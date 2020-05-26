info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's revises CVR Partners' outlook to negative, ratings affirmed

26 May 2020

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings for CVR Partners, LP ("CVR"); including the B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), its B2-PD probability of default rating and the B2 senior secured notes rating. Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative, based on the expectation that projected lower prices for nitrogen fertilizers will lead to weaker credit metrics despite a strong US spring planting season. CVR's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-3.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will deteriorate in 2020, due to lower UAN and ammonia prices, although we expect higher volumes due to a strong US spring planting season. Higher volumes also assume no unscheduled downtime at either of CVR's facilities for the rest of the year. Although agricultural demand for nitrogen improved this year with the projected increase in US corn and soy planted acres, demand for industrial ammonia and ethanol has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the drop in economic and industrial activity. Given the uncertain pace of recovery and lower corn prices due to the anticipated increase in corn stocks to use ratio on the back of a drop in demand for ethanol and higher production, demand for agricultural nitrogen may decline in 2021 further pressuring prices. In addition, UAN prices have been negatively impacted by increased imports and reduced exports after the EU introduced tariffs in 2019 especially as the US demand suffered throughout 2019 due to poor weather conditions. While some US producers are lowering UAN production to offset increased imports, we expect prices to remain weak this year. At the same time, CVR should benefit somewhat from lower gas and pet coke prices and higher fixed cost absorption given no major scheduled turnarounds.

Based on these views, Moody's anticipates that CVR's leverage could rise to 7 times Debt/EBITDA in 2020 from just under 6x in 2019 and interest coverage could decline to 1.4x from 1.7x in 2019. The company is projected to remain free cash flow positive, and will likely not resume distributions although the board has authorized repurchases of up to $10 million partnership units. Weaker metrics will increase the company's refinancing risk, given it's fixed capital structure and heavy debt load and interest burden.

The B2 corporate family rating reflects CVR's small scale as measured by revenues, concentration of earnings in two production facilities, Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois, as well as Moody's expectations that its facilities will demonstrate consistent and efficient operations. Despite having only two production sites, CVR benefits from its back integration into ammonia production and its diversity in feedstocks because the Coffeyville site uses petroleum coke and the East Dubuque facility uses natural gas. CVR also benefits from its geographic footprint with access to the Corn belt, through the East Dubuque site location, as well as the Southern plains, via the Union Pacific and BNSF rail lines from the Coffeyville site.

Concentration of sales in commodity nitrogen fertilizers, limited growth prospects, seasonality and exposure to adverse weather are constraining factors for the rating. Also reflected in its rating is CVR's structure as a variable rate master limited partnership (MLP), which typically distributes all available free cash flows to unitholders, but given the variable nature of the MLP, management has control over the size of the distributions and has suspended them during downturns.

As a commodity chemical manufacturer, Moody's views CVR as having elevated emerging environmental risks and high social risks because its operations could have a negative impact on local communities. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. CVR depends on environmental permits to operate and a loss or a change of such permit may have negative impact on performance. CVR currently has not accrued any environmental liabilities.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector is affected by this shock given its sensitivity to industrial and consumer demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions, fertilizer production was deemed an essential service, which allowed CVR to continue to supply products to the agricultural market.

From the governance perspective, although the company is publicly traded, it has concentrated ownership. CVR is 34% owned by CVR Energy Inc.(Ba3 stable), a publicly traded company 71% owned and controlled by Carl C. Icahn through Icahn Enterprises L.P. CVR Partners L.P. received a continued listing standard notice from the New York Stock Exchange and has until January 1, 2021 to cure its delisting notice.

The negative outlook reflects expectations of weak credit metrics and weaker prices due to the uncertainty of the pace of economic recovery and demand growth in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects expectations of weak credit metrics and weaker prices due to the uncertainty of the pace of economic recovery and demand growth in 2021.

Moody's could stabilize the outlook if economic conditions improve. A rating upgrade is remote at this time, given the fixed capital structure, which will result in weak metrics during the trough of the cycle. A higher rating would be contingent on sustained leverage under 4.5x Debt/EBITDA, improved profitability, and continued prudent liquidity management.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if UAN and ammonia prices fall and remain below 2017 lows, EBITDA no longer covers interest and liquidity deteriorates such that free cash flow is persistently negative and CVR's cash balance declines below $20 million. We could also downgrade the rating if unplanned outages become an ongoing issue for the company.

CVR's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates expectations of adequate liquidity through 2020, supported by cash balances, operating cash generation, and access to its $50 million ABL revolver. As of March 31, 2020 CVR had a cash balance of $58 million and management intends to maintain approximately $20 million of balance sheet cash to support operating needs and liquidity. As in the previous downturn, management suspended distributions to unitholders when operating cash flow did not cover the reserve for interest expense and maintenance capital. However, the board authorized the company to buy back up to $10 million partnership units. Moody's anticipates cash uses for maintenance and growth capex spending to range between $20-$25 million in 2020 and interest of over $60 million.

CVR has a $50 million ABL revolving credit facility due September 30, 2021. As of March 31, 2020, the facility had $50 million in availability and was undrawn. The ABL is not expected to be regularly used, with the exception of possible support for seasonal working capital needs. The ABL facility is secured by a first priority lien on accounts receivable and inventory, and availability under the ABL is limited to eligible accounts receivable, eligible inventory and up to $25 million of cash. The ABL revolver has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x if availability falls below certain levels.

CVR Partners revolver turns current in September and we expect the company will address the facility extension in a timely manner. The company also has a small stub maturity in 2021, which it will be able to cover from cash on hand. Its 9.25% $645 million senior secured notes are due June 15, 2023 and contain no financial covenants, but do contain various covenants and leverage tests for MLP distributions, incremental debt, and other restrictions. The notes became callable in June 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CVR Partners, LP (CVR), a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, is a producer of nitrogen fertilizer products, principally Ammonia and UAN. CVR is a public variable distribution master limited partnership (ticker: UAN) which is 34% owned by CVR Energy Inc.(Ba3, Stable), a publicly traded company 71% owned and controlled by Carl C. Icahn through Icahn Enterprises L.P. CVR has two operating facilities located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois. CVR had revenues of $387 million for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
