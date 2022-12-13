Moody's revises Foresight's outlook to stable; affirms ratings

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Foresight Energy LLC's ("Foresight") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Foresight's outlook to stable from positive reflects weaker financial and operational performance over the past year resulting from disruptions at several of its mines, partly offset by Moody's expectation for improved EBITDA and free cash flow in 2023 as contracts re-set to higher prices.

Foresight's B3 CFR is constrained by a small and concentrated portfolio of assets, history of recurring operational disruptions at its mines, inconsistent free cash flow generation since emerging from bankruptcy in June 2020, inability to benefit from a strong coal pricing environment over the past 12 months due to legacy contracts at lower prices, event risk related to the company's ownership structure, and the secular headwinds facing the domestic thermal coal industry. The rating is supported by the relatively low cost structure for its mines, and limited amount of non-debt liabilities.

Over the past two years, Foresight has experienced multiple operational disruptions. However, three of its four longwalls are currently operating. The M-Class longwall remains nonoperational with the timeline for return to service uncertain at this time. Foresight's small and concentrated portfolio leads to an elevated impact on earnings and cash flow from such incidents.

Moody's expects Foresight to generate higher EBITDA and free cash flow in 2023 as a result of roll-over of legacy contracts at lower prices and resumption of new contracts at significantly higher prices. Moody's expects Foresight to prioritize gross debt reduction using free cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Foresight's earnings and cash flow will improve next year, with excess cash flow being used for gross debt reduction while maintaining adequate liquidity to support operations, and no additional operational disruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Foresight makes significant progress on gross debt reduction, and does not experience additional operational disruptions at any of its mines.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA), negative free cash flow generation, substantive deterioration in liquidity, or if there are additional operational disruptions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important factors influencing Foresight's credit quality at CIS-5. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand for coal, especially in the United States and Western Europe.

Environmental risk is very high (E-5). While Foresight has less significant environmental risks compared to most rated thermal coal companies as mines are newer, its exposure to thermal coal, which, in our view, carries higher environmental risk than met coal, increases its environmental-related risks.

Social risk is very high (S-5), driven by an adverse policy agenda in the United States, health-related issues such as black lung disease, and safety-related issues. Lack of clarity around the probability of success of the new ventilation system in the Hillsboro mine increases Foresight's safety-related risks, as the company has dealt with multiple operating incidents, including fires, in that and other mines in the past. Foresight's social risks are comparable to other thermal coal companies.

Governance-related risks are very high (G-5). Governance issues for Foresight include financial policy challenges associated with ownership by numerous pre-petition creditors, strong likelihood that the company will return capital in the near-to-medium term, and limited opportunity to pursue a public offering in part due to ESG-related factors. As a result, Foresight has more significant governance-related risks compared to most other rated coal companies.

Foresight Energy LLC is a privately-owned coal producer with four longwall mines (three mining complexes) and more than 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company is owned by pre-petition creditors following emergence from bankruptcy in June 2020. Foresight generated approximately $583 million in coal sales revenue over the LTM period ending September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

