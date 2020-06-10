Moody's revises Drexel University's (PA) outlook to negative; assigns A3 to various series of 2020 bonds

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Drexel University's (PA) outlook to negative from stable and assigned A3 ratings to its proposed $142 million of Drexel University Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020A and $18 million of Drexel University Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020B (Federally Taxable), and $101 million of Drexel University Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020. We also affirm the A3 ratings on about $300 million of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Drexel University's outlook to negative from stable is driven by operational and financial challenges on multiple fronts. The abrupt closure of its affiliated hospital provided for significant unanticipated costs and revenue loss that will negatively impact university financials through fiscal 2020. Entrance into a new affiliation agreement with a separate health care partner and purchase of an ownership stake in a Philadelphia based children's hospital introduces new strategic and financial risks. In addition to this challenge, the university is grappling with COVID-19, a social risk under our ESG taxonomy given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak adds enrollment uncertainty that will contribute to strained net student revenue for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, along with continued thin operating performance.

Affirmation and assignment of Drexel's A3 rating reflects its sizeable operations as a large urban private university with substantial wealth and manageable financial leverage. Despite highly competitive conditions, the university is poised to maintain steady student demand given its historical strength in experiential learning and diverse array of academic offerings. Senior leadership demonstrates good financial stewardship and longer-term strategic planning, factors that will help the university sustain its very good overall credit quality. Favorably, management's actions to pare spending along with an influx of federal aid will help prevent material operating performance deterioration for the current fiscal year.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations that the university's operating performance will remain constrained through fiscal 2021 due to pressure on net student revenue, and highlights the potential for acceleration of downside risks associated with health care integration strategies and COVID-19 recovery.

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are a general obligation of the university with a secured interest in unrestricted gross revenue. There is also a Collateral Agreement to which the State Treasurer agrees to withhold certain appropriations from Pennsylvania payable to the university in the event of a default.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund various series of outstanding bonds for economic savings including all variable rate debt; reimburse the endowment for loans associated with the capital improvements to a residence hall, costs resulting from the closure of the Hahnemann Hospital, and costs of purchasing an interest in St. Christopher's Hospital for Children; refinancing the outstanding balance on the line of credit; financing costs of various capital expenditures; and paying issuance costs.

PROFILE

Drexel University, located in the University City area of Philadelphia, was founded 1891. It is a large comprehensive private university with headcount enrollment of nearly 25,000 students and revenue of $987 million generated by the university and its subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in operating cash flow margins to above 10% sustainably

- Outsized growth in wealth and liquidity, materially improving coverage of debt and expenses

- Strengthening in strategic positioning, reflected in student demand, fundraising, and research growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in monthly days cash on hand or weakening in financial leverage

- Inability to affect improvement in operating performance by fiscal 2022

- Deterioration in student demand or failure to grow net student revenue

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Collins

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

