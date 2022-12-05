Moody's revises ERCOT's outlook to stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.'s (ERCOT) Long-Term Issuer Rating of A1 and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

The outlook revision follows the bankruptcy court approval of Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc.'s (Brazos) reorganization plan issued on November 14, 2022. Included in the reorganization plan is a settlement plan between Brazos and ERCOT's market participants on the terms of the recovery of Brazos' $1.9 billion payment default to ERCOT precipitated by the market disruptions caused by 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

"The pressure on ERCOT has largely subsided among market participants. Through settlements and legislatively-supported securitization programs, the market participants have come to terms with recovering about $2.5 billion of the $3 billion of the default balance," Toby Shea, VP – Sr. Credit Analyst, "When Storm Uri first occurred, there was a high level of discontent among the market participants towards ERCOT, partly because of the potential that the non-defaulting participants may have to shoulder almost $3 billion of payment defaults to ERCOT's clearinghouse."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The large payment default balance stemmed from the impact of storm Uri in February 2021. The severe cold during storm Uri caused many outages among power plants in ERCOT's service territory. The generation shortage resulted in widespread outages for four days, wholesale power prices that were about 300 times the normal price, and a large amount of counterparty payment defaults to the ERCOT market, totaling about $3 billion.

ERCOT has an established mechanism in place to socialize credit loss among its non-defaulting market participants. Nevertheless, there was a high level of discontent among ERCOT's market participants because the amount defaulted was far larger than anyone had expected. For many market participants, this burden was placed on top of the hundreds of millions or billions of losses they had to endure because some were caught short and had to buy power that was 300 times the normal level to meet their retail load obligation or wholesale fixed-price supply obligation.

In response to the storm Uri disaster, Texas enacted legislation in June 2021, including HB 4492 and SB 1580. The legislation laid the groundwork that, among other things, used securitization proceeds from a surcharge on wholesale transactions and the customers of the two cooperatives that defaulted to cover most of the default balance.

HB 4492 authorizes the use of securitization debt to finance $0.8 billion for the payment of defaults by competitive wholesale market participants, repayment of financial revenue auction receipts used by ERCOT to temporarily reduce amounts short-paid, and reasonable implementation costs and $2.1 billion to finance exceptionally high price adders and ancillary service costs charged to load-serving entities. The $2.9 billion of securitization debt was issued through special purpose vehicles and is serviced with non-by-passable charges assessed by ERCOT to certain market participants. Even though the securitization debt will appear on ERCOT's balance sheet, it will not affect ERCOT's credit profile. As with most securitization debt, the debt is designed to be non-recourse to ERCOT.

SB 1580 authorizes securitization financing, enabling electric cooperatives to pay their own defaulting balances. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative (Rayburn) and Brazos Electric Cooperative defaulted on amounts owed to the wholesale market and represent about $2.5 billion of the $3 billion cumulative defaulted invoices. Rayburn, with the help of a securitization structure, has fully reimbursed the market for its default balance. Brazos' bankruptcy court recently approved a settlement that should result in market participants and the Congestion Revenue Rights (CRR) fund recovering $1.4 billion of the $1.9 billion default balance.

Despite ERCOT having addressed the counterparty defaults and onerous charges through securitization mechanisms, San Antonio (City of) Texas Combined Utility Enterprise's (CPS Energy: Aa2 senior, Aa3 junior, P-1, stable) has continued with its court challenge against ERCOT. CPS filed a lawsuit objecting to having to pay the socialized loss. The lawsuits contend that the Texas constitution prohibits municipal entities from extending credit to private entities. From their perspective, ERCOT's credit loss socialization process effectively results in them extending credit to other market participants. The court case is still pending the court's determination on whether ERCOT is entitled to sovereign immunity before proceeding to the merits of the case. The Texas Supreme has agreed to review the case, and an oral argument is set for January 9, 2023. A final ruling will probably take several months after the oral argument.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects measures taken in Texas to address the fallout of Winter Storm Uri, including cost securitization, market reforms and ERCOT governance changes, all of which have reduced public criticism and the likelihood for unpredictable regulatory outcomes. ERCOT's essential role in the Texas electric industry and its proven cost recovery process, strong revenues, low costs, and limited debt are also key to ERCOT's credit quality. CPS' outstanding lawsuit creates some uncertainty, but its impact, if any, will not be clear until the drawn-out litigation process concludes and we incorporate a view that any legal liability is limited to existing claims and manageable from a financial perspective.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

ERCOT's near-term prospect for upgrade is limited because storm Uri exposed ERCOT's vulnerability to the politicization of a natural disaster in its role as an independent system operator.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

We could downgrade ERCOT's rating should there be financial or other adverse developments related to CPS Energy's lawsuit, including the prospect for additional claims should CPS be successful or if there are changes made that adversely affect ERCOT's regulatory approved charges or its ability to socialize losses among market participants.

COMPANY PROFILE

ERCOT is the independent system operator (ISO) for an electric grid that serves 90% of Texas's electrical load. ERCOT is a Texas membership-based non-profit corporation governed by a 16-member board including both stakeholders and unaffiliated directors. The company's primary responsibility is to ensure a reliable and open-access transmission network on its grid. The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has complete oversight of ERCOT. Since the ERCOT region has no synchronous interconnection across state lines, it is not under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) jurisdiction for rate setting.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toby Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

