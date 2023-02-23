Moody's revises Hanjin International's outlook to positive, affirms ratings

Hong Kong, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on Hanjin International Corporation (HIC) to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed HIC's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 backed senior secured rating on HIC's term loan due September 2025, which is guaranteed by HIC's parent Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (KAL).

"The outlook change to positive mainly recognizes KAL's continuously improving capital structure and liquidity position, which will provide a sizeable financial buffer to absorb the likely softening of earnings and financial burden of acquiring Asiana Airlines Co., Ltd.," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The rating action also reflects the continued strong likelihood of support from parent KAL to HIC, in case of need, a view that is further reinforced by a just-announced equity injection," adds Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HIC's B1 CFR primarily reflects Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the company's parent KAL, in times of need. KAL has 100% ownership of HIC and guaranteed all of HIC's external debt. This assessment results in a two-notch uplift from HIC's standalone credit quality.

HIC's CFR benefits from the improving credit quality of the parent and guarantor, KAL. Moody's estimates that KAL's adjusted consolidated debt (including lease and pension liabilities) declined further to around KRW12.8 trillion as of the end of 2022 from KRW14.4 trillion a year earlier, while its unrestricted cash increased to around KRW5.4 trillion from KRW3.8 trillion, driven by the company's solid cash flow.

As a result and given its very robust earnings in 2022, Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA improved to around 2.8x in 2022 from 4.4x in 2021, and adjusted net debt/EBITDA improved to around 1.7x from 3.3x during the same period. These financial metrics provide a significant financial buffer to absorb earnings volatility and the pending acquisition of Asiana, which has higher leverage than KAL.

Moody's estimates the combined airline company will have a proforma adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 5.5x and proforma adjusted net debt/EBITDA of around 4.0x over the next 12-18 months, assuming a significant softening in earnings from the very robust levels in 2022 as cargo freight rates normalize. Still, these ratios are significantly stronger than the levels prior to 2020.

On 20 February 2023, KAL announced that it will inject $713 million of equity into HIC, which HIC will use to repay all of KAL's existing parent loan and interest payables.[1] Subsequently, the $400 million term loan will be the only remaining debt in HIC's capital structure.

This significant debt reduction will alleviate HIC's interest burden, which, along with improving hotel operations, will help lift the company's EBITDA-interest coverage to 1.0x-1.5x over the next 12-18 months from less than 0.5x in 2022. The improving coverage will, in turn, help stem the company's cash burn and support liquidity.

This decision also demonstrates KAL's high willingness to support HIC, and supports Moody's view that the two companies' credit profiles are closely linked.

That said, HIC's standalone credit profile will remain constrained by its elevated financial leverage, with its adjusted debt/EBITA still expected to remain around 8x-10x over the next 12-18 months, and the small scale of HIC's single-location operations, although the latter risk is mitigated by the prime location and competitive profile of its mixed-use building, the Wilshire Grand Center (WGC) in downtown Los Angeles.

HIC's Ba2 secured term loan remains two notches higher than the company's CFR, reflecting the first lien on the majority of HIC's assets including WGC, which significantly enhances the recovery prospect for term loan creditors. The equity conversion of parent loans will not materially affect the recovery prospect for the term loan.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, HIC is exposed to (1) physical climate risks due to its geographically concentrated operations, (2) long-term societal risk stemming from the potential shift in business travel and workplace flexibility, and (3) governance considerations associated with its track record of high leverage, as well as concentrated ownership, although the parent's explicit support mitigates these risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade HIC's CFR and term loan rating if KAL's credit quality can remain steady through maintenance of moderate financial leverage and adequate liquidity, as well as a successful integration with Asiana, while continuing its strong support for HIC through guarantees. Credit metrics that can support the upgrade include KAL's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustaining below 5.5x.

Moody's could change the outlook on HIC back to stable if KAL's credit quality weakens significantly because of weaker earnings or higher debt-funded investment than Moody's expected, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 5.5x. A material deterioration in KAL's liquidity and access to external funding would also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hanjin International Corporation (HIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (KAL), owns the Wilshire Grand Center (WGC), a 73-story Class A mixed-use building in Los Angeles in the US.

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. is a leading airline company in Korea. As of 31 December 2022, the company owned a fleet of 132 passenger aircraft and 23 cargo aircraft serving 120 destinations across 43 countries.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Regulatory announcement (FSS) 20-Feb-2023

Sean Hwang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

