Moody's revises Guangzhou Development District Holding's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Guangzhou Development District Holding Group Limited's (GDDH) outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed GDDH's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

"The outlook change to negative reflects GDDH's elevated leverage owing to its significant debt-funded portfolio expansion and execution risks associated with its efforts to reduce its leverage amid the weak economic environment," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation of GDDH's rating reflects our expectation that GDDH's credit profile will improve over the next 12-18 months to a level in line with its BCA, due to (1) lower adjusted net debt as GDDH reduces the size of its portfolio in 2022-24 to pay down its debt; and (2) improved earnings to cover its interest costs," adds Lu.

The affirmation of GDDH's rating also reflects Moody's expectation that GDDH will continue to receive a high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable), which in turn supports the three-notch rating uplift.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GDDH's Baa1 issuer rating combines its ba1 BCA and Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Government of China, which results in a rating that is three notches above the company's BCA.

Moody's assessment of high support reflects the following: (1) GDDH is the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in the Guangzhou Development District (GDD) and is 90% owned by the Guangzhou Development District Administrative Committee (GDDAC) under the Guangzhou municipal government; (2) GDDH is mandated by the district government as a key platform to invest in strategic industries and infrastructure projects to support industrial upgrades and regional economic growth; (3) GDDH manages about 30.5% of state-owned assets under the GDDAC and provides essential services, such as power, heat, and water supply and treatment, in the district; (4) the GDD's strategic importance to Guangzhou in supporting the development of the Greater Bay Area, which is a high-level national strategy; and (5) GDDH's record of strong government support, including government subsidies and capital injections.

GDDH's ba1 BCA is underpinned by its (1) investment portfolio with a high level of business and asset diversification; (2) recurring cash flow from property rentals, interest and dividend income; and (3) good funding access to support its investment growth.

However, GDDH's BCA is constrained by its rising leverage as a result of (1) a fast-growing investment portfolio; (2) its high geographic concentration and limited portfolio information transparency; and (3) the moderate credit contagion and execution risks associated with its major investees.

GDDH's Market Value-based Leverage (MVL) ratio — measured as adjusted net debt/portfolio market value — increased to 68.3% as of the end of 2021 from 59.9% as of the end of 2020, driven by higher net debt to fund the growth of its investment portfolio.

GDDH's adjusted net debt increased to RMB44.9 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB29.9 billion as of the end of 2020, while its portfolio value increased to about RMB65.7 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB50.0 billion as of the end of 2020.

Moody's expects that GDDH's portfolio value at the combined holding company level will decrease to about RMB60 billion over the next two years from about RMB65.7 billion as of the end of 2021, because of declines in its investment properties and loan investments as the company reduces its portfolio and focuses on the quality of its investments.

Moody's also expects that GDDH's adjusted net debt at the combined holding company level will decrease toward RMB25.0 billion to RMB30.0 billion over the next two years from RMB44.9 billion as of the end of 2021, mainly underpinned by the proceeds from disposals of its investments and government's cash injections and subsidies to support its operations.

Moody's projects that GDDH's MVL will improve to 45% over the next two years from 68.3% in 2021, underpinned by lower adjusted net debt as GDDH reduces the size of its portfolio in 2022-24 to pay down its debt.

Moody's also projects that GDDH's interest coverage — as measured by (funds from operations (FFO) + interest expense)/interest expense— at the combined holding company level will improve toward 1.3x over the next two years from 0.7x in 2021. This improvement will be underpinned by higher dividend incomes, owing to (1) higher equity investment amounts; (2) better investment returns as the company increases its focus on more profitable investments; and (3) higher dividend income from its earlier investment projects, which generate higher income from more developed operations in the district.

GDDH's Baa1 issuer rating also factors in the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

From a governance perspective, GDDH is 90% owned by the GDDAC under the Guangzhou municipal government, and closely supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau of the GDDAC. Moody's also expects GDDH to prudently manage its debt level and leverage while pursuing growth.

GDDH's liquidity is weak. The combined holding companies' cash and cash equivalents of around RMB11.2 billion as of the end of June 2022, together with Moody's estimated cash flow from operations over the next 12 months and GDDH's RMB1 billion bonds issued in July 2022, only marginally cover its short-term debt of around RMB11.3 billion maturing during the same period.

However, GDDH has good access to domestic funding, given its status as the largest SOE in the district and its high importance to the government. Its strategic importance will continue to support the company's ability to refinance its debt and fund its operations. GDDH also repaid its USD500 million bonds in July 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if GDDH significantly improves its investment portfolio, for example, by enlarging its portfolio and establishing a sound investment record, and if the credit quality of its key investees improves. A return to a stable outlook could also occur if the company improves its liquidity and financial metrics; and strengthens its geographic diversification and information transparency.

Credit metrics that will lead to the stable outlook of its BCA include (FFO + interest expense)/interest expense coverage at the combined holding company level higher than 1.0x and MVL trending below 45%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's also expects the likelihood of support from the government for GDDH to remain intact.

The rating could be downgraded if the likelihood of support for GDDH decreases or GDDH's BCA weakens. GDDH's BCA could be downgraded if it pursues aggressive expansion or fails to execute its investment plans, such that its MVL rises further, its credit quality weakens or the contagion risk stemming from its investees materializes.

Credit metrics that will lead to a downgrade of its BCA include (FFO + interest expense)/interest expense coverage at the combined holding company level lower than 1.0x and MVL above 45%, both on a sustained basis.

Established in 1998, Guangzhou Development District Holding Group Limited (GDDH) is an investment holding company that is 90% owned by the Guangzhou Development District Administrative Committee (GDDAC), under the Guangzhou municipal government, and 10% by the Department of Finance of Guangdong Province. The company is supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau of the GDDAC.

GDDH is mandated by the GDDAC to invest in strategic industries, including advanced manufacturing, hi-tech and artificial intelligence, bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare, and financial services, to support the regional economic development. The company also invests in infrastructure projects, such as industrial and office buildings, and provides public services in the district, such as heat, power, water supplies and treatment.

