Moody's revises Hamilton Projects Acquiror, LLC's outlook to positive from stable; B1 rating affirmed

Approximately $1 billion of debt affected

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Hamilton Projects Acquiror, LLC's (HPA) B1 rating on its senior secured credit facilities consisting of a senior secured term loan due June 2027 and a senior secured revolving credit facility due in June 2025. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Hamilton Projects Acquiror, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hamilton Projects Acquiror, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HPA's B1 rating affirmation and revised outlook to positive from stable reflects our expectations for substantially higher financial metrics given robust forward energy margins for at least 2022 and 2023. Natural gas prices being at its highest level since 2008 and strong demand for electricity are key drivers for the robust expected energy margins. We expect these factors, if sustained, could lead to HPA achieving debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) between 3.0-4.0x, Project CFO to Debt between 20%-30%, and debt reduction that reaches at least the target debt balance over the next two years. The ability of HPA to achieve these metrics are further supported by energy hedges in place for the large majority of HPA's power sales for the remainder of 2022 and almost half of 2023. That said, financial metrics may begin to moderate starting in 2024 as natural gas prices decline and energy margins normalize as implied by forward market indicators. Additionally, capacity revenues are set to decline as prices drop to $49.49/MW-day for the 2023/2024 period compared to $140/MW-day for the 2021/2022 period. The moderation of energy revenues and lower capacity revenues are expected to result in DSCR of around 2.0x-2.50x and Project CFO to Debt between the 10%-15% range after 2023, levels that are still higher than our previous expectations.

HPA' credit quality is also supported by the strong competitive position of the two combined cycle plants in PJM, known capacity prices through May 2024, and typical project finance 'B' loan protections. High efficiency, strong operations, attractively priced fuel from the Marcellus shale, and low fuel transportation costs support the projects' competitive position. Further supporting the project's credit quality are long-term service agreements (LTSAs) with a subsidiary of Siemens Aktiengesellchaft (Siemens: A1 stable), some diversification as a two-asset portfolio, and the involvement of Carlyle and Cogentrix as the sponsor and operator, respectively. On the latter, both Carlyle and Cogentrix are highly experienced in the power sector and have delivered on operational and commercial improvements.

The issuer's credit quality further considers the project's full exposure to energy price risk and uncertain capacity prices post-May 2024. Merchant market risk for both power and capacity represent the greatest risk drivers for the issuer with declining capacity prices through May 2024 and high natural gas prices leading to energy margins representing a growing majority of total gross margin after variable costs. Included in market risk are the negative power price differential between the plant's node and the regional power pricing hubs that leads to basis risk in hedges as well as lower realized power prices relative to the regional hub pricing. HPA's hedging program, which includes hedging basis risk through firm transmission rights (FTRs), should partially reduce the risk over at least the next 18 months and potentially past 2024 if the hedging program continues to roll forward and FTRs are properly executed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook considers likely robust financial metrics in 2022 and 2023 and associated debt pay down to at least the target debt levels for those years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HPA's rating could be upgraded if it is able to pay down debt at least in line with its target debt balance and demonstrate Project CFO to Debt in excess of 15% and DSCR well above 2.5x while sustaining DSCR above 2.0x and Project CFO to debt above 10% over the longer term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the positive outlook, HPA's rating is unlikely to be downgraded in the near term. However, the project's rating can be downgraded if it incurs a major unexpected outage which negatively impacts future financial performance, DSCR drops below 1.50x, or Project CFO to debt drops below 5%.

PROFILE

Hamilton Projects Acquiror, LLC (HPA) owns two combined cycle gas fired plants located in Pennsylvania consisting of the 829 MW Liberty Energy Center (Liberty) and 859 MW Patriot Energy Center (Patriot) plants. Both projects reached commercial operations in 2016 and utilize Siemens SGT6 8000H turbines. HPA sells power into PJM on a merchant basis and capacity into PJM's MAAC region.

Carlyle Power Partners II, L.P., a fund managed by the Carlyle Group (Carlyle) owns the borrower.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

