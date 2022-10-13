Moody's revises Hawaii's outlook to stable, assigns Aa2 to GO Bonds of 2022, Series GK; affirms outstanding ratings

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to State of Hawaii's $800 million Taxable General Obligation (GO) Bonds of 2022, Series GK. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the state's Aa2 issuer rating; the Aa2 rating on approximately $8.2 billion of outstanding GO Bonds; the Aa3 rating on the $11 million Department of Hawaiian Homelands' Certificates of Participation outstanding; the A1 rating on the $23 million Department of Hawaiian Homelands' Revenue Bonds outstanding; and the Aa2 rating on the $510 million highway revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook on all of those bonds have been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the state's sound financial position and strong governance, offset by economic concentration in tourism, elevated leverage (combined debt, pension, OPEB and other liabilities) and associated fixed costs. The state's reserves are currently at record levels, benefitting from the strong rebound of the state's tourism industry, the availability of federal pandemic aid and stronger-than-expected revenue performance; this positions the state to better withstand the high inflation period and global economic slowdown. The issuer rating also reflects the state's lagging economic growth and weaker demographic trends in relation to the nation.

The Aa2 rating on the state's GO bonds is equivalent to the issuer rating because of the broad full faith and credit pledge on the bonds.

The Aa3 rating on the Department of Hawaiian Homelands' Certificates of Participation (COPs), one notch below the issuer rating, reflects the limited, subject to appropriation, nature of a lease security; the essentiality of the leased asset; and the state's obligation to fund administrative and operating costs of the department, including lease payments, from its general fund.

The A1 rating on the Hawaiian Homelands' Revenue Bonds, two notches below the issuer rating, reflects the solid coverage of debt service by pledged revenues, the inherent volatility and lessee concentration of these real estate-derived revenues, and the state's long-record of providing payments to the department through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to make debt service payments.

The Aa2 rating on the highway revenue bonds reflects the strong coverage of debt service by pledged revenues, the diversity of the pledged revenue stream, the state legislature's demonstrated willingness to add new pledged revenues as needed to fund the state's highway program, and limited future borrowing plans. At the same time, pledged revenues are more vulnerable to a downturn in tourism than comparably-rated state highway bonds due to the significance of car rental surcharges as a share of pledged revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that given its significant tourism industry, lagging demographic trends, and already high cost of living, Hawaii is vulnerable to high inflation and potentially less favorable economic conditions ahead. Nonetheless, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that through careful fiscal management, the state's financial position will remain healthy and that it will continue to proactively address its social challenges and elevated liabilities over the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

(Issuer Rating and GO rating)

-Stronger and more stable trend of economic growth, especially as compared to the US and other states

-Strengthened socioeconomic profile and demographic trends

-Steady continuation of efforts to reduce long-term liabilities

(Department of Hawaiian Homelands' bonds' ratings

-An upgrade of the state's issuer rating

(Highway revenue bonds' ratings)

-An upgrade of the state's issuer rating, coupled with maintenance of strong debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

(Issuer Rating and GO rating)

-Additional economic deterioration that leads to material revenue declines, budget imbalance, liquidity pressures, or a narrower reserve position

-Return to reliance on non-recurring solutions to balance the budget

-Sustained growth in leverage and fixed costs

(Department of Hawaiian Homelands' bond' ratings)

-A downgrade of the state's issuer rating

(Highway revenue bonds' ratings)

-A severe decline in pledged revenues, not offset by new revenue sources

-Material increase in leverage resulting in significantly lower debt service coverage

-A downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Hawaii's general obligation bonds are payable by the state's pledge of its full faith, credit and resources. The bonds have a first charge on all general fund resources.

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands' COPs are payable by lease payments to be made by the state from its general fund for the use of the Department of Hawaiian Homeland's headquarters facility in the Kapolei area of Oahu. Lease payments are subject to appropriation by the state legislature.

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands' Revenue Bonds are special limited obligations of the department payable by a first lien on revenues from general leases, licenses, permits, and investment income collected from management and operation of the available lands. In addition, pursuant to a contract between the department and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), a separate state agency, OHA has agreed to pay the department $3 million annually as long as the revenue bonds are outstanding. Although not pledged to the bonds, the OHA payments are specifically designated in the contract for the payment of debt service on the revenue bonds. In practice, the department has always used the OHA payments and interest earnings on the payments to pay debt service on the revenue bonds. OHA's obligation to make the annual payments is absolute and unconditional, and not subject to appropriation by the state legislature.

The highway revenue bonds are limited obligations of the state, payable by a gross pledge of highway fund revenues including fuel taxes, registration fees, weight taxes, and car rental surcharges.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 GK GO bonds will be used to finance the costs of acquisition, construction, extension or improvement of various public improvement projects, among which include public buildings and facilities, elementary and secondary schools, community college and university facilities, public libraries, and parks.

PROFILE

Hawaii is the 40th largest state by population, at 1.4 million. Its nominal state gross domestic product, $90.1 billion as of 2021, is the 41st largest. The state's resident income levels are below average, with per capita personal income equal to 88% of the US level after adjusting for regional cost of living.

The State government of Hawaii has total responsibility for many functions that are performed by or shared by local governments in most other parts of the United States, including the public school system, libraries, public welfare, and judiciary.

