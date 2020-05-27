Moody's revises Carlisle's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) revised the outlook of Carlisle Companies Incorporated to stable, from positive. Moody's also affirmed Carlisle's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectations of pressure on Carlisle's EBITDA and operating profit as a result of weaker demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, which will make it more difficult for the company to reach the milestones set by us when the positive outlook was assigned," said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst. "The affirmation of the rating reflects our view that Carlisle will maintain strong liquidity despite anticipated operating volatility over the next 12-18 months."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

Issuer: Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Senior Unsecured Rating, Affirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carlisle's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations of volume contraction in roofing from delayed project work, which makes up roughly two-thirds of the company's revenues, resulting in revenue and margin declines in 2020 followed by a recovery in 2021. Furthermore, weakness in most of the company's other lines of business is expected, as they are exposed to the struggling airline, automotive and industrial sectors. Moody's forecast assumes a strong recovery in Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) during the second half of 2020 and into 2021 given the resilience of commercial roofing through cycles. Construction is broadly considered an essential service in the U.S. and Carlisle's business is well-positioned to benefit longer term from strong demand characteristics, including the maintenance of an aging US infrastructure. Moody's expects Debt-to-EBITDA to remain at about 3.0x as of year-end 2020 and then decline to 2.8x by 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Carlisle's exposure to the private construction, airline, automotive and industrial sectors has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Carlisle's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive free cash flow and 50% availability on its $1 billion revolver. Corporate governance considerations at Carlisle include a financial strategy characterized by conservative balance sheet management, and a track record of maintaining adjusted leverage at or below 2.5x (as calculated by Moody's) despite regular dividends, share repurchases and M&A activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's stated that an upgrade would be predicated on maintenance of a conservative financial policy, that includes a modest cadence of acquisitions and shareholder distributions. Positive ratings movement would also require maintenance of Debt/EBITDA at or below 2.0x, EBITA/Interest Expense above 10.0x and FCF/Debt in excess of 15%, all on a sustained basis.

A downgrade could occur should Carlisle adopt a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to acquisitions and share repurchases or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure would also likely result from Debt/EBITDA at or above 3.0x, EBITA/Interest Expense below 8.0x or FCF/Debt falling below 10%, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is one of the largest North American providers of roofing materials to the domestic construction market. The company's revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $4.8 billion.

