Moody's revises Elwood's outlook to negative; affirms rating at Ba2

Approximately $55 million (originally $402 million) of senior secured debt affected

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the rating on Elwood Energy LLC's (Elwood) 8.159% senior secured bond due 2026 at Ba2 and changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Elwood Energy LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Elwood Energy LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the deteriorating business environment for Elwood's collection of 1.35 GW of peaking units, which primarily rely on PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (Aa2 stable) capacity auction revenues for debt service. PJM capacity prices have continued to decline, especially in the COMED zone where Elwood competes, and we expect COMED will no longer receive premium auction pricing as it has in prior years. In late 2021, Illinois passed legislation that subsidizes nuclear facilities, causing some to rescind plans for retirement. This legislation substantially increased supply bid into the capacity market in January 2022's 2023/2024 auction, contributing to the low overall auction price of $34.13 per MW-day and eliminating locational pricing advantages previously afforded to the COMED zone. Moody's does not expect substantial auction price increases for the upcoming 2024/2025 capacity price auction, currently scheduled for December 2022.

Compounding the declining capacity revenue is the size of annual debt service requirements over the next two years. Since mid-2017, Elwood has generated strong cash flows due to premium capacity pricing in the COMED zone, which helped it cover required principal amortization with payments sculpted to peak in January 2022 at $27 million. Due to this, we expect 2022 year end debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) at around 1.5x. Scheduled amortization steps down to $21 million in 2023 and $10 million in 2024. Because of the weak capacity auction results and scheduled debt service requirements in 2023 and 2024, we calculate that Elwood's DSCR will fall and remain below 1.0x.

Mitigating these considerations are Elwood's very low leverage, strong liquidity position owing to structural features in the financing document and to the sponsor group which has made substantial investments in the assets over the last several years. Elwood's leverage, which at 09/30/2022 was below 1x Debt to EBITDA, is expected to decline to $35 million in January 2023 after the next scheduled amortization payment. In addition to the six month debt service reserve, Elwood's financing document includes a PSA contingency reserve that traps cash at Elwood if it fails a 48-month forward looking and backward looking 1.4x DSCR test. The reserve is in effect with about $3.5 million in trapped cash at 09/30/2022 as management's forecasted coverage ratios are now below the 1.4x trigger. We also understand that there is $19 million in the distribution suspense account that is subject to similar conditions for release. These internal cash reserves will be used to support debt service in 2023. The project also has access to a $20 million working capital facility with JEC that is currently undrawn and there are no restrictions on the use of the working capital facility for debt service.

Elwood Energy is owned by a 50%/50% joint venture between a subsidiary of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-Power, A2 negative), a large, diversified Japanese power generation company, and a subsidiary of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (A2 stable), which Moody's evaluates on a consolidated basis with Manulife Financial Corp. US Operations. The ownership has made substantial investments in Elwood in recent years, including $21 million in 2021 for major maintenance for hot gas path inspections for units 5 and 7, $13 million in 2020 to build a lateral gas pipeline connection to the Allianz pipeline (thus retaining fuel supply diversity) and $20 million in 2019 to add blackstart capabilities which it is contracted to provide to PJM from 2020-2025. Elwood has also entered into a 600MW heat rate call option (HRCO) with J.Aron that provides $3.6 million of incremental revenue annually through December 2023.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Elwood's DSCR will fall below 1x and that it will rely upon internal liquidity support to meet obligations in 2023 and 2024. It also assumes that PJM capacity auction prices will remain weak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an Upgrade

• Given the low future COMED capacity prices and high debt service in the near term, a rating increase is unlikely at this time.

Factors that could lead to a Downgrade

• If the sponsors fail to manage their internal cash resources in a manner that supports Elwood's creditors, particularly over the next two years

• If the PJM auction results end up being materially worse than expected and prices in COMED decline relative to the 2023/24 outcome

• If Elwood is unable to produce power in a scarcity situation for an extended period of time or experiences a major operational disruption

Profile

Elwood Energy LLC owns a 9-unit gas-fired power plant located in Elwood, Illinois. It competes in the COMED sub-region of PJM and operates as a peaking facility with an average capacity utilization factor around 2-5%.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

