Moody's revises City of Los Angeles, CA's outlook to stable from positive, affirms outstanding Aa2 GO and related Aa3 & A1 long-term ratings

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the City of Los Angeles, CA's long-term ratings to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the City's Aa2 general obligation (GO) bond rating, Aa3 rating on lease revenue bonds and certificates of participations (COPs) with more essential assets, Aa3 rating on the Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles (MICLA) Refunding Certificates of Participation (COPs) (Pershing Square Program AS) Series 2002 with less essential assets but non-general fund revenue pledged and fully funding debt service, A1 rating on Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018-C (Real Property - Taxable), and A1 rating on the City's Judgment Obligation Bonds, Series 2010-A . The rating action affects $835.0 million GO bonds, $1.5 billion lease-backed obligations, and $6.2 million judgment obligation bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects our changed view of the city's likely revenue and reserve trajectory. Our prior expectation was for continued revenue growth and increasing reserves over our 18-24 month outlook horizon. Such near-term improvement is no longer probable in the current economic environment, even if the coronavirus downturn proves short and the recovery relatively rapid. Our current expectation is that the city will manage this downturn as it has prior economic downturns, making the necessary adjustments to maintain its healthy, long-term credit profile.

The Aa2 GO bond rating reflects the city's exceptionally large tax base, which has shown a strong growth trend from new commercial and residential development, resulting in a high AV per capita, and a somewhat below average resident socioeconomic profile. It further reflects the city's strengthened and solid general fund position, supported by eight years of healthy revenue increases and implementation of reserve policies put in place in 2011. The city's financial position benefits from substantial special revenue funds available for governmental operations that would otherwise require general fund resources. The Aa2 rating positively incorporates the city's low level of rapidly retired direct debt, balanced against the city's substantial unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities. It further incorporates the city's strong management of an unusually large and complex operation.

The Aa3 lease revenue bond ratings, associated bank bond rating and COP ratings reflect a one-notch distinction from the GO bond rating. This is typical for a California city's standard, abatement lease obligation for more essential leased assets; or in the case of the MICLA COPs (Pershing Square Program AS) Series 2002 with a less essential asset, it reflects narrowed notching from our standard two notches due to dedicated, non-general fund revenues that fully offset what would otherwise be a general fund debt service burden.

The A1 Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018-C (Real Property - Taxable) rating is two notches below the GO bond rating, reflecting a standard abatement lease and a less essential leased asset.

The A1 Judgment Obligation Bonds, Series 2010-A rating reflects a two-notch distinction from the GO rating, typical of this type of obligation which has no pledged asset or pledged revenue source.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is a key driver for this rating action. Given its currently strong balance sheet, the City of Los Angeles is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. However, we anticipate that previously expected revenue growth will not materialize in the near term due to the economic effects of the coronavirus, resulting in a stable rather than positive outlook for the city's long-term credit ratings. The longer-term impact of coronavirus will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Los Angeles changes, we will publish our updated opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the city's long-term ratings is stable, notwithstanding the emergent risk from coronavirus. The city is well positioned financially and has the management wherewithal to meet the challenges of a near-term decline in revenue and increase in expenditures that will result from this public health emergency. Following nine out of ten consecutive fiscal years with operating surpluses, the city's balance sheet is currently at an all-time strong point. This combined with proactive cost cutting measures and a staffing freeze will sustain the city's ability to address increasing fixed costs and anticipated revenue declines. While it is early in this event, credit risks could emerge as fiscal impacts of the pandemic become more clear. The outlook recognizes the city's large and diverse tax base, which is fundamentally healthy, as well as the sound financial policies implemented by city management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A rapid return to recent rates of revenue growth

- Material decrease in balance sheet leverage, including both direct debt and unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

- Continued strong financial position, including maintaining or building available reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged deterioration of the tax base and economy

- Weakened financial position through deficit spending or significant increases in fixed costs

- Material increase in leverage from unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Aa2 rated GO bonds are secured by the city's dedicated, voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The ad valorem property taxes levied and collected for the bonds are restricted for use to pay the GO bond debt service.

The Aa3-rated lease revenue bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles (MICLA) for use and occupancy of specified leased capital assets and real property, which we consider more essential and subject to standard abatement lease agreements, or in the case of Aa3-rated lease revenue bonds secured with less essential assets, have dedicated revenues that fully offset the debt service burden on the city's general fund. Any bank bonds associated with the MICLA commercial paper (CP) program would be secured by lease payments from the city to MICLA for use and occupancy of the same leased assets securing the MICLA CP program. These include a wide range of essential real property assets.

The A1-rated lease revenue refunding bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to MICLA for use and occupancy of the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard and airspace lots located on the real property, which we consider less essential, and subject to a standard abatement lease agreement.

The A1 rated judgment obligation bonds are secured by an unconditional pledge to annually appropriate revenues for debt service from the general fund.

PROFILE

The City of Los Angeles encompasses 470 square miles of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and has an estimated population of 4.0 million, making it the second most populous city in the US. Los Angeles was established in 1781 and adopted its original charter in 1850, most recently amended in 1999. The city's governing body consists of a mayor and a fifteen-member city council.

The Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles (MICLA) is a nonprofit public benefit corporation formed in 1984 for the purpose of financing, acquiring, constructing, improving, leasing and developing equipment and property. MICLA's five-member governing board is initially appointed by the mayor with vacancies filled by the MICLA board subject to city council approval. No city staff or elected officials are members of the MICLA board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease and judgment obligation bond ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

