Moody's revises EWE's outlook to positive, affirms Baa1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today revised the outlook on EWE AG's (EWE) ratings to positive from stable. The rating agency has also affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating, the (P)Baa1 rating of the company's €2.0 billion medium-term note programme, and the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of the existing bonds issued under this programme. RATINGS RATIONALE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's expectations of improvement in EWE's ratios of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt to levels in the high- and mid-twenties in percentage terms, respectively, following EWE's announcement on 6 December that Ardian Infrastructure (Ardian) will acquire a 26% equity stake in EWE. This is because part of the net sale proceeds (representing the 10% treasury shares that EWE owns directly) will flow directly to EWE and therefore boost its cash position. EWE expects to receive the equity sale proceeds by Q1 2020, subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office. The rating agency has also affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating, the (P)Baa1 rating of the company's €2.0 billion medium-term note programme, and the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of the existing bonds issued under this programme. RATINGS RATIONALE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's expectations of improvement in EWE's ratios of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt to levels in the high- and mid-twenties in percentage terms, respectively, following EWE's announcement on 6 December that Ardian Infrastructure (Ardian) will acquire a 26% equity stake in EWE. This is because part of the net sale proceeds (representing the 10% treasury shares that EWE owns directly) will flow directly to EWE and therefore boost its cash position. EWE expects to receive the equity sale proceeds by Q1 2020, subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office. The outlook change to positive further reflects EWE's track record of solid financial performance over the past few years with FFO/net debt of nearly 21% for fiscal year 2018 and 24% for the twelve months ending 30 June 2019. RATING AFFIRMATION EWE's rating affirmation reflects the stable and predictable cash flows generated by its monopoly-regulated energy distribution activities, accounting for approximately 50% of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). In addition, EWE's long-term contracts stabilise its competitive businesses of power generation, gas storage and waste-to-energy by partially mitigating wholesale power price exposure. EWE has a fairly strong market position in its core region, which somewhat reduces the risk inherent in its competitive supply activities. EWE's rating affirmation also reflects the modest de-risking of activities outside its core market following the sale of its Turkish activities, which concluded in June 2019. Notwithstanding the anticipated inflow of cash in early 2020 and expected near-term boost to financial metrics, Moody's expects some of the financial ratio improvement to be temporary, as EWE reinvests over time proceeds to deliver on its strategic plan. Moody's believes that EWE's plan may be modified over the next year to fully incorporate Ardian's view, because they are seen as a partner to deliver on EWE's strategic plan. Ardian will have two seats on the supervisory board. EWE however faces headwinds in delivering on its strategy to continue its expansion in the renewables business, particularly its focus on onshore wind. New capacity and development has come to a slow-down, largely driven by poor auction results and increased permitting delays. The rating affirmation also reflects that EWE's liquidity remains strong with €445 million in reported cash at June 30, 2019. In addition, EWE has €750 million in committed funds available under a syndicated revolving credit facility maturing in November 2023 and €361 million in available short-term bilateral facilities. Given its ownership structure, Moody's considers EWE as a government-related issuer (GRI). However, the Baa1 rating does not incorporate any uplift from EWE's standalone credit quality, expressed as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa1, based on Moody's assessment of (1) low probability of extraordinary support by the municipalities that own EWE, due to the fragmented nature of EWE's municipal ownership; and (2) moderate dependence, given that a large part of EWE's revenues are generated within the regions and cities that also comprise EWE's municipal owners, but recognizing a portion of EWE's earnings are generated outside of Lower Saxony. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN The ratings could be upgraded following approval of the equity stake sale and clear visibility on long-term investment plans, following input from EWE's new equity owner. An upgrade would also need to show continuation of FFO/net debt at least in the low twenties and RCF/net debt comfortably in the high teens, both in percentage terms. This ratio guidance could be amended as EWE's strategy is updated and the risk profile of its investment programme evolves. Moody's could revise the outlook back to stable should the Federal Cartel Office fail to approve the equity stake sale. Moody's could also revise the outlook back to stable should financial performance deteriorate over the course of the next year such that FFO/net debt and RCF/net debt fall below the low twenties and the high teens, both in percentage terms, respectively. While a downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook, deterioration in FFO/net debt to below the high teens and deterioration in RCF/net debt to below the mid-teens, both in percentage terms, would warrant downward pressure. A change in EWE's business risk profile that would increase exposure to higher risk countries or result in increasing volatility of cash flows would also warrant downward pressure. Headquartered in Oldenburg, Germany, EWE AG is one of Germany's largest regional utilities and provides energy distribution and supply as well as telecommunications and IT services to customers in the federal state of Lower Saxony and parts of eastern Germany. The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Charles Berckmann

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



