Moody's revises Hilton Grand Vacations' outlook to negative; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC ("Hilton Grand Vacations") including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Ba3 senior unsecured rating. At the same time Moody's downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 and revised the outlook to negative.

"The affirmation of Hilton Grand Vacations' Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's view that despite our expectation that the company's earnings will be pressured in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions and macroeconomic weakness related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company will be able to de-lever to below its downgrade factor of 3.75x by the end of 2022," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued weakness caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus, and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Hilton Grand Vacations' earnings and liquidity over the next 12 months," added Trombetta. Moody's calculation of debt includes standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, the weaknesses in Hilton Grand Vacations' credit profile, including its exposure to continued travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Hilton Grand Vacations from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Hilton Grand Vacations' credit profile benefits from its well-recognized brand name and unique relationship with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (its subsidiary Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC Ba1 negative) which allows Hilton Grand Vacations' members to use their timeshare points to stay at hotel rooms within the Hilton Worldwide system. It also benefits from its upscale focus on urban and resort markets with high inherent demand. These qualitative factors provide Hilton Grand Vacations with a competitive advantage as supported by its industry leading volume per guest. Hilton Grand Vacations' credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly disrupted and the resulting impact on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its narrow focus in the timeshare segment of the hospitality industry and its brand and property concentration. We also consider Hilton Grand Vacations' small scale in terms of number of managed properties relative to peers to be a constraint. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's good cash balances and substantially drawn revolving credit facility. We expect these cash balances will be sufficient to cover cash needs in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded in the near term if the company's liquidity weakened in any way or if the recovery is delayed beyond our base assumptions. The ratings could also be downgraded if indications are that the company cannot de-lever to below 3.75x or EBITA/interest expense remains below 5.0x. The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership interest sales increase, enabling the company to de-lever to below 3.75x. Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain leverage approaching 2.5, with EBITDA/interest expense above 6.0x and EBITA margins above 25%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, a public company listed on NYSE, and was spun off from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. in early 2017. Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. is a global timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, and managing timeshare resorts under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand name. It also finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases. The company manages about 60 timeshare properties located in the US, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Barbados. 2019 net revenues were about $1.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

