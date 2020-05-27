Moody's revises Carlisle's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) revised the outlook of
Carlisle Companies Incorporated to stable, from positive.
Moody's also affirmed Carlisle's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectations of pressure on Carlisle's
EBITDA and operating profit as a result of weaker demand amid the coronavirus
pandemic, which will make it more difficult for the company to reach
the milestones set by us when the positive outlook was assigned,"
said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst.
"The affirmation of the rating reflects our view that Carlisle will maintain
strong liquidity despite anticipated operating volatility over the next
12-18 months."
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Senior Unsecured Rating, Affirmed at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carlisle's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations
of volume contraction in roofing from delayed project work, which
makes up roughly two-thirds of the company's revenues,
resulting in revenue and margin declines in 2020 followed by a recovery
in 2021. Furthermore, weakness in most of the company's
other lines of business is expected, as they are exposed to the
struggling airline, automotive and industrial sectors. Moody's
forecast assumes a strong recovery in Carlisle Construction Materials
(CCM) during the second half of 2020 and into 2021 given the resilience
of commercial roofing through cycles. Construction is broadly considered
an essential service in the U.S. and Carlisle's business
is well-positioned to benefit longer term from strong demand characteristics,
including the maintenance of an aging US infrastructure. Moody's
expects Debt-to-EBITDA to remain at about 3.0x as
of year-end 2020 and then decline to 2.8x by 2021.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Carlisle's exposure
to the private construction, airline, automotive and industrial
sectors has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Carlisle's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong
positive free cash flow and 50% availability on its $1 billion
revolver. Corporate governance considerations at Carlisle include
a financial strategy characterized by conservative balance sheet management,
and a track record of maintaining adjusted leverage at or below 2.5x
(as calculated by Moody's) despite regular dividends, share
repurchases and M&A activity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's stated that an upgrade would be predicated on maintenance of a
conservative financial policy, that includes a modest cadence of
acquisitions and shareholder distributions. Positive ratings movement
would also require maintenance of Debt/EBITDA at or below 2.0x,
EBITA/Interest Expense above 10.0x and FCF/Debt in excess of 15%,
all on a sustained basis.
A downgrade could occur should Carlisle adopt a more aggressive financial
strategy, particularly with respect to acquisitions and share repurchases
or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure
would also likely result from Debt/EBITDA at or above 3.0x,
EBITA/Interest Expense below 8.0x or FCF/Debt falling below 10%,
all on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated, headquartered in Scottsdale,
Arizona, is one of the largest North American providers of roofing
materials to the domestic construction market. The company's revenue
for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $4.8
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Griselda Bisono
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
