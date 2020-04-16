Moody's revises Floor & Decor's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Floor and Decor Outlets
of America, Inc.'s ("Floor & Decor")
Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR), and Ba2 senior secured bank facility rating.
In addition, the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded
to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook is negative.
"The change in outlook to negative reflects the uncertainty with
regards to the potential length and severity of restrictions and closures
of Floor & Decor's stores and the ultimate impact these will
have on revenues, earnings and liquidity," stated Bill
Fahy Moody's Senior Credit Officer. The outlook also takes
into account the negative impact on consumers' ability and willingness
to spend on significant home improvement projects such as flooring given
the disruption caused by the crisis and ongoing economic weakness.
"The affirmation reflects Floor & Decor's solid competitive
position within the hard surface flooring sector, experienced management
which has helped it to navigate a challenging tariff environment,
direct sourcing model and adequate liquidity," added Fahy
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Floor and Decor Outlets of America,
Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Floor and Decor Outlets of America,
Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Floor and Decor Outlets of America,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Floor & Decor's credit profile,
including its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Floor & Decor benefits from solid competitive position within the
hard surface flooring sector, experienced management which has helped
it to navigate a challenging tariff environment, direct sourcing
model and adequate liquidity. The breadth and depth of its product
offerings and value focused pricing position it well in the current economic
environment. However, Floor & Decor faces near term earnings
pressures as a result of the system wide closure of its stores as a result
of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. And while almost
all stores are still able to provide curbside pick-up, total
sales will still be substantially below normal operating levels.
Moody's forecasts that this will result in a weakening in Floor
& Decor's credit metrics over the near term. In addition,
Floor & Decor is constrained by its modest scale, aggressive
growth strategy, limited geographic diversity and cyclical nature
of its core target market -- home remodeling.
Governance is a key credit factor. Floor & Decor's board of
directors is a mix of individuals with large company experience and relatively
varied periods of board tenure. Floor and Decor's board has
11 members, 9 of which are designated as independent and separate
Chairman and CEO roles. Floor & Decor is a publicly traded
company, although around 19% remains held by private equity
firms. In addition, the company's financial strategy is balanced
with moderate levels of funded debt and no dividend or share repurchase
program. This is due in part to the high level of capex needed
to support its store growth initiative that results in modest free cash
flow and minimal cash balances. Retailers are highly reliant on
external suppliers, and this implies social risks related to responsible
sourcing.
Consumers are increasingly mindful of sustainability issues, the
treatment of work-force, data protection and the source of
the products. While this may not essentially translate into positive
or negative credit pressure, over time these factors can impact
brand image, and retailers will have to work towards sourcing transparency
and investments in sustainable supply chains.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in an upgrade include the continued success
of profitably growing its store base which leads to a steady and meaningful
increase in Floor & Decor's scale and geographic diversification while
maintaining positive operating trends at both existing and new locations.
Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remained
around 3.0 times and EBIT to interest coverage was above 4.0
times on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require good
liquidity driven by sustained and material positive free cash flow.
Ratings could be downgraded in the event operating performance fell short
of expectations or financial strategy were to become more aggressive in
regards to debt financed transactions or shareholder returns resulting
in debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0 times or EBIT to interest
below 3.0 times. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity
were to deteriorate.
Floor & Decor is a leading retailer of hard surface flooring in the
United States with 115 stores. Annual revenues are about $2.0
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653