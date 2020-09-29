Moody's revises Darling's outlook to positive, affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised
Darling Ingredients Inc.'s ("Darling") rating
outlook to positive from stable. At the same time Moody's
affirmed Darling's ratings, including its Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) at Ba2, Probability of Default rating at Ba2-PD,
Senior Secured Credit Facilities at Ba1, and the Senior Unsecured
Notes at Ba3. The Company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating
was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. Moody's also
assigned a Ba1 rating to the extended $1 billion secured revolver
expiring in 2025, and withdrew the Ba1 rating on the revolver that
was to expire in 2021 because the company recently amended the facility
to extend the revolver expiration.
The outlook change to positive reflects Darling's focus on reducing
debt and leverage, and the increasing asset value of the company's
Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD) with Valero Energy Corporation.
Moody's expects Darling's financial leverage (Moody's
adjusted incorporating cash distributions from DGD into EBITDA) to fall
below 3.5x in the next 12-18 months, driven primarily
by EBITDA growth in its core business and debt repayment from free cash
flow.
Moody's also expects DGD will continue to become an increasingly
important and significant contributor to Darling's reported operating
income, operating cash flows and deleveraging plans. Cash
distributions from DGD are nevertheless volatile and dependent on DGD's
reinvestment plans, which are currently significant. Darling
is unlikely to receive cash distributions from DGD in 2021, as DGD
will likely reinvest its operating cash flow for the construction of DGD2
(Diamond Green Diesel's expansion in Norco, Louisiana), which
would expand production capacity by 400 million gallons to 675 million
gallons of renewable diesel. However, once DGD2 commences
full production in 4Q 2021, Moody's expects Darling to receive
cash distributions from DGD (subject to future investment intitiatives),
which it can utilize to further its debt reduction.
Moody's affirmed the CFR because free cash flow from Darling's
core recycling and rendering businesses remains modest, the reinvestment
plans for DGD will limit cash distributions until DGD2 is operational,
and 3.7x debt-to-EBITDA leverage (LTM June 2020 excluding
DGD's earnings) remains elevated.
The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1
from SGL-2 reflects Moody's projection for modest free cash
flow over the next 12 months and the extension of the revolver maturity.
Cash of $75 million at the end of June and about $940 million
of undrawn capacity on the $1 billion revolver expiring in 2025
provide very good coverage of cash needs including the minimal $5.3
million of required annual term loan amortization. Moody's
also projects considerable cushion within maximum 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA
and minimum 3.0x EBITDA-to-interest expense covenants.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Darling Global Finance B.V.
....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan
B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed
Ba3 (LGD5)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Darling's Ba2 CFR reflects manageable financial leverage, good geographic
and end market diversity, and use of raw material pricing formulas
to help reduce volatility in the majority of its businesses. The
credit profile also reflects some exposure to raw material price swings
and exogenous raw material supply risk. DGD's asset value
is meaningful, but there is some uncertainty regarding the cash
flow effects on Darling given DGD's high reinvestment levels and
event risk surrounding DGD's ownership structure. Moody's
expects the current DGD ownership positions to remain in place for at
least the next several years, and that DGD's operating cash
flow will continue to expand and increase the distribution potential to
Darling. Moody's also anticipates Darling will remain focused
on reducing leverage through earnings growth and debt repayment through
cash generated from the recycling/rendering businesses and any cash distributions
received from DGD.
Moody's expects the market for renewable diesel to grow, but
DGD has different business risk than Darling's recycling/rendering
businesses including high investment needs for capacity expansion,
volatility related to energy prices, and business economics that
are influenced by regulatory policies. Darling's debt-to-EBITDA
of 3.7x for the 12 months ended June (excluding DGD's earnings)
would be lower at approximately 3.0x if Darling's cash distributions
from DGD were included in EBITDA. Moody's projects Darling's
debt-to-EBITDA on this cash distribution basis will be 3.4x
in 2021 as Moody's does not expect cash distributions from DGD in
2021.
The Positive outlook reflects the fact that, provided successful
capture of DGD's earnings via distributions and significant debt
repayments, Darling's credit ratings could be upgraded in
the next 12-18 months. An upgrade is contingent on the successful
growth of DGD as well as Darling utilizing DGD's distribution income
for debt repayment and does not consider any significant acquisitions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications
of public health and safety. Volatility can be expected in 2020
due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions,
and supply chain disruptions. For more information on research
on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see
moodys.com/coronavirus.
Governance factors are meaningful including for good continued collaboration
between Darling and Valero with respect to DGD's operations,
financial decisions and ownership structure. Darling is targeting
reducing debt-to-EBITDA (based on the company's calculation
incorporating the company's proportionate share of DGD's EBITDA)
to less than 2.5x over the long term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Darling reduces its earnings and cash
flow volatility, and sustains debt to EBITDA below 3.5x (incorporating
cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).
The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or cash flows decline,
liquidity weakens, there is an increase in the volatility of earnings
and cash flows, or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x
(incorporating cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Darling Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Irving Texas,
provides rendering and recycling services to the food industry.
The company processes food waste such as animal by-products,
used cooking oil, and commercial bakery residuals into ingredients
used in diverse applications in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical,
feed, fuel and fertilizer industries. Ingredients include
gelatin, tallow, feed grade fats, meat and bone meal,
poultry meal, yellow grease, fuel feed stocks, natural
casings and hides. The company's operations are primarily located
in North America and Europe with a modest presence in China, South
America, and Australia. Darling also owns a 50% interest
in the Diamond Green Energy joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation.
The publicly-traded company generates annual revenue of about $3.4
billion excluding DGD, and DGD's revenues for fiscal year
ended December 2019 were $1.2 billion.
