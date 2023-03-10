Moody's revises Clarkson University's (NY) outlook to negative; affirms Baa1 issuer and debt ratings

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Clarkson University's (NY) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Baa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The bonds were issued through St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Civic Development Corporation (NY). The university had total debt outstanding of $88 million at fiscal year-end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Clarkson University's outlook to negative from stable was largely driven by the escalating student demand challenges, contributing to a second consecutive year of weak operating results in fiscal 2023. Following a significant operating deficit in fiscal 2022, the university's financial projection is signaling another year of unbalanced operations in fiscal 2023, due in large part to a missed undergraduate enrollment target. Continuing student market difficulties, reflected in the steadily rising discount rate and softening net tuition per student, will add significant obstacles to sustainably returning to fiscal balance. The university is highly reliant on student charges in a very competitive northeast market and articulated recruitment strategies are yet to be proven. Social risks are a key driver of this rating action, with weak regional demographics and evolving consumer trends factoring into the sustained erosion in net tuition revenue. The reliance on supplemental endowment draws and use of a line of credit to support operations in fiscal 2022 reflect increased risk around financial strategy and represents a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework. The university's ability to achieve aggressive net tuition revenue growth targets and restore surplus operations will factor into Moody's future view on management credibility.

The Baa1 issuer rating is supported by Clarkson's good brand and strategic positioning as a STEM focused private university with good scale, solid fundraising, and sound wealth. Total cash and investments increased to $229 million for fiscal 2022, providing for solid coverage of adjusted debt and expenses. However, a significant portion of total wealth is restricted, leaving a more limited unrestricted liquidity profile relative to peers. Despite ongoing student market challenges, Clarkson's market distinction with STEM program offerings and good postgraduate outcomes will continue to support student demand. Management reports no new near-term debt plans but will instead rely on congressional directed funds and donor support to finance the capital needs associated with its rising age of plant.

The affirmation of the Baa1 revenue bond ratings is supported by the issuer level rating and general obligation characteristics of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook acknowledges the continuing student market challenges that could lead to a continuation of operating deficits beyond fiscal 2023 if the university is unable to adjust expenses to align with enrollment outcomes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material and lasting growth in the university's total wealth and unrestricted liquidity, further strengthening coverage of both adjusted debt and expenses

-Improved brand and strategic positioning, reflected in strengthened student demand, revenue growth, and philanthropy

-Material and sustained improvement in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Evidence of material further weakening of the university's brand and strategic position

-Failure to make material progress in sustainably returning to surplus operations beginning in fiscal 2024

-Violations of debt covenants increasing risk of potential acceleration

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the university secured by a parity pledge of revenues with no debt service reserve fund. The outstanding Series 2017 and 2021A, B & C bonds have a financial covenant that requires a minimum annual debt service coverage ratio of 1.05x. Clarkson reported coverage of 1.35x in fiscal 2022. Debt service coverage ratio less than 1.00 for two consecutive fiscal years will constitute an event of default.

PROFILE

Clarkson University is a private research university with a main campus in Potsdam, New York and satellite campuses in Schenectady and Beacon, New York. The university offers bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees with a focus on technology and engineering programs. The university had approximately 3,498 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022 and generates $135 million of operating revenue.

