preservation of the university's wealth and liquidity with no near-term additional debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in reserves and EBIDA to help absorb pro forma debt

- Greater diversification of revenue sources including increased philanthropic support- Improved strategic positioning, reflected in stronger student demand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to grow net tuition revenue, leading to a weakening in EBIDA and debt service coverage

- Additional debt issuance outside that already identified with the proposed Series 2022 bonds- Erosion of flexible reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are a general obligation of the university, and pledged revenues include all tuition and fees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the series 2022 bonds will be used to finance various capital projects as outlined in the university's master plan, updated in 2021.

PROFILE

Bryant University is a private university chartered under the laws of the State of Rhode Island located in Smithfield Rhode Island. It was founded in 1863 and became a university in 2004. It is a business focused school enrolling just over 3,336 FTE students in fall 2021 with revenue of $166 million in fiscal 2021.

