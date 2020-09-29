Moody's revises Darling's outlook to positive, affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised Darling Ingredients Inc.'s ("Darling") rating outlook to positive from stable. At the same time Moody's affirmed Darling's ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba2, Probability of Default rating at Ba2-PD, Senior Secured Credit Facilities at Ba1, and the Senior Unsecured Notes at Ba3. The Company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to the extended $1 billion secured revolver expiring in 2025, and withdrew the Ba1 rating on the revolver that was to expire in 2021 because the company recently amended the facility to extend the revolver expiration.

The outlook change to positive reflects Darling's focus on reducing debt and leverage, and the increasing asset value of the company's Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD) with Valero Energy Corporation. Moody's expects Darling's financial leverage (Moody's adjusted incorporating cash distributions from DGD into EBITDA) to fall below 3.5x in the next 12-18 months, driven primarily by EBITDA growth in its core business and debt repayment from free cash flow.

Moody's also expects DGD will continue to become an increasingly important and significant contributor to Darling's reported operating income, operating cash flows and deleveraging plans. Cash distributions from DGD are nevertheless volatile and dependent on DGD's reinvestment plans, which are currently significant. Darling is unlikely to receive cash distributions from DGD in 2021, as DGD will likely reinvest its operating cash flow for the construction of DGD2 (Diamond Green Diesel's expansion in Norco, Louisiana), which would expand production capacity by 400 million gallons to 675 million gallons of renewable diesel. However, once DGD2 commences full production in 4Q 2021, Moody's expects Darling to receive cash distributions from DGD (subject to future investment intitiatives), which it can utilize to further its debt reduction.

Moody's affirmed the CFR because free cash flow from Darling's core recycling and rendering businesses remains modest, the reinvestment plans for DGD will limit cash distributions until DGD2 is operational, and 3.7x debt-to-EBITDA leverage (LTM June 2020 excluding DGD's earnings) remains elevated.

The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's projection for modest free cash flow over the next 12 months and the extension of the revolver maturity. Cash of $75 million at the end of June and about $940 million of undrawn capacity on the $1 billion revolver expiring in 2025 provide very good coverage of cash needs including the minimal $5.3 million of required annual term loan amortization. Moody's also projects considerable cushion within maximum 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA and minimum 3.0x EBITDA-to-interest expense covenants.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Darling Global Finance B.V.

....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Darling's Ba2 CFR reflects manageable financial leverage, good geographic and end market diversity, and use of raw material pricing formulas to help reduce volatility in the majority of its businesses. The credit profile also reflects some exposure to raw material price swings and exogenous raw material supply risk. DGD's asset value is meaningful, but there is some uncertainty regarding the cash flow effects on Darling given DGD's high reinvestment levels and event risk surrounding DGD's ownership structure. Moody's expects the current DGD ownership positions to remain in place for at least the next several years, and that DGD's operating cash flow will continue to expand and increase the distribution potential to Darling. Moody's also anticipates Darling will remain focused on reducing leverage through earnings growth and debt repayment through cash generated from the recycling/rendering businesses and any cash distributions received from DGD.

Moody's expects the market for renewable diesel to grow, but DGD has different business risk than Darling's recycling/rendering businesses including high investment needs for capacity expansion, volatility related to energy prices, and business economics that are influenced by regulatory policies. Darling's debt-to-EBITDA of 3.7x for the 12 months ended June (excluding DGD's earnings) would be lower at approximately 3.0x if Darling's cash distributions from DGD were included in EBITDA. Moody's projects Darling's debt-to-EBITDA on this cash distribution basis will be 3.4x in 2021 as Moody's does not expect cash distributions from DGD in 2021.

The Positive outlook reflects the fact that, provided successful capture of DGD's earnings via distributions and significant debt repayments, Darling's credit ratings could be upgraded in the next 12-18 months. An upgrade is contingent on the successful growth of DGD as well as Darling utilizing DGD's distribution income for debt repayment and does not consider any significant acquisitions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions. For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

Governance factors are meaningful including for good continued collaboration between Darling and Valero with respect to DGD's operations, financial decisions and ownership structure. Darling is targeting reducing debt-to-EBITDA (based on the company's calculation incorporating the company's proportionate share of DGD's EBITDA) to less than 2.5x over the long term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Darling reduces its earnings and cash flow volatility, and sustains debt to EBITDA below 3.5x (incorporating cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or cash flows decline, liquidity weakens, there is an increase in the volatility of earnings and cash flows, or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x (incorporating cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Darling Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Irving Texas, provides rendering and recycling services to the food industry. The company processes food waste such as animal by-products, used cooking oil, and commercial bakery residuals into ingredients used in diverse applications in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel and fertilizer industries. Ingredients include gelatin, tallow, feed grade fats, meat and bone meal, poultry meal, yellow grease, fuel feed stocks, natural casings and hides. The company's operations are primarily located in North America and Europe with a modest presence in China, South America, and Australia. Darling also owns a 50% interest in the Diamond Green Energy joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation. The publicly-traded company generates annual revenue of about $3.4 billion excluding DGD, and DGD's revenues for fiscal year ended December 2019 were $1.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

