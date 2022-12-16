Moody's revises Fibra Uno's outlook to negative; affirms Baa2 rating

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the rating outlook of Banco Actinver, SA Fideicomiso Fibra Uno 1401 ("Fibra Uno", "FUNO" or "the Fibra") to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Fibra Uno's Baa2 senior unsecured rating.

Despite a strong rebound in its operating performance over the past year, the negative rating outlook reflects that FUNO will continue to operate with its key leverage and coverage metrics outside its rating parameters through 2023, at a minimum, limiting its financial flexibility to absorb potential stresses amidst rising recessionary pressures and a weakening local economy. The change in outlook also considers the potential refinancing risks amid tighter credit conditions and higher funding costs, particularly as the Fibra has a substantial amount of near-term debt maturities.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco Actinver, SA Fideicomiso Fibra Uno 1401

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Actinver, SA Fideicomiso Fibra Uno 1401

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action considers that FUNO's operating leverage (net debt to EBITDA) and fixed charge coverage ratio remain above its rating tolerance levels at 7.33x and 1.95x, respectively, for the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended September 30, 2022; although an improvement from 8.0x and 1.8x for the same TTM period last year. Total debt also remains elevated at approximately 43% of gross assets. Prior to the debt-funded acquisition of the Titan industrial portfolio at year-end 2019, the company's operating leverage and coverage ratios trended historically below 6.0x and above 2.3x (Moody's adjusted). EBITDA is expected to improve over the next several quarters in 2023 due to higher internal cash flows, boosted by revenue ramp-up from newly developed, stabilized development/redevelopment projects, but partially offset by higher financing costs. However, a more meaningful improvement in the key credits metrics back to historical levels in the near-term would depend on FUNO's ability to capitalize on accretive noncore asset sales or other strategic alternatives amid a changing transaction environment and as the company remains unable to attractively access the equity capital markets. Hence, the Fibra's credit metrics are expected to only moderately improve through the end of 2023 unless the company takes a more aggressive stance towards significant debt repayment.

FUNO's debt maturities through 2024 totals approximately MXN $38.1 billion, or approximately 26.8% of consolidated debt. Notably, the company has approximately MXN $18.7 billion of indebtedness, or 13% of its total debt, that is prepayable without penalties and matures through 2024. As part of its asset recycling efforts, the Fibra sold 26 properties at capitalization rates between 6% and 7%, recording multiples of between 1.3x and 1.5x of book value for approximately USD $19.6 million (Saucitos: two properties and one land parcel) and approximately MXN $608.4 million (23 properties of the Azul and Rojo portfolio) year to date through the third quarter of 2022. A portion of the MXN $275.2 million of net gains from the sales was used for some debt reduction and repayment. In November 2022, management announced the pending sale of a pool of 18 properties (Reynosa industrial portfolio) by year-end 2022 for approximately US$206 million (MXN $4.2 billion), which equates to an approximate 1.2x multiple to book value. For 2023, the company has announced an asset disposition pipeline of another MXN $2.0 billion, at a minimum. Thus far, the firm has not announced any new acquisitions and the consolidated pipeline of development/redevelopment projects is rapidly winding down with two projects, comprising approximately 883,000 SF, to start their operations in early 2023.

During the third quarter, Phase 1 of the 3.6 million SF mixed-use Mitikah joint venture project was delivered from which there is an anticipated boost to EBTIDA to come.

As part of its liability management, the Fibra successfully completed the refinancing of the existing loans on the Titan and Vermont portfolio into a new seven-year, US$750 million, bullet maturity, sustainability lined credit facility in October 2022. Maturing in 2029, the new loan is unsecured for the first five years; but will convert to secured loan, if it is not repaid in full by the fifth year. At third quarter-end, the company's MXN $21.8 billion, multicurrency/multiyear, committed, unsecured sustainability-linked revolving credit facility was fully available.

Governance considerations are material to FUNO's credit profile. The REIT's financial policy has weakened when considering its near-term debt maturities and reliance on non-core asset sales to significantly improve its credit metrics.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating remains supported by company's size and scale as the biggest Fibra, or REIT, in Latin America with a large and high-quality, diversified real estate portfolio. Predominantly unencumbered at 90% of gross assets (pro forma 93% by year-end 2022), the portfolio's was approximately 93% occupied at quarter-end with occupancy gains for both industrial and retail segment, which account for approximately three quarters of the generated NOI on a combined basis. This offsets the lagging performance of the office segment, which is running at 75% occupancy. Further, FUNO benefits from its improving cash flow generation, adequate liquidity position and access to the debt capital markets to meet its near-term debt obligations.

Operating metrics have been resilient with year-over-year same-store NOI and EBITDA growth rates of about 10%, respectively, for the trailing 12-month period ended on September 30. EBITDA margins rebounded back into the high 80% range and reported Funds from Operations (FFO) rose by approximately 12.5% to MXN $9.54 billion for the same 12-month period. Key drivers include: 1) new and renewal lease rent growth over inflation; 2) revenue ramp-up from newly developed assets that are now in operation; and 3) collections of past-due rents. To date, FUNO has been able to manage its lease expirations and has approximately 13% and 16% of its annual base rent rolling in 2023 and 2024, respectively. However, we do note that the effects of the Mexican Central Bank's tightening monetary policy and rising recessionary pressures could result in rental growth deceleration relative to 2021-22.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should the company maintain the following criteria: 1) total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets above 40%; 2) net debt to EBITDA above 6.5x; 3) fixed charge coverage ratio below 2.0x. Additional deterioration of Mexico's sovereign credit profile would place further negative pressure on the company's rating profile.

A return to a stable outlook would be predicated upon FUNO achieving and maintaining the following criteria: 1) total debt as a percentage of gross assets below 40%; 2) net debt to EBITDA below 6.5x; 3) a fixed charge coverage ratio closer to 2.5x; and 4) maintenance of its large unencumbered asset base. Additionally, the internalization of the external advisor would be viewed as significant positive credit factor.

Headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico, Fibra Uno [MBV: FUNO 11] is dedicated to the ownership, acquisition, leasing, development and management of high-quality industrial retail and office properties in the country's top submarkets. As the largest Fibra in Latin America, the portfolio comprises 612 properties with approximately 121 million SF of GLA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

