Moody's revises Clark County School District, NV's outlook to negative; affirms A1 issuer & GOLT and assigns A1 to 2020A bonds

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Clark County School District, Nevada's $200 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Building Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the district's A1 issuer rating and A1 ratings on the district's $2.9 billion in outstanding general obligation limited tax bonds. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer and GOLT ratings reflect a weak general fund reserve position, which has been chronically thin but improving in recent years; but healthy reserves available for debt service. The ratings further incorporate the district's extremely large tax base that includes the City of Las Vegas (Aa2 stable) and a massive scale of operations that serves roughly 75% of the State of Nevada (Aa1 stable), underpinning its importance to the state. Although debt and capital needs are substantial, the district's debt amortizes rapidly. The district's pension liabilities are elevated, and the weak plan-mandated contribution levels are a credit weakness.

The absence of a rating distinction between the district's issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as the issuer ratings of local governments in the state.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on Clark County School District, as the region's dependence upon tourism and gaming has been a particularly significant drag on the district's credit profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The district's rating outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that the district's financial position will be challenged by the coronavirus pandemic which has severely affected the region's tourism and gaming dependent economy. The district's financial position will likely soften as state revenue faces significant headwinds, though historically strong reserves available only for debt service are a meaningful mitigating factor, as are the strong pledge of property taxes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in the district's financial profile, including sustainable balance and materially increased reserve levels

- Continued trend of self-support of limited tax obligations from dedicated property tax revenues

- Stability in the local economy and increases in its tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to structural imbalance leading to further draws on reserves for both operations and debt service

- A resumption of tax base declines and general economic weakness

- Procedural changes associated with the district's reorganization or other risks to district operations that impact the district's financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit pledge of the district, subject to Nevada's constitutional and statutory limitations on overlapping levy rates for ad valorem taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance various capital projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district provides K-12 education to approximately 315,000 students in Clark County (Aa1 stable), covering 8,012 square miles and serving a population of 2.3 million. Within the district's boundaries are the cities of Las Vegas (Aa2 stable), Henderson (Aa2 negative), Boulder City, North Las Vegas (A2 stable) and Mesquite.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

