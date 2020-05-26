Moody's revises CVR Partners' outlook to negative, ratings affirmed

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
all ratings for CVR Partners, LP ("CVR"); including the B2
Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), its B2-PD probability of
default rating and the B2 senior secured notes rating. Moody's
changed the rating outlook to negative, based on the expectation
that projected lower prices for nitrogen fertilizers will lead to weaker
credit metrics despite a strong US spring planting season. CVR's
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-3.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics
will deteriorate in 2020, due to lower UAN and ammonia prices,
although we expect higher volumes due to a strong US spring planting season.
Higher volumes also assume no unscheduled downtime at either of CVR's
facilities for the rest of the year. Although agricultural demand
for nitrogen improved this year with the projected increase in US corn
and soy planted acres, demand for industrial ammonia and ethanol
has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the drop
in economic and industrial activity. Given the uncertain pace of
recovery and lower corn prices due to the anticipated increase in corn
stocks to use ratio on the back of a drop in demand for ethanol and higher
production, demand for agricultural nitrogen may decline in 2021
further pressuring prices. In addition, UAN prices have been
negatively impacted by increased imports and reduced exports after the
EU introduced tariffs in 2019 especially as the US demand suffered throughout
2019 due to poor weather conditions. While some US producers are
lowering UAN production to offset increased imports, we expect prices
to remain weak this year. At the same time, CVR should benefit
somewhat from lower gas and pet coke prices and higher fixed cost absorption
given no major scheduled turnarounds.
Based on these views, Moody's anticipates that CVR's leverage could
rise to 7 times Debt/EBITDA in 2020 from just under 6x in 2019 and interest
coverage could decline to 1.4x from 1.7x in 2019.
The company is projected to remain free cash flow positive, and
will likely not resume distributions although the board has authorized
repurchases of up to $10 million partnership units. Weaker
metrics will increase the company's refinancing risk, given it's
fixed capital structure and heavy debt load and interest burden.
The B2 corporate family rating reflects CVR's small scale as measured
by revenues, concentration of earnings in two production facilities,
Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois, as well
as Moody's expectations that its facilities will demonstrate consistent
and efficient operations. Despite having only two production sites,
CVR benefits from its back integration into ammonia production and its
diversity in feedstocks because the Coffeyville site uses petroleum coke
and the East Dubuque facility uses natural gas. CVR also benefits
from its geographic footprint with access to the Corn belt, through
the East Dubuque site location, as well as the Southern plains,
via the Union Pacific and BNSF rail lines from the Coffeyville site.
Concentration of sales in commodity nitrogen fertilizers, limited
growth prospects, seasonality and exposure to adverse weather are
constraining factors for the rating. Also reflected in its rating
is CVR's structure as a variable rate master limited partnership (MLP),
which typically distributes all available free cash flows to unitholders,
but given the variable nature of the MLP, management has control
over the size of the distributions and has suspended them during downturns.
As a commodity chemical manufacturer, Moody's views CVR as having
elevated emerging environmental risks and high social risks because its
operations could have a negative impact on local communities. Moody's
believes the company has established expertise in complying with these
risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their
operational planning and business models. CVR depends on environmental
permits to operate and a loss or a change of such permit may have negative
impact on performance. CVR currently has not accrued any environmental
liabilities.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector is
affected by this shock given its sensitivity to industrial and consumer
demand and sentiment. However, in most jurisdictions,
fertilizer production was deemed an essential service, which allowed
CVR to continue to supply products to the agricultural market.
From the governance perspective, although the company is publicly
traded, it has concentrated ownership. CVR is 34%
owned by CVR Energy Inc.(Ba3 stable), a publicly traded company
71% owned and controlled by Carl C. Icahn through Icahn
Enterprises L.P. CVR Partners L.P. received
a continued listing standard notice from the New York Stock Exchange and
has until January 1, 2021 to cure its delisting notice.
The negative outlook reflects expectations of weak credit metrics and
weaker prices due to the uncertainty of the pace of economic recovery
and demand growth in 2021.
Moody's could stabilize the outlook if economic conditions improve.
A rating upgrade is remote at this time, given the fixed capital
structure, which will result in weak metrics during the trough of
the cycle. A higher rating would be contingent on sustained leverage
under 4.5x Debt/EBITDA, improved profitability, and
continued prudent liquidity management.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if UAN and ammonia prices fall and
remain below 2017 lows, EBITDA no longer covers interest and liquidity
deteriorates such that free cash flow is persistently negative and CVR's
cash balance declines below $20 million. We could also downgrade
the rating if unplanned outages become an ongoing issue for the company.
CVR's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates expectations
of adequate liquidity through 2020, supported by cash balances,
operating cash generation, and access to its $50 million
ABL revolver. As of March 31, 2020 CVR had a cash balance
of $58 million and management intends to maintain approximately
$20 million of balance sheet cash to support operating needs and
liquidity. As in the previous downturn, management suspended
distributions to unitholders when operating cash flow did not cover the
reserve for interest expense and maintenance capital. However,
the board authorized the company to buy back up to $10 million
partnership units. Moody's anticipates cash uses for maintenance
and growth capex spending to range between $20-$25
million in 2020 and interest of over $60 million.
CVR has a $50 million ABL revolving credit facility due September
30, 2021. As of March 31, 2020, the facility
had $50 million in availability and was undrawn. The ABL
is not expected to be regularly used, with the exception of possible
support for seasonal working capital needs. The ABL facility is
secured by a first priority lien on accounts receivable and inventory,
and availability under the ABL is limited to eligible accounts receivable,
eligible inventory and up to $25 million of cash. The ABL
revolver has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x if
availability falls below certain levels.
CVR Partners revolver turns current in September and we expect the company
will address the facility extension in a timely manner. The company
also has a small stub maturity in 2021, which it will be able to
cover from cash on hand. Its 9.25% $645 million
senior secured notes are due June 15, 2023 and contain no financial
covenants, but do contain various covenants and leverage tests for
MLP distributions, incremental debt, and other restrictions.
The notes became callable in June 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CVR Partners, LP (CVR), a Delaware limited partnership headquartered
in Sugar Land, Texas, is a producer of nitrogen fertilizer
products, principally Ammonia and UAN. CVR is a public variable
distribution master limited partnership (ticker: UAN) which is 34%
owned by CVR Energy Inc.(Ba3, Stable), a publicly traded
company 71% owned and controlled by Carl C. Icahn through
Icahn Enterprises L.P. CVR has two operating facilities
located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois.
CVR had revenues of $387 million for the twelve months ending March
31, 2020.
