Moody's revises Fender's rating outlook to stable from negative; B1 CFR affirmed

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today revised the rating outlook of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation ("Fender") to stable from negative. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B2 $200 million outstanding senior secured term loan rating were affirmed. The company's $85 million asset-based credit facility is not rated.

"The revision to a stable outlook and rating affirmation considers that customer demand across all of Fenders product lines has improved on a quarterly year-over-year basis. Moody's expects sustained good demand for guitars and related products into 2021 with more individuals pursuing leisure activities close to home, and that as a result the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain moderate leverage and very good liquidity," stated Keith Foley, a Senior Vice President at Moody's.

Despite the continued challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and bankruptcy of Guitar Center, Inc. (B3 stable), Fender's largest customer, Fender's results have improved in each of the first three quarters of 2020 in terms revenue and EBITDA, both on an absolute and margin basis. As a result, the company has been able to maintain debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis at just below 3.0x. Based on Moody's assumption that Fender will generate free cash flow of between $45 million and $51 million in 2021, the company will be able to maintain its relatively low leverage and very good liquidity as well as maintain unrestricted cash in excess of $50 million and full availability under its $85 million revolver which expires in December 2023. The revision to stable also consider that there are no material debt maturities until the term loan matures in 2025, and Fender will continue to be well within the 5.5x consolidated total leverage covenant required under its term loan agreement.

Guitar Center's (B3 stable) post-bankruptcy capital structure will have lower leverage that better positions the company to contend with demand volatility, maintain its market position and invest in the business. While it does not appear that Guitar Center's bankruptcy has had any direct negative operational or financial impact on Fender, a financially more stable Guitar Center, as a large customer, will reduce lingering concerns about any negative impact on Fender.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fender's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong brand awareness. The Fender name is supported by the long-standing reputation and quality of its guitars and product innovation. This provides strong brand name recognition and significant barriers to entry for guitars, its flagship product. Fender is also one of the largest musical instrument companies in the world. Approximately half of the company's net sales are generated outside of North America, with about a third coming from Europe and remainder of approximate 15% coming from Asia. Fender's financial policy reflects use of moderate financial leverage to provide flexibility given its high sensitivity to economic downturns and periodic use of debt to finance acquisitions. In addition to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, key credit risks include the nonessential, highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on musical instruments, Fender's relatively narrow product focus, and significant customer concentration. Guitar Center, Inc. the largest private retailer of music products in the United States represents about 17% of Fender's net sales.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Fender and its discretionary products from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's expects Fender will continue to maintain a modest financial policy in terms of leverage and dividends. Debt-to-EBITDA has consistently remained below 4.0x and Moody's projects leverage will be in a 3x or lower range over the next year. Additionally, the company has not paid dividends following a $100 million debt financed dividend that occurred at the end of fiscal 2018. The company also repaid $50 million that was borrowed on the term loan as a precautionary measure to bolster liquidity at the start of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus. An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that consumer demand for musical instrument products has returned to a period long-term stability, and that Fender continue to demonstrate the ability and willingness to generate strong positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and continue to operate with a debt/EBITDA level at below 3.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates that any earnings decline or liquidity deterioration because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. Separate from general operating conditions, Fenders ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x or the company decides to pursue a more aggressive financial policy for any reason.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fender develops, manufactures and distributes musical instruments to wholesale and retail outlets throughout the world. The company's product portfolio includes fretted instruments (comprised of electric, acoustic and bass guitars and ukuleles), guitar amplifiers, audio systems, guitar pedals, other guitar accessories, and digital applications centered around musical education. Portfolio of brands include Fender, Squier, Bigsby, Jackson, and Charvel. The company also is a licensee of the Gretsch and Eddie Van Halen brands. Fender is majority owned by Servco Pacific Capital and Yamano, a Tokyo-based company with various music related operations. The company generated $656 million of net sales for the latest 12-month period ended Sep. 27, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Keith Foley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

