Moody's revises China National Gold's outlook to positive from stable; Baa3 rating affirmed

Hong Kong, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of China National Gold Group Co., Ltd. (CNG).

The outlook on the rating has been changed to positive from stable.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects our expectation that CNG's prudent approach to its capital expenditure and free cash flow generation will sustain its credit profile, which is strong for its rating level over the next 12-18 months," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CNG's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1 and a four-notch uplifted based on Moody's assumption of high support from, and very high level of dependence on, the Government of China in times of stress.

CNG's b1 BCA primarily reflects its leading market position in gold reserves and production in China; integrated business model, including its diversified product operations in multiple locations; and strong access to domestic funding as a central state-owned enterprise (SOE).

However, CNG's BCA is constrained by the company's improved, but still-moderate, credit metrics and its exposure to gold and copper price volatility.

CNG has been deleveraging with the adjusted debt/EBITDA improving to 4.5x as of the end of 2020 from 8.8x as of the end of 2016. This was mainly driven by CNG's increased copper production volume, higher gold and copper prices, and the company's conservative financial policy.

Despite its increasing earnings and cash flows, CNG has significantly reduced its annual capital expenditure to RMB3.3 billion in 2020, down by about 50% from its peak before 2015. With adjusted operating cash flow of RMB7.1 billion, the company generated solid free cash flow of RMB3.4 billion in 2020, which supported debt reduction.

The company has also adopted more balanced financing to fund its investments and spending programs in recent years, including the initial public offerings (IPOs) of its subsidiaries, China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery Co., Ltd and China National Gold Group Irradiation Co., Ltd., for around RMB1.1 billion in early 2021.

Moody's expects CNG to maintain its conservative financial policy, which should strengthen its capital structure and sustain its financial profile at improved levels through the commodity cycles.

Under Moody's price assumption of weaker prices for gold and copper, CNG's EBITDA will be modestly lower, maintaining its debt/EBITDA at around 4.5x over the next 12-18 months. This lower EBITDA is offset partially by lower debts as CNG will use its cash holding to reduce debt.

Such leverage metrics will be strong for its BCA of b1.

The high support assessment is underpinned by the company's critical role in executing China's gold strategy; its leading scale, with the largest gold reserves in China; its important role in consolidating and upgrading China's gold industry; and the history of financial support from the government. The support assumption also factors in the government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected by China's A1 sovereign rating.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, CNG as a central SOE has a good track record in environmental compliance and managing the safety of its production. CNG has procedures in place to comply with regulations and to monitor pollutants released into the air, water, and soil during production. While CNG is exposed to the social risks associated with the mining industry, including health and safety and responsible production, the company is committed to promoting production safety and eliminating hidden dangers. CNG also carries out poverty-alleviation projects in areas near its subsidiaries' operations.

With respect to corporate governance factors, the rating considers CNG's status as a central SOE, which is subject to the government's close supervision and monitoring. It has also demonstrated a more prudent financial policy over the past few years by deleveraging, driving the positive rating action. Although CNG is not a listed company, Moody's estimates listed assets accounted for 70% of CNG's total assets as of June 2021. This helps to provide more transparency market regarding CNG's financial policy and investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CNG's rating could be upgraded if it (1) maintains its leading market position, (2) balances its cash flow generation and business growth needs, and (3) continues to strengthen its financial profile, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 5.5x-6x.

A sovereign upgrade is unlikely to trigger a rating upgrade for CNG without an improvement in the company's BCA.

CNG's rating could be downgraded if (1) its operational performance deteriorates, causing leverage to rise significantly, or (2) the company pursues aggressive business expansion that worsens its financial profile, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7.5x-8.0x.

Moody's could also downgrade CNG's rating without lowering its BCA if Moody's assesses that government support for the company has weakened.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September 2018 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

China National Gold Group Co., Ltd. (CNG) was founded in 2003, after the reorganization of the former China National Gold Corporation. CNG falls under the direct supervision and administration of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council. The company is the only central government-owned enterprise operating in China's gold industry.

CNG reported revenues of RMB113 billion and total assets of RMB109 billion in 2020.

The local market analyst for this rating is Jin Wu, +86 (212) 057-4021.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

