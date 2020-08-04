Moody's revises Clark State Community College, OH's outlook to stable; affirms A2 rating

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Clark State Community College's (OH) (CSCC) A2 underlying rating on approximately $11 million of outstanding General Receipts Refunding Bonds and State Community and Technical College Facilities Bonds issued by the Ohio Building Authority. At the same time, we have affirmed the Aa2 enhanced rating on the Facilities Bonds based on the state's intercept program. The outlook for the college's underlying rating has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of CSCC's outlook to stable reflects the college's relatively stable enrollment, and ability to mitigate the financial impacts linked to the coronavirus, with operating performance expected to modestly improve in fiscal 2020.

Affirmation of the college's A2 rating further incorporates CSCC's continued low leverage, with spendable cash and investments providing a very strong 2.2x coverage of outstanding debt. Additionally, the college's fiscal 2019 monthly liquidity of $11.8 million provided good financial flexibility, translating to 130 monthly days cash on hand, and this figure is expected to remain stable through fiscal 2020. Countering characteristics are relatively small scale, and material total adjusted debt inclusive of a large underfunded pension liability.

We regard the coronavirus as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial impact for public health and safety. Federal and state support through the CARES Act, in addition to expense reduction strategies, allowed the college to mitigate the financial impacts of the coronavirus in fiscal 2020. The college is currently projecting flat enrollment in fall 2020, which combined with a modest tuition rate increase, should yield some growth in net tuition revenue in fiscal 2021.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the strength of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Enhancement Program (Aa2 stable), sufficiency of interceptable revenue, and the transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations for at least steady enrollment in fall 2020 and incremental net tuition revenue growth in fiscal 2021 in line with the college's projections. Should downside risks linked to the coronavirus accelerate, including steep cuts in state funding or disrupted net tuition revenue, the college's rating and outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained revenue growth that outpaces expenses and yields stronger operating margins

- Material increase in financial reserves and unrestricted liquidity

- Upgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program (for enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant operational or financial disruption linked to the coronavirus

- Notable weakening of general receipts revenues

- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Downgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program (for enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2016 General Receipts Bonds are secured by a first lien on the general receipts which includes tuition and fees and other legally available revenue, but excludes state appropriations and restricted gifts and grants.

The Facilities Bonds, Series 2010 A-2, are secured by an absolute and unconditional lease payable from General Receipts, however this obligation is contractually subordinate to the General Receipts Bonds. Given the relatively low about of outstanding debt and expected continued sound coverage from General Receipts, we do not currently make a rating distinction between the senior and subordinate lien bonds. However, should debt service coverage from General Receipts deteriorate, a distinction may be made.

Additionally, the Series 2010 A-2 bonds are secured by the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program, which allows the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education to redirect the college's state share of instruction appropriations to the bond trustee to pay debt service if there is a shortfall in general receipts revenue.

PROFILE

Clark State Community College is one of 23 community and technical colleges in Ohio. The college's primary campus is located in Springfield, Ohio and primarily serves students from Clark, Greene, Montgomery, and Champaign counties across three campus locations and several smaller academic centers. In fiscal 2019, the college generated approximately $34 million in operating revenue and had a fall 2019 headcount enrollment of 5,669 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

