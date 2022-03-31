Moody's revises Cincinnati State Tech. and Comm. College's (OH) outlook to stable; affirms A3 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Cincinnati State Technical and Community College's (OH) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. We have also affirmed the Aa2 enhanced rating. The college had $24.5 million of debt outstanding at June 30, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College's (CSTCC) outlook to stable reflects steady improvement in wealth and liquidity along with a strengthening of operating performance. Management has taken steps to right-size its budget to reflect reduced enrollment. While stronger operating performance has been aided by supportive federal funding in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the core budget is better aligned to generate adequate EBIDA margins and debt service coverage moving forward. Management reports expectations of continued cash and investments growth in fiscal 2022.

The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating acknowledges the college's very good strategic position as a moderately sized provider of higher education and vocational training to the Cincinnati area. The college receives very good support from the State of Ohio (Aa1 stable) for both operations and capital. With no additional debt plans, leverage will continue to be manageable, although the college's pension obligations are substantial and materially increase total adjusted debt.

The affirmation of the A3 revenue bond rating incorporates CSTCC's issuer rating along with the broad pledge of gross tuition and student fees. The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the strength of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program, sufficiency of interceptable revenue, and the program structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of effective expense management and sustained improvement of operating performance combined with a gradual strengthening of financial resources and a lack of debt plans over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained healthier operating performance that aids growth in the college's financial reserves, providing a stronger cushion for total adjusted debt

- Stabilized enrollment, allowing for net tuition revenue growth- Upgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents State Credit Enhancement Program (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain improved operating performance or maintain improved liquidity levels

- Significant reduction in pledged revenues available for debt service- Additional material debt without improvement in financial performance and wealth- Downgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents State Credit Enhancement Program (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The college's rated debt is secured by a gross pledge and first lien on the college's general receipts, including tuition and fees, and other legally available revenue, but excluding state appropriations, and restricted gifts and grants. General receipts totaling $68 million covered debt service a reported 18.7x in fiscal 2021. Without federal aid, which was largely comprised of one-time HEERF funding, general receipts revenue still covered fiscal 2021 debt service a strong 11.1x.

In addition to the general receipts pledge for the bonds, the bonds are secured by the Ohio Board of Regents State Credit Enhancement Program, which allows the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education to redirect the college's state aid in the form of SSI to the bond trustee to pay debt service if there is a shortfall in general receipts revenue. The college's interceptable state share of instruction (SSI) provided a very good 7.8x coverage of debt service in fiscal 2021.

PROFILE

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College was established in 1969 and is one of 23 technical and community colleges in Ohio. Situated in Ohio's 3rd most populous city, the college primarily draws students from four Ohio counties within the greater Cincinnati area, as well as northern Kentucky and eastern Indiana. Operating in multiple locations, CSTCC had fall 2021 enrollment of approximately 8,250 students and recorded total adjusted operating revenue of $77 million in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

