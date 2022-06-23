Moody's revises Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's (NY) outlook to stable from negative; A3 ratings affirmed

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's (NY) (Icahn or ISMMS) to stable from negative. We also have affirmed the A3 debt and issuer ratings. As of December 21, 2021, Icahn had $915 million of debt outstanding. Bonds were issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision in the outlook to stable from negative reflects the tight relationship and close integration with Mount Sinai Hospital (MSH)(A3 stable) and the revision in MSH's rating outlook to stable from negative. In addition, some improvements in Icahn's generally thin operating performance, ongoing strong growth in fundraising, and commercialization disbursements, have led to significant increases in cash and investments, which support the revision. The deconsolidation of a diagnostic company that experienced losses in recent years will lead to greater stability in ISMMS' operating performance.

The affirmation of Icahn's A3 issuer rating reflects most prominently linkages between Icahn and MHS including the significant portion of revenues derived from patient care revenues from the related hospital system and the strong reliance on MSH for interim liquidity, given the School's very low internal holdings. This feature is strengthened by the strong liquidity of MHS, which has improved from pre-pandemic levels and is expected to be maintained at high levels. Our view is that MHS will deploy further liquidity support to the school, if required. The rating also incorporates the considerable benefits incurred by ISMMS' very close relationship and shared governance with the Mount Sinai Hospital, including close integration of the research functions and faculty practice plans of the hospitals of Mount Sinai Hospitals Group (MSHG).

The rating also favorably incorporates ISMMS' strong market position as a highly selective standalone medical school in Manhattan, its large and growing research base, and very strong fundraising. Strong wealth, with levels of cash and investments reaching nearly $2 billion at year end December 31, 2021, support the School's financial flexibility. The commercialization of important research provides resources through royalties, projected to rise over the next several years, that will support operations. Strong philanthropy is a key credit positive with a $2 billion joint campaign underway that will benefit both ISMMS and MSH. As of December 31, 2021, approximately $1.3 million has been raised with most supporting ISMMS and the campaign is expected to exceed its target by fiscal 2024.

Offsetting factors incorporate challenges faced by MSH, including the difficulty in achieving further improvement in somewhat modest system margins and reducing relatively high operating leverage because of negative operating cashflow in the first quarter and ongoing elevated labor costs. Also, significant transfers from the Mount Sinai Hospital obligated group to related entities could continue to grow to support strategic investments and operating losses and a reevaluation of the downtown strategy will prolong material negative cashflow at Beth Israel Medical Center. In addition, ISMMS' low EBIDA margins may thin in fiscal 2022 given expense pressures. Liquidity remains comparatively low and is not expected to appreciably improve. The potential volatility in investment returns given market developments and some concentration risk, along with a large rise in leverage in recent years reflecting new capital leases, are also credit challenges.

The affirmation of the A3 revenue bond rating incorporates the issuer-level credit strength of the school along with the general obligation to repay debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the school's heavy reliance on MHS, which has a stable outlook. Additionally, the outlook reflects the expectation that the recent improvement in the school's thin EBIDA margins will solidify and remain sustainable, while cash and investments will remain strong even considering year-to-date investment losses. The outlook assumes minimal incremental debt, largely in the form of capital leases, over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Credit improvement of Mount Sinai and affiliated hospitals in MSHG

- Significant growth of liquid balance sheet reserves with consistently stronger operating performance and EBIDA margins - Success in commercialization that brings large windfall, building wealth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in credit profile of Mount Sinai Hospital

- Failure to demonstrate sustained improved operations or stabilize liquidity - Additional material debt without improvement in EBIDA margins or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

ISMMS' series 2015A bonds are a general obligation, with a security interest in MSH Faculty Practice Plan revenue (subordinate to prior pledges securing the Series 1994A bonds). The bonds are further secured by a leasehold mortgage on certain ISMMS property, including the Center for Science and Medicine.

PROFILE

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was founded in 1968 as a teaching and research institution. It is affiliated with The Mount Sinai Hospital, a tertiary-care teaching hospital and The Mount Sinai Medical Center, Inc. (the "Medical Center"), a not-for-profit corporation which coordinates the fund-raising activities of the school and the hospital. ISMMS provides medical and health sciences education, granting M.D., Ph.D., and masters degrees, and conducts research and clinical programs

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021.

