Moody's revises Doosan Bobcat's outlook to positive from stable; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on Doosan Bobcat Inc. (DBI) and Clark Equipment Company to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed DBI's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3 rating on the backed senior secured term loan facility that is borrowed by Clark Equipment Company and guaranteed by DBI.

"The outlook change to positive primarily reflects the Doosan group's improving credit quality, which in turn reduces the credit drag on DBI. The rating action also reflects DBI's robust financial profile, which provides a significant buffer against the risk of providing support to group affiliates," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DBI's Ba3 ratings continue to reflect its dominant position in the compact farm and construction equipment market in North America, its solid financial leverage, consistently positive free cash flow and very good liquidity. These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of the compact farm and construction equipment industry and DBI's moderate market position in EMEA.

The credit profiles of DBI's parent, Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd., and its grandparent, Doosan Corp., which are relatively weaker than that of DBI, have been gradually improving. This situation reduces the magnitude of the associated credit drag on DBI.

Doosan Enerbility reduced its reported consolidated debt (excluding lease liabilities) to KRW4.9 trillion at the end of 2022 from KRW10.1 trillion at the end of 2020, through KRW2.4 trillion in equity raisings and the sale of its Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. stake, which resulted in KRW850 billion in proceeds and the deconsolidation of its former subsidiary's debt. The company has also turned around its own power plant solutions business, with order backlogs recovering since 2021. Moody's expects Doosan Enerbility's order book and earnings to continue improving over the next couple of years, helped by the resumption of nuclear power plant construction in Korea and easing raw material costs.

Doosan Enerbility's standalone liquidity sources are not sufficient to cover its large debt maturities in 2023. However, this risk is mitigated by Korean policy banks' continued support for the company, given its importance as the dominant supplier of power plant technologies and maintenance works in Korea.

Doosan Corp.'s balance sheet has also strengthened significantly from the company's sale of its stakes in subsidiaries and business units over the past few years. On a standalone basis, Doosan Corp. had moderate net debt of KRW0.7 trillion (excluding lease liabilities) as of the end of 2022, compared with its large asset base of KRW5.0 trillion, of which around two-thirds is associated with subsidiary stakes.

In addition, Doosan Bobcat's financial profile will remain healthy. Moody's expects DBI's adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase modestly to 1.7x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months from 1.6x estimated for 2022, with its earnings softening slightly from last year's very strong level amid increasing labor and marketing expenses.

This level of leverage, which is strong for the Ba3 rating category, and the company's strong ability to generate positive free cash flow, provide a significant buffer against the risk of providing financial support to its group affiliates.

The term loan and the revolving facilities are secured by a first lien on substantially all of the borrower's assets, and also guaranteed by DBI. Nevertheless, the term loan is rated at the same level as DBI's Ba3 CFR, because the company's term loan and revolving facilities rank pari passu with each other and constitute the preponderance of DBI's debt, which implies limited junior cushions in its liability structure.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, DBI faces moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks in line with the broader manufacturing sector, as well as governance risks mainly associated with the ownership concentration around the Doosan group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) Doosan Enerbility's and Doosan Corp.'s overall credit quality (excluding DBI) continues to improve, through the maintenance of adequate profitability and a stable capital structure, and (2) DBI's financial profile remains solid, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 3.0x.

Moody's could return the outlook to stable if (1) the improvement in Doosan Enerbility's and Doosan Corp.'s credit quality (excluding DBI) does not materialize, due to weak operating performance or a recurrence of liquidity issues, or (2) DBI's financial profile weakens materially because of a sharp drop in earnings or large debt-funded investment, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Doosan Bobcat Inc. is the leading manufacturer of compact farm and construction equipment mainly in North America and EMEA. It engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of compact farm and construction equipment under the Bobcat brand, and of portable power and forklift products.

