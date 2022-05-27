Moody's revises CoreCivic's outlook to stable; affirms ratings at Ba2

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed CoreCivic's corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt rating at Ba2. Moody's also affirmed CXW's senior secured credit facility rating at Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook revision to stable reflects the company's improved leverage and liquidity profile, despite continued industry challenges for private prison operators and operating trends that remain depressed below pre-pandemic levels.

Rating affirmations:

Issuer: CoreCivic, Inc.

-- Corporate family rating at Ba2

-- Senior unsecured debt at Ba2

-- Senior unsecured debt shelf at (P)Ba2

-- Senior secured bank credit facility at Ba2

Outlook actions:

-- Outlook changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CoreCivic's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects its solid credit profile for the rating category and a portfolio of investment grade rated customers and tenants. The company's credit strengths are tempered by the unpredictability of long term federal and state government policy toward incarceration, as well as the disassociation from lenders and investors towards private prison operators, and therefore the future needs of the issuer's publicly funded clients and tenants.

The outlook revision to stable reflects the company's success in allocating free cash flow toward debt repayment as part of its revised capital strategy following the revocation of its REIT election. The company has de-risked the balance sheet with leverage on a net debt to EBITDA basis improving to 3.1x for the last twelve-month period ending March 31, 2022. We note that the company has historically been proactive in its balance sheet management through a history of cutting the dividend and paying off maturities with expensive debt instead of revolver drawdowns or short-term debt. We expect operating trends to remain uncertain however, driven primarily by criminal justice-related populations below pre-pandemic levels and a challenging labor market with increasing wage inflation. Additionally, the company has minimal remaining exposure on a revenue basis to direct contracts subject to President Biden's 2021 executive order, after the nonrenewal of three contracts with the USMS since the beginning of 2021.

CoreCivic's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects a sufficient liquidity profile over the next twelve-month period considering near term funding needs. The company has successfully refinanced near-term maturities given available lender demand—though at a higher cost of capital versus historical issuance. In 2021, the company issued in aggregate $675 million of 8.25% senior notes due in 2026, using the proceeds to pay down near-term outstanding debt. Furthermore, in May 2022, the company repaid the outstanding balance on its existing term loan B using cash on hand and amended its senior secured credit facility to push out the term by four years to 2026 and reduce the aggregate capacity to $350 million-- consisting of a new undrawn $250 million revolver and $100 million term loan. We note that CXW is well-positioned from a capital structure perspective to operate its business with less reliance on bank and outside sources of capital.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CoreCivic will continue to prudently manage its balance sheet with low leverage and sufficient liquidity to cover near-term debt maturities amid the challenging operating environment for private prison operators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement is unlikely in the short term and would require material improvement in the long-term private prison outlook-- providing improved access to capital, demonstration of positive revenue and earnings growth, and steady leverage and coverage ratios at or above current levels on a sustained basis.

Downward rating movement would occur if leverage based on net debt to EBITDA is maintained above 4x and fixed charge coverage is maintained below 3.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments). A deterioration in liquidity and access to capital due to a challenging financing environment and/or operating trends could also result in a downgrade.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is a leading owner of partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities and one of the largest prison operators in the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

