Moody's revises Cabell Huntington Hospital, Inc.'s (WV) outlook to negative; Baa1 affirmed

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Cabell Huntington Hospital, Inc's (Cabell) (WV) Baa1 revenue bond rating. The outlook is revised to negative from stable. Cabell had approximately $338 million in outstanding debt at fiscal year end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa1 rating reflects Cabell's leading market position across a broad service area supported by its role as the primary teaching hospital for Marshall University, which should allow for a steady rebuild of margins in FY 2022 and stronger cashflow then generated in FY 2021. However, strong headwinds will persist with ongoing labor challenges, which were marked by a month-long strike of the service workers' union in the first quarter of FY 2022. Though the strike and union contract are resolved, staff shortages, exacerbated by local and national competition, will continue to drive higher costs to recruit and retain labor, with Cabell resorting to the use of expensive staffing agencies to supplement labor deficiencies. Mitigating some of these expense pressures, will be the system's continued strategic initiatives to grow and improve key service lines and a focus on cost containment following the integration and consolidation of St. Mary's Medical Center. Margins will also be constrained by the system's weak service area and high concentration of government payors that results in a high dependency on supplemental payment programs. Despite cash softening due to revenue cycle disruptions following an IT conversion, debt coverage metrics will remain solid.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects the material departure from historical operating performance, as well as budget, and the expected persistence of labor-related expense pressures. An inability to restore operating cash flow to higher levels, and/or a notable decline in liquidity metrics would likely pressure the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating performance

- Strengthening of liquidity and leverage metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to build operating performance to levels more in line with historical levels

- Decline in liquidity that results in weakened metrics

- Increase in financial leverage without commensurate increase in cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, Inc. comprise the obligated group on all parity obligations. The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts. Covenants under the amended and restated Master Trust Indenture include a maximum annual debt service coverage test of 1.10 times which would trigger a consultant call-in; coverage that is below 1.0 times for two consecutive years is an event of default.

PROFILE

Cabell Huntington Hospital is a regional referral center with over 300 beds and serves as the primary teaching hospital for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In May 2018, Cabell became the sole member of St. Mary's Medical Center, a tertiary care hospital with 393 beds. Both hospitals are located in Huntington, WV. In addition to the hospitals, the system owns various outpatient sites, and is the largest healthcare system in the primary service area. The combined system saw 40,887 inpatient admissions in FY 2021 and over 30,000 surgeries.

Cabell Huntington is also the sole member of Mountain Health Network, Inc. which provides management services and strategic planning for the system.

