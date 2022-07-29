Moody's revises Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower LLC's outlook to positive; affirms CFR at B1

New York, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower LLC's ("CWK") corporate family rating at B1, its senior secured term loan, senior secured first lien revolving facility, and senior secured notes at Ba3, and its probability of default rating at B1-PD. In the same rating action, Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable. Additionally, Moody's changed CWK's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

The revision of the outlook to positive anticipates continued strong operating performance, as exhibited by improving cash flow metrics. Additionally, the positive outlook reflects expected deleveraging and maintenance of strong liquidity as it seeks to drive strategic growth through opportunistic investments.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower, LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

The following rating was changed:

Issuer: Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower LLC

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Borrower, LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to positive reflects the expectation that CWK will sustain recent trends of strong operating results across service lines and regions, driven by a distinct rebound in business momentum and CRE investment activity. CWK has sustained leverage below 4.0x, as measured by Debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments for pensions and operating leases), primarily due to a renewed focus on cash flow generation and deleveraging. We expect the company to continue to reduce leverage over the medium-term, given no near-term debt plans and continued revenue growth. We note however, that performance could moderate in the near-term due to rising interest rates, elevated inflation and lingering pandemic-related volume disruption.

The ratings affirmation reflects Cushman & Wakefield's market position as a leading global commercial real estate services provider and strong base of recurring income from contractual property, facility and project management businesses. Separately, credit challenges continue to include the cyclical nature of its transaction-based service lines including capital markets and leasing as well as exposure to governance risk due to its private equity ownership with substantial board representation.

The revision of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects the issuer's strong liquidity profile as of the first quarter 2022, supported by its low capital intensive business model and robust cash flow, full availability under its $1.1 billion revolving facility, a cash position of approximately $612 million, and no debt maturities until 2025 when its $2.6 billion senior secured first lien term loan comes due. We expect the company to allocate available liquidity and excess cash flow to its services platform, in-fill M&A and recruitment, debt repayment, and returning capital to shareholders.

The Ba3 ratings on the senior secured first lien term loan and revolving facility, which are one notch above the CFR reflect the first lien security on all assets and substantially all material tangible and intangible assets of CWK and its guarantors. These include the parent company, and its material direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries organized in the United States and certain direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries organized in England and Wales.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would be predicated on a reduction in leverage as defined by Debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments for pensions and operating leases) to below 4.0x, interest coverage above 3.5x and RCF/Net Debt above 15%, on a sustained basis.

A ratings downgrade would result from weakening operating performance and/or a shift to a more aggressive financial policy, with Debt/EBITDA in excess of 5.0x, and interest coverage below 2.0x, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the leading, global providers of commercial real estate services, providing a full array of corporate real estate services (CRES) to occupiers, property owners, investors, and developers worldwide.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

