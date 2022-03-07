Moody's revises Host's outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the REIT's Baa3 senior unsecured rating and its (P)Baa3 senior unsecured shelf rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Host's improving operating income will enable the REIT to achieve Net Debt/EBITDA of below 5.0x in the next four to six quarters. Host reported revenue per available room ("RevPAR"), pro forma for all owned hotels, improvement of about 88% for 2021, compared to 2020 and average occupancy of 46% for 2021, compared to approximately 26% in 2020 (pro forma hotel operating results for the full portfolio owned). The stable outlook also considers Host's solid liquidity profile and proven access to debt markets. The REIT continues to display a commitment to maintaining a conservative balance sheet and prudent financial policy with modest secured debt and nearly 100% unencumbered portfolio of assets even during the pandemic.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

-- Senior Unsecured Rating at Baa3

-- Senior Unsecured Shelf Rating at (P)Baa3

Outlook Action:

Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating for Host reflects the REIT's dominant size and scale in the lodging sector, good asset quality, management's commitment to sustain a low leverage balance sheet, negligible secured debt and almost entirely unencumbered pool of assets. Host's properties are located in high barrier-to-entry locations and markets. These credit positives are offset by the cyclicality inherent in the lodging sector and operator concentration in Marriott with approximately 65% of room count. The lodging sector exhibits high fixed costs and operating expenses, and short-term hotel stays, resulting in high cash flow and profit volatility.

Host's credit profile is constrained by the delay in the return of the large enterprise business travel which is an important piece of Host's revenue. While Host and the lodging industry in general has benefited from the surge in leisure travel this past year, a strong recovery in business travel is important for Host to be able to sustain the improvements it has achieved. If the return of business travel is delayed beyond Moody's current expectations of late first quarter/early second quarter 2022 due to new variants or travel restrictions, Host's leverage will remain weaker than its leverage target, and outside of Moody's downgrade factor of 5.0x on a sustained basis.

Positively, the REIT has proven market access, robust liquidity and capital recycling opportunities throughout the economic cycle. The stable outlook reflects Host's good liquidity and Moody's forecast that its operations will continue to recover such that net debt/EBITDA will improve to below 5.0x in the next four to six quarters.

Host Hotels' liquidity is solid with approximately $1.8 billion in sources at Q4 2021, including FF&E escrow reserves of $144 million and approximately $812 million available on the $1.5 billion revolver. Following the repayment subsequent to year end, the REIT's $1.5 billion revolver is fully available and will mature in January 2024 with two 6 month extensions taking the final maturity to January 2025. Its nearest debt maturity is in 2024. Host terminated the credit facility covenant waiver period in Q3 2021, three quarters prior to its scheduled expiration of Q1 2022. Host is required to meet the modified phase in financial covenant thresholds through Q4 2022 and, after that time, will be subject to the original covenant levels in the credit facility prior to amendment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the REIT is able to achieve and maintain net debt/EBITDA closer to 2.0x and operating between 2.0x-3.0x through economic cycles and fixed charge coverage in excess of 7.0x. The rating upgrade would also require that Host continues to maintain an unencumbered assets/gross assets ratio of 90% or more, a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, and robust liquidity throughout an industry and economic cycle. Increased brand diversification with no single operator representing more than 45% of total revenues would also be viewed positively.

Ratings could be downgraded should the EBITDA decline meaningfully resulting from a reversal of the current improving trend or if there are any indications that the recovery in travel demand will not return to historic levels with debt/EBITDA remaining above 5.0x on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage falls below 4.0x or secured debt exceeds 5% of gross assets. Material deterioration in Host's liquidity profile, signs of sustained deteriorating operating performance or a large acquisition of noncore portfolio of assets that presents integration or increases leverage could also lead to downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE: HST] is a real estate investment trust (REIT) dedicated to the ownership of luxury and upper-upscale, full-service hotels and resorts operated primarily under premium brands. HST is the largest lodging REIT in the US and owns 80 properties with approximately 44,400 rooms.

