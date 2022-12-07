Moody's revises Fluor's outlook to stable; ratings affirmed

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Fluor Corporation ("Fluor") including its Ba1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, the Ba1 senior unsecured notes rating, and affirmed the Not Prime (NP) short-term commercial paper rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating ("SGL") of SGL-1 remains unchanged. The ratings outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

"The revision of Fluor's rating outlook to stable reflects an improving risk and margin profile resulting from a higher proportion of reimbursable work in its contract backlog, as well as an expected reduction in gross leverage", said Sandeep Sama, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Fluor, adding that "a track record of operating performance with higher margins and consistent project execution could lead to positive rating momentum".

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fluor Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fluor Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fluor's Ba1 CFR is supported by its significant scale and broad capabilities across a wide range of end-markets and geographies, its sizable order backlog, and very good liquidity. The rating is also supported by the company's cost cutting actions, as well as improved project selection approach, which reduces risk. Fluor's rating is constrained by the elevated risk associated with some of its large and complex projects which have led to charges over the last few years, along with its historically low margins, which provide limited flexibility in dealing with unforeseen issues arising from fixed-price contracts.

Fluor's target to increase the proportion of reimbursable work in its backlog to more than 75% by 2024 will reduce the risk profile of its business and make earnings and cash flow more predictable. While Moody's sees positive momentum building on this front in recent quarters based on greater proportion of reimbursable work in recently booked contract awards, continued recognition of charges associated with legacy projects, with the potential for more in the next few years, is a constraint to a higher rating at this time.

Moody's expects Fluor's backlog to continue to improve over the next 12-18 months, supported by some of the Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) awards that Fluor is already working on getting converted into firm awards. Moody's expects that this backlog increase combined with better embedded margins and improved project selection will result in higher EBITDA in 2023.

Fluor's SGL-1 rating reflects its very good liquidity profile with a significant cash and marketable securities balance of $2.6 billion as of September 2022 and no borrowings on its credit facility. It had $332 million of letters of credit outstanding under its $1.8 billion credit facility that matures in February 2025. The credit facility has a few maintenance covenants including a maximum debt-to-capital ratio of 60% and minimum liquidity of $1.2 billion. We expect the company to easily remain in compliance with these covenants over the next 12 to 18 months.

Fluor also has access to additional sources of liquidity over the medium-term including – potential to monetize part of its 57% ownership stake in NuScale Power, which is a provider of nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology, and potential to receive cash dividends from certain non-fully consolidated joint ventures.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued improvement in Fluor's order backlog with increasing proportion of reimbursable work, improved margins, and gross debt reduction, while maintaining strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade Fluor's ratings if the company demonstrates a more consistent operating performance with minimal charges associated with legacy projects, improves and sustains margins, increases the proportion of reimbursable work in its contract backlog, maintains strong liquidity, and sustains adjusted leverage below 2.5x and interest coverage above 6.0x.

Fluor's ratings could be downgraded if its operating performance and credit metrics fail to materially strengthen and its adjusted leverage ratio is sustained above 3.5x, its interest coverage below 4.0x or it fails to maintain a very strong liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance (EPCM) services globally and is a large contractor to the US government. The company generated $11.9 billion in revenues for the LTM period ended September 2022 and had a backlog of $25.4 billion.

Its revenues are reported in four business segments: Energy Solutions (44% of 9-month revenues, 40% of 9/30/22 backlog), Urban Solutions (27%, 30%), Mission Solutions (18%, 24%), and Other (11%, 6%). Its geographic revenue breakdown was 63% in North America, 17% in Europe, 8% in Asia Pacific, 10.30% in Central & South America and 1.7% in the Middle East & Africa.

