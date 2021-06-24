Moody's revises Elevate Textile's outlook to stable, affirms all other ratings

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Elevate Textiles, Inc.'s ("Elevate") ratings, including its B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 on its first lien senior secured term loan, and Caa2 on its second lien senior secured term loan. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The affirmation of Elevate's B3 CFR reflects Elevate's better than expected operating performance and credit metrics coming into 2021," stated Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro. Declines in apparel and industrial product sales were partially offset by increased demand for barrier fabrics and medical and consumer threads in 2020, while abnormally low raw material prices and a higher margined product mix supported profitability. Free cash flow was positive due to effective cost management, reduced working capital and capital spending. Zuccaro added, "The outlook change to stable reflects our expectation for a return to sales growth in 2021 as global economic activity recovers, particularly in end markets such as denim and apparel, Elevate's two largest end markets. While we expect increased raw material costs will result in reduced margins and some pull back in credit metrics, these will be at least partially offset by the increased plant capacity due to recovering demand, cost savings and continuous improvement measures, and price increases. Thus, leverage will remain in the 6.2 -6.5 times range. We also expect the company to continue to maintain adequate liquidity to fund a return to growth related working capital and capital spending."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Elevate Textiles, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Elevate Textiles, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elevate's B3 CFR reflects governance risks such as private equity ownership, particularly acquisition strategies and dividend and capital allocation policies which could negatively impact the company's de-leveraging capability over the longer term. Elevate's high debt largely stems from the May 2018 acquisition of American & Efird Global Holdings, LLC ("A&E"); a transformative transaction that more than doubled the company's size. When combined with weaker-than-expected operating performance since the acquisition, financial leverage is high, with lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR near 6.2 times as of March 2021. The rating also reflects exposure to volatile commodity prices such as cotton and oil-based synthetic fibers that can cause fluctuations in the company's earnings in periods of rapid increases.

The rating also considers the company's solid market position in the fragmented global textile and threads producing markets, with diverse product offerings, end markets and geographical sales channels. Elevate is a leading producer of denim, worsted wool, automotive safety and other industrial fabrics, as well as premium sewing threads. It also benefits from its established long-term key customer relationships, that should drive longer term revenue stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the Company's liquidity deteriorates for any reason, operating performance does not sustainably and materially improve from 2020 levels, or more aggressive financial policies, such as material debt funded acquisitions or dividends. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above 6.5 times or EBITA/interest below 1.25 times.

An upgrade would require sustained revenue and earnings growth, maintaining good liquidity with positive free cash flow, and demonstrating conservative financial policies, including the use of free cash flow for material debt reduction. Quantitative metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.25 times or EBITA/interest expense above 1.75 times.

Elevate Textiles, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a global textiles company serving diverse end markets, including, apparel, denim, military, fire, auto and industrials, through its product offering of denim, wool, performance and technical textiles. Elevate is a direct subsidiary of Elevate Textiles Holding Corporation. Through an indirect parent, the company is owned by private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC ("Platinum" or the "Sponsor").

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

