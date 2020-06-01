Moody's revises City of College Station, TX outlook to stable; assigns Aa1 GOLT Bonds, Series 2020

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of College Station, TX's $50 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020, $18.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, and revised the outlook to stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the city's Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 rating on previously rated general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post sale, the city will have $396 million in GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base anchored by Texas A&M University System's (Aaa stable) flagship campus, as well as steady and favorable operating performance and maintenance of healthy reserves. Additionally, the rating incorporates the manageable debt and pension burdens supported by the city's strong utility funds. These strengths are somewhat offset by the city's high concentration in education coupled with infrastructure and transportation challenges derived from the university's recent rapid growth. The significant student population also depresses the city's median family income below the peer group, although levels are consistent with issuers that demonstrate high educational institutional presence.

The lack of distinction between the Aa1 on the city's GOLT debt and the city's issuer rating is based on the city's ample taxing headroom of more than five times maximum annual debt service, exclusive of self-supporting enterprise debt, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action given the city's healthy reserve position and ample taxing headroom available to support debt service. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. Material disruption of educational activity at the university in the fall, or, if our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the city's underlying economy and prudent financial management which will sustain stable economic and financial performance over the long term. Sales tax revenue is expected to experience near term declines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however, we expect management will utilize appropriate financial tools to mitigate the impact and maintain healthy reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant tax base expansion and diversification away from Texas A&M

- Continued trend of strong operating performance leading to bolstered reserves

- Moderation of debt and pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserves to a level inconsistent with rating peers

- Material disruption to educational activity at the university in the fall

- Further leveraging of the city's tax base absent corresponding taxable value or revenue growth

- Significant tax base or economic contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law, and a subordinate lien and pledge of $1,000 of net surplus revenues of the city's utility system.

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the certificates will finance various citywide infrastructure projects including street and transportation improvements, public parks improvements, technology and communication improvements, and improvements and extensions of the city's combined waterworks, sewer, and electric utility.

Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the city's previously issued debt for estimated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The City of College Station is located in Brazos County, in the middle of a triangle bounded by the city of Dallas (A1 stable)/Fort Worth (Aa3 stable), Houston (Aa3 stable), and San Antonio (Aaa stable)/Austin (Aaa negative). The current estimated population is 123,000, of which nearly 60,000 are university students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

