Moody's revises Floor & Decor's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc.'s ("Floor & Decor") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Ba2 senior secured bank facility rating. In addition, the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook is negative.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential length and severity of restrictions and closures of Floor & Decor's stores and the ultimate impact these will have on revenues, earnings and liquidity," stated Bill Fahy Moody's Senior Credit Officer. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers' ability and willingness to spend on significant home improvement projects such as flooring given the disruption caused by the crisis and ongoing economic weakness. "The affirmation reflects Floor & Decor's solid competitive position within the hard surface flooring sector, experienced management which has helped it to navigate a challenging tariff environment, direct sourcing model and adequate liquidity," added Fahy

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Floor & Decor's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Floor & Decor benefits from solid competitive position within the hard surface flooring sector, experienced management which has helped it to navigate a challenging tariff environment, direct sourcing model and adequate liquidity. The breadth and depth of its product offerings and value focused pricing position it well in the current economic environment. However, Floor & Decor faces near term earnings pressures as a result of the system wide closure of its stores as a result of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. And while almost all stores are still able to provide curbside pick-up, total sales will still be substantially below normal operating levels. Moody's forecasts that this will result in a weakening in Floor & Decor's credit metrics over the near term. In addition, Floor & Decor is constrained by its modest scale, aggressive growth strategy, limited geographic diversity and cyclical nature of its core target market -- home remodeling.

Governance is a key credit factor. Floor & Decor's board of directors is a mix of individuals with large company experience and relatively varied periods of board tenure. Floor and Decor's board has 11 members, 9 of which are designated as independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles. Floor & Decor is a publicly traded company, although around 19% remains held by private equity firms. In addition, the company's financial strategy is balanced with moderate levels of funded debt and no dividend or share repurchase program. This is due in part to the high level of capex needed to support its store growth initiative that results in modest free cash flow and minimal cash balances. Retailers are highly reliant on external suppliers, and this implies social risks related to responsible sourcing.

Consumers are increasingly mindful of sustainability issues, the treatment of work-force, data protection and the source of the products. While this may not essentially translate into positive or negative credit pressure, over time these factors can impact brand image, and retailers will have to work towards sourcing transparency and investments in sustainable supply chains.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include the continued success of profitably growing its store base which leads to a steady and meaningful increase in Floor & Decor's scale and geographic diversification while maintaining positive operating trends at both existing and new locations. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remained around 3.0 times and EBIT to interest coverage was above 4.0 times on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require good liquidity driven by sustained and material positive free cash flow.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event operating performance fell short of expectations or financial strategy were to become more aggressive in regards to debt financed transactions or shareholder returns resulting in debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0 times or EBIT to interest below 3.0 times. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity were to deteriorate.

Floor & Decor is a leading retailer of hard surface flooring in the United States with 115 stores. Annual revenues are about $2.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

