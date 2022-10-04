Moody's revises Catholic Medical Center's (NH) outlook to negative; Baa3 affirmed

New York, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Catholic Medical Center's (NH) Baa3 debt rating. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. Catholic Medical Center (CMC) had approximately $161 million of debt outstanding as of FYE 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects the decline of unrestricted cash and investments beyond the expected impact of the repayment of Medicare advanced funds, due to very thin operating cash flow and investment losses, which weakens CMC's flexibility to address ongoing operational challenges. Following a mid-single digit operating cash flow margin in FY 2021, supported in part by federal and state grants, CMC is expected to incur an operating loss and generate very thin cashflow in FY 2022. However, CMC will maintain sufficient headroom to its debt service coverage covenant, its sole covenant, because the obligated group excludes employed physician losses. Though volume trends will likely continue to trend toward pre-COVID levels in FY 2023, as CMC continues to focus on growing clinical service lines and improving patient throughput, margin growth is expected to remain constrained by high labor and supply expenses. The Baa3 remains supported by still solid unrestricted cash and investments, which are expected to provide for at least a 1.0 times cushion of debt, as well as management's initiatives, aided by consultants, to incrementally rebuild margins through revenue and expense opportunities. Also, CMC will continue to benefit from its GraniteOne Health affiliation and clinical affiliations with other providers throughout the state as a referral center for several tertiary services.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects CMC's thinning balance sheet cushion and weakened flexibility to address ongoing operational challenges relative to peers. Failure to maintain liquidity at levels that provide for at least 1.0 times coverage of debt or inability to incrementally rebuild margins in FY 2023 will result in rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating performance resulting in substantial strengthening of all debt measures

- Notable enterprise and market share growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to incrementally improve margins in FY 2023

- Further weakening of absolute or relative liquidity metrics - Increased financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group, consisting of the hospital only, as well as a mortgage on certain real property including the hospital. Covenants include a debt service ratio of 1.2 times measured annually. Failure to meet this covenant will result in a consultant call. If the debt service ratio falls below 1.0 in any year subsequent to the consultant call, it would be considered an event of default.

PROFILE

Catholic Medical Center is a 330-bed acute care hospital in Manchester, NH offering tertiary services and specializing in cardiac care. In addition to CMC, the system includes an employed physician group and part ownership of an ambulatory surgical center. CMC is a member of GraniteOne Health, a network of New Hampshire hospitals.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

