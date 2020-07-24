Moody's revises Energy Harbor Corp.'s outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Energy Harbor Corp.'s (Energy Harbor) rating outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Baa3 rating.

On Tuesday, 21 July, a criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by the U.S Attorney that alleges illegal activities were conducted with respect to House Bill 6, legislation that provides financial support for two nuclear power plants in Ohio with a total generating capacity of 2,176 MW.[1] Energy Harbor, along with a former parent holding company, FirstEnergy Corp, are included in the affidavit. Energy Harbor emerged from a 22 month bankruptcy reorganization in February 2020 and previously operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstEnergy called FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.

This event can potentially increase the uncertainty around Energy Harbor's corporate governance structures, and potentially creates a more sustained overhang on the credit profile. We see Energy Harbor as more vulnerable to the investigation than FirstEnergy due to its lack of track record, small size and higher financial exposures to Ohio's nuclear subsidies. Should Ohio repeal HB 6, Energy Harbor will face a negative financial impact because it is the largest beneficiary of the program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Criminal complaint may be a potential sign of higher corporate governance risk. We think the investigation may result in a more lasting negative impact on Energy Harbor's overall credit profile due to its concentration of nuclear assets in Ohio," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst.

Energy Harbor receives approximately $150 million of ZEC revenue, representing approximately 9% of the company's total expected annual revenue. Energy Harbor's owns and operates two nuclear power plants in Ohio, the 908 MW Davis Besse and the 1,268 MW Perry nuclear power plants. Ohio is a deregulated state, where the generation business was separated from the transmission and distribution business. Given the low power prices in the regional markets environment and uncertainty related to the PJM capacity market formation, the absence of the ZEC revenue will put financial pressure and will negatively impact Energy Harbor's EBITDA.

The Baa3 rating reflects Energy Harbor's stable cash flow generated from power sales and capacity revenue in PJM as well as the ZEC revenue for its nuclear power plants in Ohio. It also incorporates the Energy Harbor's very low leverage as it emerged out of bankruptcy with only $431 million of tax-exempt secured debt and our expectation that the company's leverage will remain low.

Rating outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that there is growing uncertainty around Energy Harbor's corporate governance risk, and its lack of track record and small size could pressure on the company's credit profile. We expect Energy Harbor will continue to operate its nuclear power plants with high availability and capacity factors, thereby generating stable cash flow while maintaining low leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given Energy Harbor's relatively small generation portfolio, regional and market concentration, and limited track record, a rating upgrade is not likely over the next few years. However, a rating upgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor is able to further improve its cash flow generation visibility through additional legislative-based payments; develops a consistent track record of operating its power plant portfolio, as well as demonstrates financial stability and strong liquidity management over time.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor's corporate governance risk is higher than we understood through the ongoing investigation of the criminal complaint filed on 21 July or the company is found to be engaged in illegal activities described, resulting in significant financial pressure. If Energy Harbor's cash flow decreases or if leverage increases significantly such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls to the low 30% range, or low 20% range on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis; or significant deterioration in its nuclear plant operations, increasing its operating costs, a downgrade could also be considered.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Energy Harbor is an independent power producer in PJM, producing more than 40 TWh of power primarily from its three nuclear power plants: Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse and Perry. It also owns and operates two coal-fired power plants Sammis in Ohio and Pleasants in West Virginia.

[1] United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Case No. 1:20-MJ-00526 17-Jul-2020

