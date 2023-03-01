Moody's revises EyeCare Partners' outlook to negative; affirms B3 CFR

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the rating outlook for EyeCare Partners, LLC's ("ECP") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed the B2 ratings on the senior secured first lien credit facilities and the Caa2 rating on the senior secured second lien credit facility.

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects a weak performance in 2022, very high leverage at close to 9x in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, and a deterioration in financial flexibility due to negative free cash flow and lower cash balances. Moody's expect the company's earnings will improve in 2023 reflecting on-going cost reduction initiatives and management's focus on execution following a period of very aggressive acquisitions. However, a material amount of add-backs to adjusted EBITDA persists, which poses heightened uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating ability of the company. Failure to improve cash EBITDA in 2023 will result in negative rating pressure as the company will face higher interest expense in 4Q 2023 as its interest rate hedges expire.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects ECP's high leverage, aggressive growth strategy and moderate geographic concentration in two states, Michigan and Missouri, which would make ECP more susceptible to an economic downturn. Moody's expects that leverage will decrease towards 7x in 2023 as the company will focus on integrating recent acquisitions and cost savings initiatives. Furthermore, large non-recurring expenses related to recent acquisitions and business improvement initiatives will markedly decline in 2023. Going forward, Moody's expects ECP will remain acquisitive once it has improved operating performance and cash generation. In addition, while e-commerce penetration in the optical sector is likely to remain moderate, Moody's expects that, over time, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market share pressure from growing online competition.

The rating considers that while leverage remains very high, the potential to grow earnings following the integration of recent acquisitions help somewhat offset the risks associated with the elevated leverage. The rating is also supported by Moody's favorable view of the longer-term prospects for vision care.

The B3 rating is further supported by Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months with full availability to its $200 million revolver that matures in February 2025. Liquidity is further supported by roughly $70 million of cash at year-end 2022. However, Moody's expects that ECP will generate little positive cash flow in 2023 before planned new clinics.

The B2 ratings for the company's senior secured credit facilities are one notch higher than the B3 CFR. This reflects the level of junior capital provided by the second lien term loan in the company's capital structure. The Caa2 rating on the company's second lien term loan is two notches below the B3 CFR, reflecting its substantial subordination to the meaningful amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure.

ECP's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS 4), reflecting highly negative exposure to both social and governance considerations. As a provider of eye care services, ECP encounters reputational risk and is exposed to labor cost inflation. In addition, ECP's aggressive acquisition strategy under private equity ownership has led to very high leverage.

The negative outlook reflects the risks of further headwinds adversely affecting the business in 2023 and the company's limited financial flexibility. Failure to improve cash EBITDA will result in negative rating pressure as the company will face higher interest expense in Q4 2023 as its interest rate hedges expire.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or profitability weakens, or the company fails to generate positive free cash flow by end of 2023 . A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, or if adjusted debt/EBITDA does not decline below 7.5 times by the end of 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates stable organic growth while effectively executing its expansion strategy. An upgrade would be supported by sustained, positive free cash flow and debt to EBITDA that is expected to be maintained below 6.5 times.

EyeCare Partners, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is the largest medically-focused eye care services provider. EyeCare Partners, LLC is vertically integrated, providing optometry, ophthalmology and retail products. Pro forma for the acquisitions, EyeCare Partners, LLC will have more than 600 locations across 18 states. For the LTM September 30th, 2022 period, EyeCare Partners, LLC generated roughly $1.5 billion of revenues. EyeCare Partners, LLC is owned by Partners Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

