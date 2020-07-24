Moody's revises Energy Harbor Corp.'s outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised
Energy Harbor Corp.'s (Energy Harbor) rating outlook to negative
from stable and affirmed its Baa3 rating.
On Tuesday, 21 July, a criminal complaint was filed in the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by
the U.S Attorney that alleges illegal activities were conducted
with respect to House Bill 6, legislation that provides financial
support for two nuclear power plants in Ohio with a total generating capacity
of 2,176 MW.[1] Energy Harbor, along with a former
parent holding company, FirstEnergy Corp, are included in
the affidavit. Energy Harbor emerged from a 22 month bankruptcy
reorganization in February 2020 and previously operated as a wholly owned
subsidiary of FirstEnergy called FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.
This event can potentially increase the uncertainty around Energy Harbor's
corporate governance structures, and potentially creates a more
sustained overhang on the credit profile. We see Energy Harbor
as more vulnerable to the investigation than FirstEnergy due to its lack
of track record, small size and higher financial exposures to Ohio's
nuclear subsidies. Should Ohio repeal HB 6, Energy Harbor
will face a negative financial impact because it is the largest beneficiary
of the program.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Criminal complaint may be a potential sign of higher corporate
governance risk. We think the investigation may result in a more
lasting negative impact on Energy Harbor's overall credit profile
due to its concentration of nuclear assets in Ohio," stated
Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst.
Energy Harbor receives approximately $150 million of ZEC revenue,
representing approximately 9% of the company's total expected
annual revenue. Energy Harbor's owns and operates two nuclear
power plants in Ohio, the 908 MW Davis Besse and the 1,268
MW Perry nuclear power plants. Ohio is a deregulated state,
where the generation business was separated from the transmission and
distribution business. Given the low power prices in the regional
markets environment and uncertainty related to the PJM capacity market
formation, the absence of the ZEC revenue will put financial pressure
and will negatively impact Energy Harbor's EBITDA.
The Baa3 rating reflects Energy Harbor's stable cash flow generated
from power sales and capacity revenue in PJM as well as the ZEC revenue
for its nuclear power plants in Ohio. It also incorporates the
Energy Harbor's very low leverage as it emerged out of bankruptcy
with only $431 million of tax-exempt secured debt and our
expectation that the company's leverage will remain low.
Rating outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is growing uncertainty
around Energy Harbor's corporate governance risk, and its
lack of track record and small size could pressure on the company's
credit profile. We expect Energy Harbor will continue to operate
its nuclear power plants with high availability and capacity factors,
thereby generating stable cash flow while maintaining low leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given Energy Harbor's relatively small generation portfolio,
regional and market concentration, and limited track record,
a rating upgrade is not likely over the next few years. However,
a rating upgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor is able to further
improve its cash flow generation visibility through additional legislative-based
payments; develops a consistent track record of operating its power
plant portfolio, as well as demonstrates financial stability and
strong liquidity management over time.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating downgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor's corporate
governance risk is higher than we understood through the ongoing investigation
of the criminal complaint filed on 21 July or the company is found to
be engaged in illegal activities described, resulting in significant
financial pressure. If Energy Harbor's cash flow decreases
or if leverage increases significantly such that its CFO pre-WC
to debt ratio falls to the low 30% range, or low 20%
range on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis; or significant deterioration
in its nuclear plant operations, increasing its operating costs,
a downgrade could also be considered.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Energy Harbor is an independent
power producer in PJM, producing more than 40 TWh of power primarily
from its three nuclear power plants: Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse
and Perry. It also owns and operates two coal-fired power
plants Sammis in Ohio and Pleasants in West Virginia.
