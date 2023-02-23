Moody's revises Constellation Renewables LLC's outlook to positive from stable. Ba3 rating affirmed

Approximately $692 million of debt affected

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Constellation Renewables, LLC's (CR) Ba3 rating on its senior secured term loan and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Constellation Renewables, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Constellation Renewables, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CR's Ba3 rating affirmation and change in outlook to positive from stable reflects the borrower's steady financial performance with debt reduction generally around the original Moody's Case. As of the last twelve months ending September 2022, CR had consolidated Project CFO to Debt of 7.6%, debt service coverage ratio of 1.43x and holding company level debt of around $692 million, which is right around the original Moody's Case expectations. CR's financial performance is supported by its broad portfolio of renewable solar and wind projects that have long term contracts with mostly load serving utilities and cooperatives that underpins the issuer's credit quality. These long term contracts provide for fixed power prices, have an estimated weighted average remaining contract life of more than 13 years and represent more than 95% of the total revenues through debt maturity. Additionally, geographic and resource diversity of the borrower's assets serve to substantially reduce overall power generation uncertainty, which is typically one of the major risks for renewable power projects.

The positive outlook for CR also considers the improved credit profile of Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (Ba2 corporate family rating: positive), whose ratings were affirmed and outlook revised to positive from stable on February 8, 2023. PG&E is the sole offtaker for the AV Solar Ranch 1, LLC (AVSR) project that provides around half of CR's total dividends and represents nearly all of CR's distributions from contracted cash flows after 2032.

CR's rating affirmation also considers ownership by a strategic sponsor, use of mostly proven technology, a long operating history, and project finance holding company features. Key lender protections at CR include a cash funded six-month debt service reserve, a 75% excess cash sweep, and collateral in the borrower's assets comprising mainly of stock of subsidiaries. The borrower's liquidity is further supported by a $25 million liquidity reserve that can be replenished, if used, at CR's option.

CR's credit profile also reflects the holding company loan's structural subordination to operating company debt or tax equity across most assets and its high consolidated leverage that leads to relatively low consolidated cash flow ratios and refinancing risk. Additionally, a minority of projects utilize turbines made by Suzlon, Senivon, and Clipper that have led to operating issues. In 2021, CR took an almost $44 million pre tax impairment charge at the Criterion plant due to significant long term operational issues. We understand CR will seek to remediate the affected 70 MW Criterion plan in a credit supportive manner.

RATING OUTLOOK

CR's positive outlook reflects our expectation of holding company debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) averaging above 2.0x, expectations for continued debt reduction at least according to the original Moody's Case, and the positive outlook on PG&E.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

CR's rating could improve if its debt reduction at the CR level continues at least according to the original Moody's Case or if PG&E's credit profile continues to improve. .

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

-Consolidated DSCR drops materially below 1.30x, consolidated Project CFO to Debt drops below 5% or Debt to EBITDA exceeds well over 9x on a sustained basis

-AVSR or a substantial portion of the portfolio incurs major operational problems

-The borrower is unable to receive a material portion of its dividends from its underlying projects or holdco DSCR drops well below 2.0x on a sustained basis

-Substantial credit deterioration of major project level offtakers including PG&E

-Debt reduction is less than expected

Profile

Constellation Renewables, LLC (CR, formerly known as ExGen Renewables IV, LLC), a holding company, indirectly owns around a 962 MW (net ownership adjusted) portfolio of 29 operating solar and wind power projects spread over 14 states. The projects reached commercial operations from 2007 through 2016 and most of the assets have operating company level debt while a few others have tax equity financings. Approximately half of CR's dividends flow through Constellation Renewables Partners, LLC (CRP, formerly known as ExGen Renewable Partners, LLC), a joint venture with an affiliate of Axium Infrastructure. Constellation Energy Generation LLC's (CEG: Baa2 stable) (formerly known as Exelon Generation Company), a subsidiary of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEC), indirectly owns 100% of CR.

