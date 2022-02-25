Moody's revises Drexel University's (PA) outlook to stable; affirms A3

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Drexel University's (PA) outlook to stable from negative. It has also affirmed the university's A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university has total outstanding debt of $519 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable from negative for Drexel University is largely driven by its ability to manage through the financial and operational challenges associated with both the pandemic and the bankruptcy of a partnering healthcare system. Two consecutive years of EBIDA margins above 10% were recorded through fiscal 2021 despite sizeable revenue losses from the pandemic and the closure of a physician practice plan. Further, this performance materialized despite the absorption of substantial costs from the closure of the primary affiliated hospital and the ongoing pressured financial conditions at a separate hospital acquired by the university with a 50% ownership interest. The university continued to strengthen its liquidity through this period to achieve a solid 168 days cash on hand for fiscal 2021. The management credibility (a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework) demonstrated during this challenging period supports prospects for sustaining a solid financial position.

Drexel University's A3 issuer rating incorporates its very good brand and strategic positioning, sizeable scale and wealth, and manageable leverage. Its distinctive business model, favorable urban location, and diverse program mix will support steady student demand despite heightened competitive headwinds. Sound financial management and a large $915 million revenue base affording economies of scale will help support maintenance of above 2x debt service coverage and stable liquidity relative to expenses. Further, total cash and investments of nearly $1.1 billion is substantial relative to peer competitors and provides a solid 1.7x coverage of total adjusted debt, but a more limited 1.2x coverage of expenses.

The A3 revenue bond ratings reflect the general obligation characteristics of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of maintenance of at least 2x debt service coverage and stable liquidity relative to expenses. It also reflects Moody's expectations of further strengthening of wealth relative to adjusted debt, aided by an absence of near-term debt plans that would impact maintaining at least the 2X debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in wealth and liquidity, materially strengthening coverage of debt and expenses

- Material improvement in operating performance and debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Move to below 2x debt service coverage on a sustained basis either through increase in debt service commitments or weakening of EBIDA

- Significant weakening in monthly days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are a general obligation of the university with a secured interest in unrestricted gross revenue. There is also a collateral agreement to which the state treasurer agrees to withhold certain appropriations from Pennsylvania payable to the university in the event of a default.

PROFILE

Drexel University is a large, urban private university located in Philadelphia, with its origins tracing back to 1891. The university's academic experience includes one of the oldest and largest co-operative educational programs in the nation. A diverse mix of undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs is offered through its 15 colleges and schools, which include colleges of the arts and sciences, engineering, medicine, business, law, and nursing and health professions. Drexel has a substantial revenue base of $915 million and serves over 22,000 headcount students.

